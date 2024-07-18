121
  1. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Massey is classy but Zetor is better.

  2. polis
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    "Not much". Short article.

  3. el polako
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Relegation.

  4. tuvok
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Great article!! Can’t help but think the high press will get them in trouble though, a la Norwich 2021/2 when Pukki was decent but they got battered quite a lot (eg 7-0 to Chelsea) and finished 20th. Similar story with Burnley last season.

  5. Lav
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    They are going to surprise people and stay up I think

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      sneaky bet on Ipswich beating Pool?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd give them a better chance than Southampton & Leicester with McKenna staying on. Will be tough but I think they have the potential to pull off a few shocks

  6. Whiskerz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I'm currently torn between a cheeky front 8 or somehow trying to shoehorn palmer in without ditching my other premiums, which I'm finding difficult.

    Sanchez / 4.5
    TAA / Gvardiol / Konsa / Andersen / 4.0
    Salah / Foden / Gordon / Nkunku / Bailey
    Watkins / Isak / J Pedro

    Flexible, or selection nightmare? What do you think?

    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Palmer and TAA/Gvardiol don’t match so there’s your decision. Also check the overhyped Nkunku’s minutes in pre-season

  7. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Great write up Tom - fantastic - but no slagging off QPR??

  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Anyone going double Brighton keepers or even cheaper double Brentford..?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Both struggled to keep cleanies last season

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Petrovic & Iversen, 8.5 million now.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        But just noticed Mads H...

        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm maybe Pickford and a 4.0? As Branthwaite now the same price

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      I am on pope and a random 4m gk

  9. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Best 4.5m starting mid? A lot of people have Winks from LEI in the squad. Is he nailed?

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        He should be

        1. sankalparora07
            1 min ago

            Cheers

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes but don’t expect many scoring points- just appearance

          1. sankalparora07
              just now

              That's great....he is anyways staying on my bench

        3. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Thanks for the article.

        4. Chris_l25
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          1st draft of many I'm sure....

          Sanchez, Bentley
          Schar, Mykolenko, Ait Nouri, Murillo, Taylor
          Salah, Palmer, Son, Eze, Hudson Odoi
          Isak, Toney, Richarlison

          No Arsenal but not keen on the fixtures and Saka looks knackered. No City but again, with Rodri, Foden, Walker etc late back from the Euros I think they might be slow starters

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Too many punts. Gk and def look weak. I think petrovic is no 1

            1. Chris_l25
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah still early doors so there will be plenty of chopping and changing, not seen much love for Son yet. I heard Maresca likes Sanchez and it's rumoured he will start as No 1 but guess we will see

          2. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            46 mins ago

            Schar really not the 5.5 def pick imo, I’d move to Porro or a 5 like Maatsen or Munoz.

        5. Pomp and Circumstance
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          at this very earlier date, who do you think are the most essential premiums to have?

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            41 mins ago

            No one. Everyone has their pros and cons. If u get haaland then rest of team weakens. Salah son saka palmer all good options but might all be bit overpriced. Think this season will have lot of variance in teams.

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            40 mins ago

            Palmer and Foden

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              37 mins ago

              Yeah currently have these 2 but if i see nkunku fit and starting i might go for him instead of palmer

            2. pundit of punts
              • 11 Years
              34 mins ago

              Foden might be a sub for the first couple of games

              Pep never rushes players. Grealish, Doku and KDB all well rested

        6. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Whats up with that Joao Pedro love i'm seeing? Where is that coming from?

          Bad fixtures, not even remotely nailed. If its just due to price, rather stretch 0.5 for Muniz

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            well he has pens and only 5.5. But yea, a few options there, Wood looks like a good pick to me.

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Might be unaffordable for Haaland teams(?)

          3. Pomp and Circumstance
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Muniz could be a good pick; considering having him

          4. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            27 mins ago

            Fulham’s fixtures look great for goals

        7. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Thanks Tom for your info on Morgan Rogers in a previous article. Very helpful.

        8. pundit of punts
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Liking this draft.

          Sanchez
          Mykolenko - VdV - Martinez
          Salah - Palmer - Semenyo - CHO
          Haaland - Isak - Havertz

          Fabianski - Winks - Faes - Bellis

          1. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            58 mins ago

            Rubbish. Semeneyo & CHO in a starting 4 midfield? You’re having a laugh and you know you have to cut that 31.5m frontline.

