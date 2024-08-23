178
Rate My Team August 23

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

178 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

178 Comments Post a Comment
  1. thornabydemon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Am happy with my Team, up front I have Haaland, Isaak and Havertz, next week I will bring in Watkins for Havertz, but am tempted for one week only, due to the match up take a -4 Havertz to Muniz as like the Leicester at home match up, but is it worth it for just one week?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. Q
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hard no

      Open Controls
    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      absolutely not

      Open Controls
    4. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      You go girl!

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Kai is a keeper. I have no interest in selling him at all

      Open Controls
  2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Barco should be red flagged now if FPL Towers haven't left the office!

    Open Controls
    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/modals/en/media-article-popup/mft-transfers-barco-joins-sevilla-on-loan

      official.

      Open Controls
      1. oi no professionals
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Flag him!!!

        Open Controls
  3. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Is cucurella fit?
    Got subbed last game limping a bit

    Open Controls
    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yeah he was on bench for cup game

      Open Controls
  4. marcus2704
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Decided to burn my WC as I usually do each year, am on this at the moment. Lewis is a punt, hopefully if he plays against Ipswich but am open to changing him. Any thoughts on the below?

    Henderson (4.0)
    Robinson | Lewis | Mazraoui | HarwoodB | Faes
    Salah | Saka | ESR | Semanyo | Winks
    Haaland | Havertz | Isak

    Open Controls
  5. FPL_Devil
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any issue with going for Solanke to Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      No. Seems like the most obvious option along with Muniz.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Should be fine for 70mins+ this week I believe

      Open Controls
    3. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Nope, is what I am doing (as long as FPL hurry up and move Andersen to Fulham) 😀

      Open Controls
  6. EmreCan Hustle
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on Jackson as a Solanke replacement?

    Still underrated by the FPL community.
    Differential.

    But Enzo is staring at a Baskin Robbins menu right now.

    Is he a safe pick?

    Nothing in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. oi no professionals
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Wouldn’t touch Chelsea with a barge pole atm

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        You feel they'll struggle?

        Open Controls
        1. oi no professionals
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          There’s just so many of them, we don’t even know their style of play atm

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      No idea if he's nailed

      Would much rather have Mateta at that price

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Makes sense. I don't have Eze, so might help hedge some risk.

        Open Controls
  7. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Muniz or Wood? Wood or Muniz?…. Mateta!

    Open Controls
    1. Q
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      It’s pretty close. I’m on wood from the start so keeping but might swap to muniz after gw 3

      Open Controls
  8. sammiosammio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Solanke out to Muniz gives me 1.5m in the bank.

    Is it worth moving Bruno F to Foden for a -4 considering the next 2 fixtures for City are better?

    Man Utd (bri LIV)
    Man CIty (IPS whu)

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Foden is anytime better than bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      no hits

      Open Controls
  9. 1569Tippins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Minteh, Mitoma and Pedro all look explosive picks… rotation and minutes risks granted… but at £5.5m, £6.5m and £5.5m I’m tempted to get them all!

    Too risky?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Way too risky. One of them more than enough

      Open Controls
  10. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bench 1 of these 3:

    - Kamada (home to West Ham)
    - ESR (home to Leicester)
    - Nkunku (away to wolves).

    Had Kamada benched all week because I think Chelsea will probably bash Wolves. Nkunku played yesterday however, and was it a full 90? So maybe I should play Kamada instead? Are people expecting Nkunku to even start?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Think it was 60ish. He'll probably start but I'd bench him of the 3 I think

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      57 minutes yesterday

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Nkunku's mins:
      18.08 MCI (H) 58 mins
      22.08 ECL (H) 57 mins
      25.08 WOL (A)
      29.08 ECL (A)
      01.09 CPL (H)
      IB

      Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      ok thanks all, looks like might get around 60 mins based on those previous minutes.

      Open Controls
  11. Johnny too hotty
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    I was considering upgrading winks to
    Doku and benching solanke this week.

    Is that a silly move a will be left with a solanke issue next weekend ?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      sell solanke

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I have that 2.0 too

      I'm going Solanke to Foden for -4

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Solanke to Foden?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Solanke + Winks > Foden + Jebbison (-4)

          Open Controls
  12. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    A) Solanke -4 to Muniz
    B) Play Sangare
    C) Play Andersen vs Leicester (already playing Robinson)

    Open Controls
  13. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Should I?
    A. Play Winks
    B. Solanke -> Muniz (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Lean towards the hit

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      U r not getting more than 2 pts from Winks. So has to be B

      Open Controls
  15. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Whats wrong with this site, been running very badly since the season started. Constant error messages when posting, constant error messages when refreshing, cant load profile page. Comments not loading half the time.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Probably for the best.

      Open Controls
  16. Roysgotnoboys
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Who gets more points over the next few GW’s Jota or TAA?

    Thinking of downgrading Solanke to a 4.5 and upgrading either my final midfield of defence spot

    Open Controls
  17. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Solanke to Muniz or Armstrong? Think Southampton could have a good start this season, not sure about Fulham.

    Open Controls
  18. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    All sorts of fires to put out, including Quansah, Anderson and Solanke. Which move to make (already have Robinson)?

    A) Anderson to Colwill
    B) Anderson to Konsah
    C) Solanke to Wood
    D) Solanke to Muniz
    E) Save the FT
    F) Play wildcard

    Open Controls

