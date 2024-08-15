With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we’re getting team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his squad – and any remaining dilemmas – ahead of Gameweek 1.

With just over 24 hours to go until the first deadline of the season, this is where I’m at with the latest draft…

GOOD LUCK!

Best of luck for Gameweek 1, folks. Don’t stress over the final draft. It’s what you do after Gameweek 1 that really matters. Pick a flexible squad and don’t take too many risks. Go for as many proven FPL assets as possible and let the fixtures dictate your decisions. ‘Good players from good teams’ is a simple but often overlooked approach. If you don’t get luck with your initial squad, there’s always the Wildcard to get out of jail free.

Check out this week’s General’s Order video on the Fantasy Football Scout YouTube channel and the latest 59th Minute Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



