  1. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Nkunku or Eze?

    Or start with Eze and switch to Nkunku?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Eze

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nkunku. I think I prefer the 6.5ms over Eze. Slightly cheaper, probably similar potential. MGW has pens to match Eze, Johnson the highest xG, there's also Szoboszlai who could be playing a more advanced role.

      Eze has a 0.5m premium on him as a known entity. I'm not convinced that he's worth that little bit extra.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Agreed. Also, Olise gone so the magic won’t be the same.

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agreed the 6.5 mid spot looks amazing to rotate among the options

      3. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        MGW pens over Wood?
        CHO same PPM as MGW for a mil less

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze, no brainer

  2. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    "Nothing"
    The answer of this article.

    1. Home Run Baker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Good summary!

  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Quansah anyone?

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Maybe, what is it?

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        :)))))))))))))))))))))

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'm not a vegetarian

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        You should be. The world is burning and rapidly becoming uninhabitable 🙁

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Name checks out

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 7 Years
            just now

            FPL Vegeterian?

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Konate now back in training

    4. Billy Whizz
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      What’s the question?

    5. I Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is he definitely ahead of Konate? Too risky to start with for me I think. A bad game or two and he's probably dropped.

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        But he’s 4.5m it’s not that much of a risk. Have him for Ipswich and 1 or 2 more and came be benched if needed.

        1. I Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Fair enough. I do rate him as a player.

    6. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes almost certain to have him for first few GWs. No other CB has had a pre season I don’t think it’s obvious that Konate will displace him - he kept his spot end of last season when Konate was fit.

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Preferred option to start here folks????

    A- Saka and Muniz
    Or
    B- Watkins and Eze

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Currently on A

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      A with Son

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Have Son aswell

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Nice

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Thankyou mate, my midfield is Salah, Saka, Son and Kulu atm

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Solid, would go MGW over Kulu but can see the appeal

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Definitely a consideration mate, have looked at him too, opening 3 fixtures are really good

            2. FFS ManU
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              No Man City midfielders or forwards then is my guess. That's bold.

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yeah that’s right mate, just got Gvardial, Saka to KDB or Foden In gameweek two if need be

    3. Home Run Baker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Currently on A from the options below, which would you choose?

    I suspect the majority will say B, but I really want Porro and think he will be fun to own (if not a bit stressful or frustrating!).

    A) Porro | Willock | Isak
    B) Andersen | Muniz | Isak
    C) Porro | Muniz | Gordon

    Thanks

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      A and C are 3-5-2, B is 3-4-3

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like A mate, could you sneak an extra 0.5 to get up to Murphy instead of Willock??

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Unfortunately not, I’d have to go 3 x 4.0 defenders, and 1 would have to start every week

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          An that’s a shame mate, Barco, THB and Johnson from Ipswich get you a decent fixture each week if you rotate them all 4.0, bit risky tho

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah definitely too risky, that 0.5 has done my head in for ages.
            Thanks though

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Nothing more annoying at the start of the season mate when 0.5 is involved!! I feel that pain!! Best of luck mate!!

  6. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    just to add to the Havertz debate...

    which examples are there for mids re-classified as forwards succeeding?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Firmino, possibly Josh King too

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        I think I remember Firmino being about 8.5 and getting 180 points?

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yes that’s right, I think him and King got reclassified in the same season because I remember my midfield the year before it, which was:

          Sanchez | Hazard | Firmino | King

          Was beautiful to watch each week

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Is 180 points a success at 8/8.5 for a forward when equivalent Mids like Odegaard Bruno get 200 plus?

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I don’t think they were back then, big hitters were all 11m+

      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Josh King was immense as a 16-17 midfielder

        18-19 was the 6.5 fwd pre-season flavour, only 6.0 C Wilson and 5.5 Fraser were the two to get

        Firmino did well 17-18 and then Mane became the man next to Salah

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Antonio

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        started well 21-22. Faded quickly

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tbh mate I think you're looking at it from the wrong perspective. It's not like he'll be playing the same IRL positions with a new FPL classification - it's the actual shift from midfield to striker that produced such a massive boost to his output & made him so much better as an FPL pick. I'm sure you've seen the shift on transfermarkt or something so I won't quote stats at you but I think I'm confident enough that the quality he showed in the new role from GW26 onwards should see him first choice there to start the season

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Well put

      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        I agree we need to look at those last 13 games

        However, he's still a converted CAM/auxiliary FWD. That grey area I think is the key when looking at the history of mids to forwards re-classification

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I guess this "auxiliary" factor is the crux of the disagreement. Personally I would say he looks like someone who never found really a found a role that suited him in the PL til those last 13 (albeit that's a small sample)

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm kind of coming at from an FPL perspective (loss of key points), whilst you're coming at it from more a real-life perspective (new role)

            If he were to succeed as a forward, it would be an outlier far more than the norm.