            1. pundit of punts
              • 11 Years
              55 mins ago

              Why?

              Semenyo and CHO did great last season.

              12 returns in 25 starts for Semenyo
              10 returns in 20 starts for CHO

              A return every 2 games and they can only better that this season. Have great fixtures to start with as well. What’s not to like?

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                27 mins ago

                Relying on Bournemouth and Forest players every week to accommodate a fella who didn’t even win the Golden Boot is hilarious

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  I mean most points, not GB duh

                2. pundit of punts
                  • 11 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Solanke plays for Bournemouth and tore it up last season. Semenyo is a good player and I think he can only better his stats from last season

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Solanke was first name on the teamsheet for a start

              2. Jaws
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                20 mins ago

                “They can only better this”. That’s wishful thinking

            2. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              48 mins ago

              CHO is a great option

              1. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                33 mins ago

                This is a good example why haaland salah and palmer wont work. Need to downgrade 1 of them to foden, any other liv attacker or nkunku respectively

                1. InsertPunHere
                  • 2 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Salah-Haaland-Palmer is doable if you play two at the top, I have a draft with all three that doesn’t look too bad.

        9. Ohh1454
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          If not going Saka would you prefer Odegaard (3-5-2) or Havertz (3-4-3) ?

          1. pundit of punts
            • 11 Years
            33 mins ago

            Havertz

            Bigger goal threat and cheaper

          2. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            Definitely havertz

          3. I Member
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Havertz

        10. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Just tweaking the auto picks Van de Ven looks value at 4.5. Martinez too. Trouble is I want Gvardiol and Gabriel too. That almost looks a viable back four to enable Haaland/Salah/Palmer triple up...

          1. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Back 4? Why? Stick to a back 3

        11. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          Thoughts on Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira ?

          1. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            He has a fantastic name

            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I know right. He's a big boy too, worried he's too high up to get down for those all important penalty saves.

        12. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          54 mins ago

          Like my team? Criticisms welcome. Heavily focused on opening fixtures and pen takers. Think I will largely stick to this team or general format, but some changes based on pre-season are probable.

          Sanchez (Turner)
          Munoz - Martinez - Myko (Burn, Leif)
          Salah - Eze - MGW - Andreas (Luongo)
          (H)aaland - Watkins - Isak

          1. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            47 mins ago

            32.5 for your forwards. Ridiculous. Andreas, even MGW is 5th mid in a solid 352. Check Burn’s minutes. Check the CHE goalkeeper order.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              35 mins ago

              I will only have Haaland maybe for 4/5 weeks. Then get people like Foden, Saka etc. Whichever Chelsea keeper is nailed, yes.

          2. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            47 mins ago

            I’d be worried about going so light in midfield this season. Each pick individually is a good one, but together they just seem underwhelming. Maybe trade Watkins for Muniz and upgrade Andreas?

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              35 mins ago

              Have played around with that a lot. Wood or MGW, and Andreas or Muniz. But as I said, pen takers has made the decision. And those midfielders are cheaper then the respective forwards. If Willian on pitch, Andreas wont take, but Willian is old.

              1. InsertPunHere
                • 2 Years
                32 mins ago

                I’ll be honest I rarely give penalties that much consideration beyond the big clubs, but if it’s an important decision-making factor for you I can’t argue with that.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  You might be right, too much emphasis on pens. Fulham and NFO only got like 1 or 2 each last season. MGW probably justified as he good regardless, Andreas may be too far.

                  1. InsertPunHere
                    • 2 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    I think Andreas might be a sneaky pick regardless, but Muniz has more potential of the two and the extra money is much more valuable in midfield with your draft for a little more transfer leeway imo.

          3. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            47 mins ago

            Nice

          4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 15 Years
            41 mins ago

            First impression it actually looks fairly decent very similar to FPL Harry (given his record that can't be a thing).

            It does what it says on the tin, the Andreas pick is a cheeky one, I didn't even think of him before, I looked at Castange.

            Munoz at 5m gives you a good starting point to go up or down in value

            If I was you I would screenshot it, just in case you forget it and make loads of panic changes closer to deadline.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              38 mins ago

              Haha, funny you mention screenshot. I do need to.

