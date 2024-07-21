91
  1. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Gvardiol vs TAA who is the better option we think?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      TAA given the fixtures.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Gvardiol is cheaper, better team, scores more goals

  2. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Starting to think I can go without Haaland as it's not like Salah vs Brentford at home is a bad fixture for captaincy! Any thoughts on the below?

    Flekken
    Maatsen, Muñoz, Mykolenko
    Salah, Son, Palmer, Gordon, Eze
    Isak, Havertz

    4.0, Robinson, Barco, Stewart

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Very nice indeed

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I had Eze in my early drafts, but have concerns over how much Olise's departure and Mateta absence in the early games will affect him.

      Also, I think you need Watkins from gw3 onwards if you're going without Haaland, especially with his ownership.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm not too worried about Eze declining, but Watkins could definitely punish me. Might decide to swap him for Son.

    3. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Haven't seen Son being picked in many teams.

      I quite like this draft though. Rate the 3-5-2. I'm not super keen on the Palace double but if you like them then I can't fault it.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers Camzy. I wasn't sure about the Palace double up either but they were playing some great football at the end of the season, so there's no reason why Eze / Munoz can't score good points

    4. One Man
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Good, would you consider Foden given that you haven’t gone for Haaland ?

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        If KDB goes to Saudi and it looks like Foden will become the main man at City, like he was when KDB was injured, then I can definitely see him coming in my team for Son

    5. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks solid! A good one. But why Flekken?

  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is Stewart(4.5) likely to start the season for Southampton?

  4. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is Amad Diallo worth saving 3.5m over Bruno Fernandes?

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A bit of 45 minute recency bias?

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Nope. Ten Hag seems keen on him, and I can’t see Sancho/Antony starting. Garnacho will likely play LW

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          51 mins ago

          What do you mean by seems keen? I remember he featured prominently in preseason last year & looked good but didn't turn out to be anywhere near the first 11 come start of the season proper - what's changed?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            He had quite a few injuries last season, Antony's had another year of doing nothing, and fans are properly behind him after that goal against Liverpool.

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              30 mins ago

              Actually just found something that might support this:

              https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1814714839756861724

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                29 mins ago

                I wouldn't trust Ten Hag as far as I could throw him - he was just as 'experienced' last year but the idiot still kept playing Forson over him, who left on a free this summer.

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  😀

                  Yeah, I wouldn't just chuck him in from GW1 on this quote. But I see his potential; was hoping Leeds might snag him on loan last year

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    He's definitely got a lot of potential, and it seems like everyone's seen it except Ten Hag. Hopefully the penny finally drops off the back end of last season and this current preseason, because the amount of minutes he gave Antony were, in a word, criminal.

  5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    IF Rogers nails a starting spot, IF the bench is not needed..

    Areola 4.0
    Trent Gvardiol Munoz Maatsen 4.0
    Salah Gordon Eze Rogers 4.5
    Haaland Isak 4.5

    IF!

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      IF you can trust yourself when all men doubt you...

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Don't think I'd dare use him like that tbh; he's giving me a whiff of classic preseason trap. As a 5th mid in a 343 maybe. Not super keen on 442 but that defence looks pretty hot tbf (although Maatsen with no cover on top of the above....)

      1. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yes the constant checking of line ups to see he's once again not starting whiff about him.

      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Agree with this

      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, it'll probably be different, and I get what you mean ofc. Agree with your points. But it's fun to play around!

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah, I have that doubt about Rogers too. At mo he's my 5th mid for budget reasons. Devil in me whispers we thought Palmer at that price wouldn't do anything at Chelsea last season. D'oh!

  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Who would you bring in from the below?

    A. Son
    B. Foden

    Thanks

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Heing-Min

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Heung Min

    2. One Man
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Foden if you don’t have Haaland.

  7. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Draft #2

    Sanchez
    TAA Hall Mykolenko
    Salah Son Bruno KDB MGW
    Isak Muniz

    Konsa 4.0 4.5

    Have 1 M ITB.
    Gives me flexibility in GW3 for
    Isak> Watkins
    Son> Palmer
    Bruno> Foden

  8. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    We are just a bunch having a party.

    Feel free to join only if your fpl account is over 2 years old or risk getting kicked out by the guards.

    Notify me here only if yours is a new acct after joining or risk getting kicked out by the guards.

    Party gate gets closed today.

    Let’s have a hunting party!