            I completely agree he looks a great option, but my argument is that it is superseded by the new re-classification

        2. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          but the big blind spot is still the loss of 5 points per goal and clean sheet points. This hammers the re-classified traditionally. Every pre-season the claim is, "ah, but now he'll do better in the BPS". Only they never really do, at least long term.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ronaldo?

  7. bmor
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    FINAL DARFT for the next 20 minutes or less.

    Pickford (Virginia)
    Porro, Burn, Myloenkno, (Konsa), (Robinson (Fulham))
    Salah, Son, Gordon, Odegaard, Gibbs-White
    Isak, Watkins (Fraser)

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Template barring Pickford/Odegaard but solid

    2. Billy Whizz
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Looks a bit darft to me

      1. bmor
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes very darafty

  8. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Leaning towards 4.5 def rotation team, been on this draft for 2 weeks now, consider it good?

    Miguel
    Konsa, Andersen, Mykolenko
    Saka, Son, Bruno, Eze
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz

    4.0, Robinson, Faes, Winks

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep, really nice. 6 pen takers aswell

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

  9. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is there any 4.5 defenders with decent attacking threat?
    Like set pieces etc.

    Thanks

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Dunk, Mee, Andersen

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers was thinking more attacking fullbacks or wingbacks

        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ahhh yeah I see. Leif Davis the main one as said below, basically plays as a LW, Robinson likes to bomb forward, Rico Henry if he's fit, Coufal, Ait Nouri.

        2. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Not so much for set pieces some of them lot but good attacking threat

    2. sankalparora07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      The Ipswich guy. Leif Davis

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers, is he on set pieces?

        1. sankalparora07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Yeah, but he has LIV and MCI in the first two, so good luck going for him

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks, fair. Take it there is nobody else unless I go 5 above?

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sorry did you mean threat from set pieces or set piece takers?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Set piece takers

    4. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Plenty:

      Andersen (cry) - very good at set pieces, got a couple last season and even assists by someone else scoring the rebound from his shot
      Robinson (ful) - fullback in Silva system where he uses his crosses a lot
      Dunk - probably the best set-piece specialist there is, and new coach couple of days ago told he will use set pieces A LOT
      Burn (new) - solid set pieces threat
      Davis - the ipswich guy with 18 assists last season

      There's probably more of them, just couple of ones who springs into mind first

  10. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Eze or Johnson/Kulu + 0.5

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eze

  11. DavvaMC
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Elliott worth considering in the 5.5M - 6M midfielders? Or rate the ones below.

    A. ESR
    B. Hudson-Odoi
    C. Andreas
    D. Rogers

    Thanks

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      ABCD

  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Here's a 6.5m player nobody at all is talking about.

    Rice.

    He's nailed as houses, takes corners, and last year got 7g, 9a. He doesn't play DM for Arsenal really. His heat map is more progressive as an 8 and he had 71 pen area touches last season as well.

    It's a super unsexy pick but could be a reliable performer over the season. Same with Rodri. He's attacking a little more often and got 8g, 10a. These traditional DMs for the top sides still chip in with attacking returns considering how often their teams are on the attack.

    We're not talking about Ndidi type of no. 6s. These guys do actually get goals and points. Could they be worth picking up to start the season? Perhaps we got to be a bit more open minded about these picks. Rodri also got like the 2nd most number of double digit returns. Every time he gets an attacking return his BPS baseline means he gets bonus to go along with it.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      One potential issue for me is that going after Merino makes me wonder if Rice will revert to the DM/Partey role

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah he's a serious consideration for my team (but then again, I'm not allowed to make transfers).

  13. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Raya, CHO
    B) 4.5 GK, MGW

  14. koppite83
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    i know what MGW, CHO, KDB stands for but i don't understand this "EZE" people keep mentioning

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Earren Zaire Emery - plays for PSG (Plastic Sh*te Germain)