              I was thinking before that FPL should have added a feature so that you can store like 5 potential drafts and flick between them and compare.

              Not actually seen Harry's team, but will go look.

              Going without Watkins worries me. I could get Bailey, who I think is a decent pick, but I am fooling myself to think he covers Watkins.

              Thanks all.

              1. InsertPunHere
                • 2 Years
                34 mins ago

                Saving different drafts in-app would be an absolute lifesaver. Could also extend to potential WC/FH drafts and drafts for future GWs during the season.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Yea, might email them about it. They used to have a notes box that they annoyingly removed for no reason about 4 season again. I used to use that to write down drafts.

                  1. InsertPunHere
                    • 2 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Yeah I just have odd patches of FPL draft screenshots strewn through my camera roll at the moment, which isn’t exactly very helpful when it comes to quick references.

                  2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                    • 15 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Yeah that's notes thing was great, could keep track of your "logic" or drunken "genius" plans.

                    1. have you seen cyan
                      • 4 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Just emailed them about it, I suggested the following for next season:
                      - bring back notes
                      - give us an option to save 5 drafts and compare them
                      - give us the option to switch between classic pitch and this new one
                      - consider letting managers change the colour of the pitch to their choosing
                      - consider adding more design options to design your kit

                      Last two I don't really care about, but some people would like it. Aesthetic changes for the pitch would only display for them anyway, so if they had a pink pitch, only they would see it, when you look at their team you would see your selected pitch design. So that shouldn't cause harm.

                      1. InsertPunHere
                        • 2 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Top work, much appreciated.

                        1. have you seen cyan
                          • 4 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          See if I get a response 😀

                          I will reply here if I do.

        13. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          51 mins ago

          Is anyone looking at Solanke now that Mateta is almost confirmed for Olympics?

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Olympics end around aug 12. At most mateta misses first match.
            Solanke not yet bcoz of fixtures

          2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            I have him penciled in nice price, everything revolves Solanke at Bournemouth. According to the FPL site he has one of the highest XG in the game. Given the changes in bonus to reward XG makes it even more tempting.

        14. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          49 mins ago

          Anyone for a £4.5m striker? Ross Stewart. If he stays fit he is the best striker at Saints according to most Saints fans (and me) that I speak to at games. Good chance he might stay healthy enough to play regularly so a great enabler. Watchlist at this stage as we scan pre-season firendlies.

          1. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Cheers. Much appreciated. 4.5 forwards are a rare breed.

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Thx. Something like Havertz to him would allow me to get Salah for Foden or KdB for Nkunku in the team below.

          3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Only thing that disappointed me I misread it as "Rod Stewart" I was all set for a punned team name. I will bookmark him, it is those type of players that can "unlock" options in team. It seems like a different lifetime that Harry Kane was 4.5m. Made the FPL very easy for early adopters.

        15. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Draft number 7:

          Sanchez / 4.0
          TAA, Gvardiol, Saliba, Konsa, Andersen
          Cgw2 Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Eze, Nkunku
          Cgw1 Isak, Havertz, Muniz

          I know everyone is going to hate my team structure and this is not optimal for gw1 either. Logic with this team is saving transfers before WC. Could it work?

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            34 mins ago

            I do not hate this team structure at all, looks really good. Some people would probably say Trent, Gabriel, Gvardiol is too much at the back but they’re each solid picks and you have a very solid squad beyond the 11, as well as attacking players from City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool (if we count Trent).

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              16 mins ago

              Those 3 are actually the only players I would be pretty happy to start in almost every match. Players like Saka and Son would be nice to have, but having solid defence should give me possibility to use my tranfers with attacking players. Certainly not sure about all names, but this is my first draft that I actually like. Having 8 attackers is perhaps too much, but Haaland is unaffordable at this stage. Even selling all my premium defenders wouldn't be enough to get him for Havertz for example.

              1. InsertPunHere
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                I think if you wanted Haaland in there you’d need to downgrade a defender, Foden, and then of course choose Isak or Havertz to bin.

          2. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Nicely balanced without haaland and salah. But atleast have Watkins then and not sure chelsea double attack required

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              True. Actually MGW and possibly Garnacho could be better options. Nkunku to Morgan done now 😉

          3. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Benching headache. Good team though. I’d downgrade one of your prime defenders to upgrade a mid.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I have method to calculate expected points / compare players that I almost always follow, so bench points aren't mental problem for me. They are usually actually good for TV.

