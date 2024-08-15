493
493 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    First go at a Salah and Haaland team. Only reason I’ve entertained this is hearing last years winner going with Joao Pedro as third forward.

    Henderson (Matthews)
    Porro Quansah Mykolenko (Konsa Barco)
    Salah BrunoF Odegaard ESR (Winks)
    Haaland Isak JPedro

    No great depth and brightons opening fixtures ain’t great but Salah capable of making that pain go away.

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not sure if better than my Haaland only team, I’d argue not. Interesting putting it together though.

      Open Controls
  2. urosz
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    I think I finally have it!

    Flekken (Areola)
    TAA Saliba Burn (Konsa Faes)
    Salah Jota Son Garnacho (Winks)
    Solanke Isak Havertz

    G2G or not really?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Decent

      Haaland at home to ipswich gw2 not worry you?

      Open Controls
      1. urosz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It does but cant go with both salah and haaland myself...

        Open Controls
  3. Chrisaa87
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which to choose?
    A gvardiol and nkuku
    Or
    B mykolenko and d.jota

    Open Controls
    1. ArseneAllTheWay
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    If you could pick one who would it be
    A - Saka
    B - Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. ArseneAllTheWay
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Jimbo74
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saka with Jota for some Liverpool attack.

      Open Controls
      1. Ady87
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    4. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends what you could do with 2.5m and cover GW1 captaincy

      Open Controls
    6. Feed tha Sheep
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have Saka but if money I’d go salah

      Open Controls
    7. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah will outscore Saka over the season.

      Open Controls
    8. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Can’t really compare those two imo. Salah clear

      Open Controls
  5. ArseneAllTheWay
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    RMT

    Henderson (4.0)
    Saliba, Quansah, Myko (Robinson, 4.0)
    Saka, Gordon, Jota, Bailey (4.5)
    Haaland, Solanke, Isak

    1m in the bank to upgrade Jota to Bruno if he doesn’t play, or similarly Bailey to Bowen, Quansah to Porro…

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo74
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd be amazed if Jota doesn't play. Spend your million.

      Open Controls
  6. 7shadesofsmoke
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    First Draft - roast me

    Pickford

    Saliba, Porro, Tarkowski

    Bruno F, Luis Diaz, Jota, Rogers

    Haaland, Watkins, Isak

    4.0GK, ESR, Barco, Faes

    like using WC early so won't lose any sleep.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo74
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn't have double Everton defence. Myko's enough anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. 7shadesofsmoke
        • 11 Years
        just now

        they were great last season - what was the reason for people not fancying them this year?

        Open Controls
  7. Hello Palou
      15 mins ago

      Can't recall if I've asked this but now FPL is (how can I put this) spoon fed for the vast majority, what is still classed as a good end OR?

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Inside top100k, with top 20k v good (i'd say)

        Open Controls
        1. Hello Palou
            just now

            Thanks. Been a while so no idea what to aim for.

            Open Controls
        2. jack88
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          10 k

          Open Controls
        3. luk46
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I‘d be happy with 50k

          Open Controls
      2. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Sels fab
        quansah hall gabriel x x
        Esr nkunku saka jota x
        Haland isak wood

        Which ?

        A) taa porro rogers
        B) barco munoz bruno
        C) 2x 4.5 defs bruno

        Open Controls
      3. Feed tha Sheep
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hopefully first and last RMT…tear it apart?

        Henderson
        Trent Gabriel Konsa Robinson Barco
        Saka Jota ESR Nkunku Rodgers
        Haaland Isak Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          That's v v good. Don't change it.

          Open Controls
      4. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don't have Salah, so who to (C):

        a) Haaland
        b) Isak
        c) Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. luk46
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Feed tha Sheep
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Think I’m going B this weekend

          Open Controls
          1. Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            THanks all

            Open Controls
      5. The Wanton Trader
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Like it a lot. GL

        Open Controls
      6. jack88
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Choose 2
        Eze
        Gordon
        Nkunku

        Open Controls
        1. luk46
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          BC

          Open Controls
      7. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Locked and loaded. G2G?

