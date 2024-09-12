96
  1. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Saka to Salah or keep?

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I will if I have FT and 2.5m ITB

  2. Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any thoughts about my WC:

    Raya
    TAA Dank Pau
    Salah Semenyo Rogers Eze
    Haaland Isac Pedro

    Fabianski Mbeumo Andersen Greave

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      nice team, will punt on Lewis instead of Andersen

  3. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is this the current article? Seems like the landing page has changed?

  4. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best 4.0m defender?

    A. Sepp van den Berg
    B. Jan Bednarek
    C. Other, who?

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      B, then don't know A, then Faes

    2. Q
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      If Sepp plays then he could be great but it’s a big IF

    3. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers both…

  5. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A. Saka>Salah -4 (will likely captain Haaland)
    B. Do next week for free

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  6. Pep bites Kun
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I don't get the Konsa 4.5 pick. Is there something I'm missing?

    Not many attacking points
    Sporadic/inconsistent season history of CS potential

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      villa are decent defensively. Who else would you get for 4.5 besides Dunk

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        I'd be looking for a Leif Davis or Livramento to light up the stage at some point. Fanciful thinking I know.

        Konsa is a no go for me, I'd consider Dunk for the next few

      2. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        :mrgreen:

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Fixtures and a chance of a couple of cleanies before WC.

      I shipped Hall for him what feels like an eternity ago but in reality was 10 days as I thought there could have been a 0.2m swing.

      If I was thinking longer term than GW6 Id maybe go MickeyV or Dunk.

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yep, shipping Hall was a good move. Did it myself.

        Just can't assimilate the Konsa move with the likes of Lewis (or even Dunk) out there, even short-term.

  7. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Not sure what to do with Jota on wildcard. Cant see him starting 3 games in a row this coming week considering darwin cant play champions league. And since I am planning to take him out gw 6 anyways not sure if I should just swerve completely

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Jota > Diaz

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        No negative connotations to you, but a move from Jota to Diaz brings all the baggage of xMins, etc. I don't have the answer to the Liverpool conundrum, but I do like Diaz.

        Jota/Diaz to Salah or the likes of Eze is a solid move imo

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      darwin can play cl no?

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yes he can. Is registered. Why they'd risk playing him is another question.

    3. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Probably keep or do Diaz

  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Digne over 100% for a rise for the 4th or 5th time since IB and remains 4.5, anyone know why?

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      I digne know, mate…

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Guys, its D-1gne. IDK how many times I need to say this.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        22 mins ago

        Is he worth the risk? It’s almost forcing a FT

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          I refuse to answer that.

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            17 mins ago

            You’ve just answered it without answering it lol

  9. revelc
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Saka and Gabriel —-> Salah and Lewis???

    1. Q
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      For next two yes but you might want to switch back by gw6

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's waste of 2 FT, but yeah, could pay out. Without the advantage of 2 FT of course.

      Are Saka and Gabriel the weakest players in your squad?

  10. Q
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Choose 2:

    A. Welbeck
    B. Pedro

    1. Dunk
    2. Digne

    1. Football99
        37 mins ago

        2

        1. Q
          • 12 Years
          36 mins ago

          Fml

          1. Football99
              35 mins ago

              I mean digne

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                34 mins ago

                D-1gne*

              2. Q
                • 12 Years
                34 mins ago

                😉

                1. Football99
                    29 mins ago

                    help bellow please

        2. Football99
            53 mins ago

            Which team? Repost as got no reply

            OG team
            flekken
            konsa, burn, van de ven
            jota, palmer, gordon, b silva, saka
            Haaland , isak

            T1
            Flekken
            konate, lewis, van de ven
            jota, palmer, b silva, saka, onana
            Haaland, isak, Welbeck

            T2
            Flekken
            konsa, burn, van de ven
            salah, palmer, b silva, saka, adama traore
            welbeck haaland

            Which team?

            1. Q
              • 12 Years
              30 mins ago

              Honestly there’s a few issues with each. Bsilva, burn etc.. t2 you play Traore every game. The others missing salah. I would have another go. Look at rodgers as a decent 5th enabler for example. I don’t mind a cheap defence personally but all of those can be improved.

