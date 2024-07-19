60
  1. The Wanton Trader
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    RMT No 1…

    Sanchez
    Trippier / Munoz / VDV
    (S)alah / Son / Palmer / BrunoF / Kudus
    Isak / Muniz

    Iversen / Konsa / Ait Nouri / Stewart

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Chelsea are shopping for a keeper, I think I'd rather go with Pope and get someone in for Trippier. Not convinced by WHU fixtures either and there are a lot of options in that 6.5m mid bracket.

      Other than that it looks fine.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I prefer MGW over Kudus, but not much in it. Having Salah hurts defence.

        1. The Wanton Trader
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I like MGW and to be honest, that 6.5 slot is up for grabs at this point. ty

      2. The Wanton Trader
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Appreciate the feedback. Thanks

      3. The Wanton Trader
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks a lot.

  2. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    My great expectation: CHO

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Great value at 5.5m seems to have finally found his niche and a manager to let him play more attacking.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Really tempted to start with Leif Davis as my fourth defender

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Same. I've been considering him over the last few days. Looks like a solid punt from gw3 onwards

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Excellent article, thanks Tom. Think I will start the season with Leif Davis first on my bench. He'll help me get to 5 free saved transfers as he can start for an injured player or a bad GW1 pick from gameweek 3 onwards.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      No need to rush to 5 saved transfers, let it happen naturally if it does at all!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        But 5 free transfers is shiny and new 😥

    2. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Fancy a wee wager, Virg? I'll bet you a bullseye you don't make it to 5 free transfers *all season*. To be donated to the charity of the loser's choice.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        How much is a bullseye?

        1. Uncle Baby Billy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Fünfzig quid.

  5. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who are the top 3 best 4.5 defenders in your view?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      This table I created reveals that but you are going to have to get a trial membership to view it

      https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/view/62880/

    2. Bada Bing
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      For me at the moment, probably Van de Ven, Konsa and Guehi.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Guehi at Pool would be golden

    3. luk46
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      andersen dunk and burn are up there

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Konsa Robinson Davis

    5. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Obviously need to check pre-season minutes on some of these but if nailed;

      Tosin, Quansah, Andersen, Mykolenko, VdV, Konsa, Dunk... too many to mention. You could easily make a very good case for 5 of these to 1st WC and be correct.

  6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I have changed again, I have my head melted looking from rotations. I have morphed from a potential BB team. To an overall solid squad of 14 players which can be interchanged based on fixtures. I have abandoned three Arsenal and two spurs at the back. Because it was too constricting.
    Tried to get attacking defenders with good fixtures.

    I tired to get players with high XG if I could players who take shots etc preferable

    Raya (Sanchez)

    (or whoever starting Chelsea keeper rotates well for difficult arsenal fixtures)

    --
    White - Porro - TAA - Burn (Gvardiol)
    --
    Hudson-Odi - Salah - Johnson - Gordon (Nkuku)
    --
    Watkins - Isak (Stewart)

    --
    I couldn't get a defender more attacking than Burn with a good fixture at that price.

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Fascinating data. Vitaliy Mykolenko actually had the most goal attempts out of all the Everton defenders last season. Even more than Tarko despite starting 10 fewer games. Just 1 yellow card all season too (Tarko had 11!).

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Were they quality chances or just long range attempts Virg?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Good point. Less than half were inside the box. Still, not bad for 4.5 and given Everton's opening 10.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Interesting!

  8. Cluckfuster
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is Pope likely still 'the guy' at Newcastle?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who else(?)

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think so, but fingers crossed for Odysseas Vlachodimos so I can pair him with
      Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

  9. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    I've just come up with what I think is a really good team name
    Paris Sans Yer Man
    Sans is French for without

  10. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    A. Raya, CHO, Davis on bench
    B. Sánchez, Eze, Faes on bench

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      just now

      BB is it? First one.

  11. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    I assume the 18 assists for Leif Davis are actual assists. Anyone know how many fantasy assists he would have had?

  12. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hear me out. Plan to have Haaland for IPS with Salah and not compromise team elsewhere.

    Sanchez - Fabianski
    Mykolenko - VdV - Martinez - Konsa - Bellis
    Salah - Palmer - CHO - Rogers - Winks
    Haaland - Isak - Havertz

    GW 2 - Save FT
    GW 3 - Haaland + Rogers ➡ Watkins + Foden
    GW 4 - CHO ➡ Eze

    Catches all good fixture runs. This plan solves everything. 🙂

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Price rises?

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        That’s the only concern

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Rogers is a no go now they've signed a LW

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        One to monitor pres season

    3. ManUtdForLife
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      You don’t have a single Utd attacker

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Why would I want one?

      2. Steal Your Faes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Neither does United

    4. InTommyWeTrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      And do you have the reverse thinking when Haaland justifies his price in the first two weeks?

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Would still get rid.

        Watkins + Foden + Eze would outscore Haaland + CHO + Rogers by a lot over the long run

        1. InTommyWeTrust
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          But would Haaland, Foden and Eze score more than Isak, Salah and Rogers over the long run?

          Guessing I’m actually backing your starting point with this

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Che is signing new gk(?)

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        There’s always Areola at 4.5 and switch Konda to Disasi/Colwill

  13. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Still surprised almost nobody is going big at the back.

    I've got Trent, van Dijk & Gvardiol for as long as possible, with the exception of GW1 (Burn instead of Gvardiol).

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Draft number 7:

      Sanchez / 4.0
      TAA, Gvardiol, Saliba, Konsa, Andersen
      Cgw2 Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Eze, MGW
      Cgw1 Isak, Havertz, Muniz

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But this doesn't have Salah and downgrading TAA gives funds to upgrade Foden.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am 4-4-2 / 5-3-2 - Raya - (Gvardiol) - White - Porro - TAA - the exception being Burn because of funds.

      I think there is value in the attacking defenders with nice fixtures.

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Honestly considering playing Leif vs Pool.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      People are overthinking this. It's got 1 point written all over it

    2. InTommyWeTrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      GW3 surely? Plenty of 4.5s to cover the first two weekends if you’re adamant on Davis afterwards?

  15. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Same as all the rest?

    Flekken Valdimarsson

    Gvardiol Mykolenko Burn Saliba Castagne

    Foden Palmer Saka Maddison Semenyo

    Watkins Isak Pedro

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not quite, I haven't seen Maddison or Semenyo in many drafts, but I quite like it

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I still think most go with either Salah or Haaland, so pretty different and brave.

  16. InTommyWeTrust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who is the best starting point for a 5.5 or 6 mil attackers to balance the books?

    Just believe you’ve got to start with someone in that bracket to give you best balance to react to whatever happens in the first few weeks. These teams who have gone without Haaland and/or Salah, what’s the plan if either is the wrong approach with flexibility in where you’ve placed your funds?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like Wood.

  17. zdrojo187
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol,Burn,Martinez
    Saka,L.Diaz, ___, ___
    Haaland,Watkins,Isak

    A) Gordon,CHO
    B) Garnacho,Nkunku