        Henderson
        Gabriel - Quansah - Munoz
        Saka - Jota - Gordon - Eze
        Haaland - Isak - Solanke

        Valdimarsson - Robinson - Winks - Johnson

        Open Controls
      8. Egg Fried Reus 69
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        opinions on this team boys
        henderson
        TAA porro burn
        saka bruno eze rogers
        haaland isak solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Burn wouldn't be the most secure 4.5 Newcastle defender.

          Open Controls
      9. leocarter27
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Choose one for first 5 GW’s please?

        A) Gvardiol
        B) Saliba

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. luk46
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          B but Gabriel more exciting

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Gabriel

          Open Controls
        3. Feed tha Sheep
          • 12 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      10. luk46
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Murphy or Nkunku for first 3?

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          You could go Murphy for the first game then bring Nkunku straight in.

          Open Controls
          1. luk46
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            ye no money itb right now, think I might get Nkunku from gw3 depending on how he looks

            Open Controls
            1. Jimbo74
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yeah, it could be a wait 'n see scenario.

              Open Controls
      11. Nw5gooner
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        My first time stressing over an FPL GW1 pick in about 10 years. I tend to play heart over head though, and have convinced myself ESR will rip United a new one.

        Raya
        Gabriel Gvardiol VdV
        Saka Eze ESR Jota[C]
        Isak Solanke Haaland[VC]

        Turner Hall Barco Winks

        I fully plan to keep Raya in goal week in week out (that heart thing again).

        Am I shooting myself in the foot with Raya?

        Am I hamstringing myself for later GW's by not upgrading elsewhere?

        Open Controls
        1. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Can't agree on ESR smashing UTD but he could get something there 🙂 Raya is fine but I would start Hall GW1 and change Vdv to Robinson if you like Fulham

          Open Controls
      12. The Frenchie
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        A)
        Henderson
        ALEXANDER-ARNOLD / Gvardiol / Quansah
        Son / Jota / Smith-Rowe / GORDON
        Haaland / Isak / Solanke

        Matthews / Barco / HARWOOD-BELLIS / Winks

        B)
        Henderson
        PEDRO PORRO / HALL / Quansah
        Son / Jota / Smith-Rowe / BRUNO FERNANDES
        Haaland / Isak / Solanke

        Matthews / Gvardiol / Barco / Winks

        So basically:
        A) Alexander-Arnold, Harwood-Bellis, Gordon
        B) Pedro Porro, Hall, Bruno Fernandes

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Porro, Hall, Gordon

          Open Controls
      13. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Hi chaps, 3rd time lucky, any opinions here please?

        Henderson
        Gabriel - Porro - TAA
        Eze - Jota - Saka - Nkunku
        Muniz - Haaland - Isak
        _____________________________________
        Valdimarsson: Barca: Sangaré: Harwood-Bellis

        Undecided between:

        A) Gabriel + Porro
        B) Gvardiol + Munoz

        C) Wood OR Muniz

        Any advice appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          A
          Wood

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers Jimbo!

            Open Controls
      14. jack88
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Why do people think quansah is nailed? Is konate injured?

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Q simply fits Slot's style of play better.

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          People don't think he's nailed just that he's likely to start GW1 based on preseason. Could definitely lose the spot to Konate.

          Open Controls
        3. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Quansah is cool right now. Like TikTok was 2 years ago, only he's a footballer.

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          No one thinks he is nailed.

          Most mins in preseason and started in the stronger team when they had 2 friendlies. Fine for GW1, unknown beyond that.

          Open Controls
      15. undersarmy
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Think I'm done GTG?
        Raya
        TAA Porro Hall
        Saka Jota MGW ESR
        Haaland Isak Solanke
        Fabianski Winks Robinson Johnson

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Yup - done

          Open Controls
        2. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I think you could do better than MGW and Winks as your 4th and 5th mids.

          Open Controls
        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Don't like MGW myself but the rest is very solid

          Open Controls
      16. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        For all of us supporting 1 of the promoted teams this season....!

        https://x.com/paddypower/status/1823630648558452796?s=48

        Open Controls
      17. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Salah and Jota Liverpool overkill?

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Fixs are very good..could work

          Open Controls
        2. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not overkill against Ipswich.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.