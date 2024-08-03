520
520 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Anyone tried a 5-3-2 with Salah & Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Interesting but I don’t like banking 2 point ceiling for 5 of my players

      Open Controls
  2. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Start without Haaland … you’re playing for the second chance league.

    Open Controls
  3. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Start without Salah, you’re playing for the second chance league.

    Open Controls
  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Start without a good breakfast, you’re over eating at lunch and having rice crispies for dinner.

    Open Controls
  5. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    When does Sancho at 6.5 become a true option. Starts again tonight. Either shop windowing him or he really has forgiven ETH.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      He won’t and shouldn’t start games. Would be gone if Dortmund actually wanted him.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        But they can’t afford him. So United are going to do what with their best player?

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Best player?

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Bruno will start every game, but not sure how that’s relevant to what Sancho’s role will be (perma-bench)

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 18 hours ago

            This

            Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 18 hours ago

            Again why would you keep your best player on the bench? Even if you argue second best behind Bruno, United want to win right?

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • 12 Years
              1 day, 18 hours ago

              Best player?

              Open Controls
            2. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 day, 18 hours ago

              Not even our second-best English attacker mate, have you actually watched him play

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                1 day, 18 hours ago

                Yup, took Dortmund to a Champions League final last I checked. ETH seems happy with him, starting him over Antony tonight which given the history is interesting. Clearly he feels different to you?

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 6 Years
                  1 day, 18 hours ago

                  You must be smoking some kind of bush... with these kind of posts.

                  Also Sancho is starting because Rashford is struggling with an injury, Diallo is starting over Antony. Sancho would have been on the bench otherwise.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    1 day, 17 hours ago

                    Højlund I meant, not Rashford -_-.

                    Open Controls
                2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                  • 12 Years
                  1 day, 18 hours ago

                  I’d start with a poncho over a sancho, even in this heat.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                    • 2 Years
                    1 day, 16 hours ago

                    Is that a Mexican poncho or is that a Sears poncho?

                    Open Controls
                3. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  1 day, 18 hours ago

                  Could have never done that without his massive ONE goal in the whole competition.

                  Antony went off injured in the last game btw

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 5 Years
                    1 day, 18 hours ago

                    Seems to be an awful lot of hatred for a guy who just because he stood up for himself. No wonder United is so toxic a club. We’ll see how he gets on tonight.

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      1 day, 18 hours ago

                      I don’t hate him, I (and others) are just bewildered that you’d rate someone so highly despite them doing not much more in a United shirt than myself.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 5 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        Well he hasn’t played much in a United shirt because Erik wanted his golden dutchy playing. But now he’s realized that’s maybe not the best policy? We’ll see how he gets on tonight.

                        Open Controls
                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        Ole bought him and he was worse than Dan James. Antony might be one of our worst signings ever and even he’s done more than Sancho

                        Open Controls
                  2. Bushwhacker
                    • 5 Years
                    1 day, 18 hours ago

                    You have to stop seeing football as a fantasy game Jim. Players are there to contribute to the team as a whole. Sancho did that for Dortmund and they did incredibly well.

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      1 day, 18 hours ago

                      He’s a winger who “contributed” one goal hahaha

                      If he was solely behind their success, they’d at least try to loan him again.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 5 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        I thought they turned that down, it was buy him or don’t. United need the money for PSR.

                        Open Controls
                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        They won’t pay his obscene wages, don’t blame them

                        Open Controls
                      3. Bushwhacker
                        • 5 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        Can’t afford the wages or the transfer price wanted. If he does go back on loan I guess United will have to keep paying part of them.

                        Open Controls
                      4. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        Might try again after selling Fullkrug, United want £40m

                        Open Controls
                      5. Bushwhacker
                        • 5 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        Good price that ; if he lowers his wages.

                        Open Controls
                    2. panda07
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 day, 18 hours ago

                      God speed Bushwhacker, I fully support you in your quest!

                      Open Controls
          3. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            1 day, 18 hours ago

            Sat in the departure lounge wondering if he wants another over priced bottle of water from WH Smith’s.

            Open Controls
  6. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Haaland hatty and still on pitch at 56 ….

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Not sure if I dare to go without him. What a headache!

      Open Controls
  7. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Thoughts on my current draft please

    Miguel
    Gvardiol Porro Barco
    Salah Gordon Eze Nkunku
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Valdimarsson Robinson H-B Winks

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Very template but very nice … but until a few days before deadline, very irrelevant … but we can’t help ourselves but embrace our inner Raneiri.

      Open Controls
  8. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    Mind if i get a RMT?

    Henderson
    Munoz Hall Murillo
    Salah Son Eze Amad
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    4.0. Leif Pau Winks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.