    6uw7ov

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Treble Newcastle too much ? Trippier Gordon and isak
    Cheers

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A responsible man or woman should actually have those 3 in their fpl teams imo.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'm currently on 3 - Pope, Gordon and Isak

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Same here.

        I think they'll have a really strong season & get back into the top 4. 5-0 opening day win

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Hope so mate - no Europe this season should also massively help them

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Think so yea. They don't do that well away from home, and only 2 home fixs first 5.

      1. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Quite bemusing how Isak and Gordon don't perform as well away from home. They are perfect players for counter-attacking football imo.

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers all

    4. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Great article, impeccably researched and presented so thanks for that. Given that it's extremely doubtful that most players will ever have more than one asset from Ipswich or similar it's a great help to have articles like this... I'd never heard of Omari Hutchinson this time yesterday, I'll now be following his minutes and position pre-season given Ipswich's promising run of fixtures from gw2 onwards.

      The only downside is that the comment board is 99.99% complete and utter dross, zero discussion of the content. And guess what, mods? It's costing you all money. If the comment section was strictly enforced discussion pertaining to the article(s) I'd bet serious shillings that it would lead to heavily increased traffic engagement AND an uptick in paid memberships.

      You only have to visit the (free) FPL sub on Reddit to see how many people are posting and discussing intelligent, rational, analytical and in-depth contributions. The market is there, all you need to do is run rampage through the A or Bs, the RMTs and the "Haaland or no Haaland morons"

      Simply create an extra permanent 'room' for all the hard of thinking to congregate in and let them bore each other to death in there.

      You're welcome.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        If the comment section was strictly enforced discussion pertaining to the article(s) I'd bet serious shillings that it would lead to the site dying within a few months.

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Agreed - though I will add I do read all the articles and they're always well written and informative

        2. Uncle Baby Billy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Fair enough, but now you have to explain why.

          To do so you're going to need to enlighten me as to why the same few dozen posters asking for a RMT or an A or B choice *multiple* times a day for the next four weeks prevents the site from 'dying'? What are these people contributing?

          Take your time if need be.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            The vast majority of people mainly come to this site to post quick questions and RMTs - only have to come here near deadline and see pages flying with them all. If you curb all those comments, the 'nudists' stop coming here and don't buy memberships or click on banner ads.

            You can't expect the site to be ran like Reddit when it's built in a completely different way.

            1. Uncle Baby Billy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              Nowhere did I suggest the site be "ran like Reddit". I suggested it be run like one sub Reddit, which is eminently doable.

              Whatever, thanks for engaging. Can I get a RMT before I log off?

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                12 mins ago

                Sharp as a cueball, this one.

          2. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            54 mins ago

            If my memory is correct (unlikely LOL) a few seasons ago there was a separate thread for RMT's - a good idea in principle but it got too confusing, as in no one was really sure where to post something

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              44 mins ago

              I'll also add then when they did this virtually every other post was from a MOD advising to post elsewhere - it just didn't work

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                36 mins ago

                The only way I can see it happening is by having a daily RMT "article", but you'd have to work out a way to direct all the non-regulars there while having mods battling a constant stream of 'irrelevant' comments on the actual article pages, which would most certainly be otherwise barren near to deadline.

                Whatever the approach, it's going to be confusing for anyone who doesn't basically live on this site, which is ultimately going to impact the site's bottom line.

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                21 mins ago

                Interesting... must have been before my time (my pre-FPL days, not just a mod). I guess that would come up if I try to broach it with other mods / staff

                1. notlob legin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  It just didn't work - please don't go there again, but worth checking as my memory is not as it was

          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            47 mins ago

            The site has already died to over moderation

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I am not on social media but heard than reedit was a bit different. Is it worth it for FPL?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Reddit is pretty good to read about fantasy, as in its very active. There is some good info and posts there, but a lot of the user base is pretty casual. I recommend people do use FPL reddit.

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Its how this website was designed that is the issue, not the user base.

        The logical layout for this website would be a forum, where people can comment on individual threads that users create. Then in addition to that, there are article posts where people only talk about the article.

        This website needs a complete overhaul IMO. Yes it works, but its far form optimal. This website is exactly the same as fantasyfootball 24/7 coincidentally, which has been dead for a long time.

      4. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        A

      5. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Agree the RMTs and A or Bs are pretty dull but they're also entertaining for a bit of light leg pulling.