          4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 15 Years
            11 mins ago

            Similar structure to my team main difference is I have Salah, it is all about picking those correct defenders each gameweek. I am convinced that is where the value is this year.

            Seis is another option if Sanchez is a starting doubt.
            That Muniz pick could be a shrewd one, I seem to remember him popping up with goals against teams you would not expect.

            Checked his stats 9 goals 2 assists - 6m. He is on my watchlist now. I think Fulham could do OK this year. Nice early fixtures until gw6.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              He did well for me last season, but then blanked and scored when I sold him 😉 I count that simply as bad luck. He gad better xG in those easier games. However he anyway improved during the season imo, and I believe him to be better than those stats suggest.

        16. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          46 mins ago

          So I think Haaland or not probably comes down to this:

          A) Haaland, Muniz, Saka, Rogers, Porro (could be Timber or Munoz/Maatsen and .5 elsewhere)
          B) Havertz, 4.5, Salah, Foden, Trent

          Have Isak, Palmer, Gordon, Hudson-Odoi and various 4.5s at the back in both.

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Guess I remain gripped in the Haaland dilemma…

        17. I Member
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Best 5.0 defender for GW1 only?

          1. Moxon
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            Maatsen

          2. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            Maatsen, potentially Bradley depending on where Trent ends up.

          3. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Deleting team in GW2 mate?!!

            1. InsertPunHere
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Or BB1 WC2?

          4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            Romeo - Spurs?

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Juliet has him for sure.

        18. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          What are people’s thoughts on the shirts suddenly becoming absolutely massive?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yea weird, don't like it. Must be for visually impaired users. Maybe next season they give an option to pick between classic pitch design and visually impaired pitch design.

        19. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          How’s it looking?

          Pickford
          Maatsen - Burn - Branthwaite
          Saka (C) - Palmer - Fernandes - Gordon
          Isak - Højlund - Gakpo
          (Henderson - Gvardiol - Mitchell - Kamada)

          Rotating Everton & Palace to try and save 4 or 5 transfers for GW5.

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Brave to go with two United attackers, and I’d pick Mykolenko over Branthwaite myself, especially given you’ve already spent 5 on Pickford. Otherwise looks good, Gakpo could be interesting and presumably switches to Darwin depending on preseason.

          2. Hangman Page
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            What's happening in GW5?

            1. InsertPunHere
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Arsenal fixture swing I think, possibly for some other teams as well.

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yes. I looked at as possible WC time when I had made a draft without any Arsenal players.

        20. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Sanchez
          TAA, Saliba, Gvardiol, Tarky
          Salah, Palmer, Gordon, MGW
          Watkins, Isak

          4.0, 4.5, 4.5, 4.0

          Bench is weak, but 11 is decent?

          Thoughts?
          Cheers.

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Fodder bench without Arsenal or City attack is not the way forward imo. Like the Gibbs-White pick, definitely on my radar.

          2. Hangman Page
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            I plan on a bench of 4.5 + 3x 4.0s myself.

            1. InsertPunHere
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Enough playing 4.0 defenders about to make it a viable option to be fair.

              1. Hangman Page
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah, I am happy with one playing 4.0 def and a playing 4.5 mid to start with.

                1. InsertPunHere
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Barco is my 4.0 at the moment, hoping he starts while Estupinan’s out.

          3. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes, but playing 4-4-2 is hardly optimal. Downgrading Watkins would solve many issues. He is good, but you have Salah also.

        21. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Gvardiol or Gabriel?

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Gvardiol if I had to pick.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              just now

              This. My trust in Gabriel is gone tbh. Last season Gab was 0.5 cheaper than Saliba if I remember correctly?

              If they are both 6.0, no chance I am going near Gabriel. Saliba played the most minutes of any Arsenal player in the PL last season.

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                just now

                wait ignore me lol i imagined a comment.

        22. IPSWICH
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ipswich going to surprise a lot of people with our style of play under McKenna. Attack, attack, attack

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Think we were all saying similar about Burnley this time last year… Not saying you’re doomed of course, but still.