        You can still enjoy the articles without having to read this lot.

      6. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        I like the RMTs as you can spot trends

      7. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        The site would be dead without RMTs and A or Bs. You're not gonna magically start seeing everyone making insightful comments and discussions about the articles. RMTs can also spark interesting conversations about team structure, potential differentials or combinations

      8. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        I'm not really convinced by the elitist / financial aspects of your argument here - the notion that we'd see a sudden massive influx of article-length posts on implementation a "hard of thinking room" seems a tad fanciful to me. That said, I don't think you're alone in wishing for a more structured discussion space.

        To be honest with you, the implementation of major structural changes like this is somewhat outside of mods' remit as I've been given to understand it, but if there's substantial pressure from the community to introduce something like this then I'd be happy to take your cause to management. If, for example, there were a long series of replies here in favour that would be a start. Obviously banning RMTs / mass deletion of every post unrelated to the article / 'rooms' defined by intelligence aren't going to happen, but structured topics... maybe we can try for that. So, what does everyone else think?

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'd be inclined to leave it as it is, but somehow encourage people to give reasoning behind their questions and answers to encourage more serious debate.
          I also think an updated version of this, written by someone else (maybe a combined version from all MODs) might be beneficial
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/26/how-to-get-the-most-out-of-the-comments-section/

    5. Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      RMT

      Sanchez Turner
      TAA Konsa Mykolenko Hall Faes
      Salah Saka Son Bruno MGW
      Isak Pedro 4.5

      1M ITB.

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Is this related to the article?

        Pedro rumoured to be out with a broken rib but nothing confirmed

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Case in point right on cue.

    6. Barnaby Wilde
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A) Salah & Gordon

        or

        B) Palmer & Foden

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          A for me as Foden may get a rest for game week 1 after the Euros.

      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Best option from each?

        A. Gordon
        B. Eze
        C. Szoboslai
        D. Mbeumo

        1. Wood
        2. Muniz
        3. Armstrong

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          A2

      • SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        Martinez, Areola
        TAA, Saliba, Konsa, Gvardiol, Faes
        Foden, Saka, Nkunku, Garnacho, CHO
        Solanke, Isak, Watkins

        Is this decent as a starting team?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Too much money with no Haaland, Mo and Palmer your just wasting it. In a way I think having at least 1 premium focusses the mind much better, you prioritise. Have another go.

      • LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Reports saying KDB is going to Saudi Arabia

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Read that this morning - that would actually put Fodens stock higher in my opinion

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Factor 5000 & bucket/spade

      • Silecro
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Change something here?

        Pickford
        Trent, Burn, Mykolenko
        Palmer, Bruno, Eze, Gordon, Rogers
        Haaland, Havertz

        Fabianski, Konsa, Andersen, Fraser

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Maybe Isak over Bruno to begin with. Then edge one 4.5 def down to a 4 so you can bump Rogers to CHO.

      • prgmtctchr
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Lowest Score Wins leagues are back!

        Pick your team using your entire budget then ‘set it and forget it’, with no transfers, chips, etc. used during the season. Lowest score wins!

        Classic: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/i46foq
        H2H: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/cynn5t

        The rules are simple but bear repeating in relative depth:
        1. Use your entire budget to pick your team. You must have 0 left to spend when the season begins.
        2. Do not make any transfers once the season begins.
        3. Do not use any chips during the season.
        4. At the end of the season, the team at the bottom of the table (having correctly followed all rules) wins.

      • Barnaby Wilde
          10 mins ago

          Anyone tempted by Soucek (5.0) ?

          1. JIMMY TUGGINS
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            No.

          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            'Tempted' might not be the right word here but you could do worse for a 1st sub

        • AzzaroMax99
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Opinions on this squad?

          Pickford
          White Burn Andersen Coufal
          Salah Son Foden Palmer
          Isak Alvarez

          Turner Harwood Winks Fraser

          0.0 IDB left

          1. Mother Farke
              5 mins ago

              I believe Alvarez will be competing at the Olympics and therefore may miss the start of the season.

          2. R.C.
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Transfer market has been boring af

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Agreed

          3. The Tonberry
              6 mins ago

              Is Havertz and Hudson Odoi worth the extra 0.5 over Trossard and Wood?

              Currently on Trossard and Wood but struggling to find the extra 0.5 elsewhere to do the upgrade. Do want some Arsenal attacking coverage in the team though

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yes