              1. Football99
                  20 mins ago

                  Feel like I need salah but if I keep jota or change to Diaz get more money to spend elsewhere

                • Football99
                    19 mins ago

                    rogers is 5.1 can't afford him with the salah option. only have 5m for last midfielder

                • FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Formation in T1 has 5mids and 3 forwards. Can you share the full squad in each scenario?

                  1. Football99
                      21 mins ago

                      T1 is 3-5-2 formation

                    • Football99
                        20 mins ago

                        Would play 3 attackers and have onana as the sub

                    • Tazah
                      • 6 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      listen brother... everyone here will slowly give you advice to fit into their template of
                      Raya
                      Trent Robbo
                      Salah Rogers
                      Haaland Pedro

                      do what you feel is right in your gut... everyone has turned into an template NPC here

                      1. Football99
                          19 mins ago

                          rogers has done nothing. Trent robbo too expensive. want Salah and Haaland but difficult to get both in unless I compromise on the midfielders

                          1. Tazah
                            • 6 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            #justsaying

                            1. Football99
                                6 mins ago

                                appreciate the advice

                          2. Q
                            • 12 Years
                            just now

                            Template for a reason. All of those examples have scored well and have good games ahead. Rogers might be the exception but has great numbers and every chance to get going with villas run.

                      2. Merlinho
                        • 15 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        Hey folks, would you do Muniz to Pedro with 1FT or just roll a transfer?

                        1. Football99
                            43 mins ago

                            yes

                          • Q
                            • 12 Years
                            42 mins ago

                            Yep

                          • BUZZBOMB ♡
                            • 9 Years
                            41 mins ago

                            Its an easy roll if you want to but I get the attraction of Ped at home to Ipswich.

                          • Football99
                              33 mins ago

                              help above please

                            • have you seen cyan
                              • 5 Years
                              32 mins ago

                              roll

                          • FPL Blow-In
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            45 mins ago

                            Hello all. Is this line up / bench order correct to you? Any suggestions on what to do with my team next? I have 2ft and .4 itb

                            Flekken
                            Mazraoui, Konsa, Dunk
                            Salah, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
                            Haaland, Watkins, Pedro

                            Vald, Semenyo, Robinson, Milenkovic

                            Thank you

                            1. have you seen cyan
                              • 5 Years
                              29 mins ago

                              Do you think you should make any moves? Not sure about benching Semenyo over those two.

                              1. FPL Blow-In
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                26 mins ago

                                I’m looking at rolling most likely. If there is an indication that Watkins is not fit however then I’ll make some moves and potentially a -4

                                1. Football99
                                    26 mins ago

                                    I would swap Watkins out for isak maybe? help above please

                                  • have you seen cyan
                                    • 5 Years
                                    26 mins ago

                                    Yea I would roll. Nice team.

                            2. Tazah
                              • 6 Years
                              40 mins ago

                              Interesting input from Scholes regarding Slot not liking Trent, his subs seem to back this

                              https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxIX50tqaOVu1i3XZ2wDCcT3s2-gZB4sy5?feature=shared

                              1. have you seen cyan
                                • 5 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                imagine a manager disliking a defender who cant defend

                              2. BUZZBOMB ♡
                                • 9 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                Ive never liked vegetables but I still know they are good for me.

                            3. RICICLE
                              • 2 Years
                              33 mins ago

                              Not sure if this has been mentioned at all on here but just thought I’d link it, a slight chance Haaland could miss this weekend?

                              https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13843869/amp/Erling-Haaland-compassionate-leave-Pep-Guardiola-man-city.html

                              1. Jafooli
                                • 12 Years
                                23 mins ago

                                Haaland (C), Salah (VC), Winks (first sub) covers that, no worries…

                                1. RICICLE
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  For sure, simple enough ain’t it 🙂

                              2. Steavn8k
                                • 1 Year
                                16 mins ago

                                Remember a similar situation last season or was it the season before where his granny passed. He played that game.

                                1. RICICLE
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  Yeah this is true

                              3. BUZZBOMB ♡
                                • 9 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                If he plays he plays. If not, FPL is just a game. Played last season after his granny's death in February but dont care either way.

                                Condolences and sympathy only for the big guy.

                                "You are a legend, Ivar,’ Haaland said. ‘Words cannot describe how much you meant to me! Words cannot describe how much you will be missed!

                                ‘Thank you for everything, you madman. We will see each other again. Rest in peace, Ivar.'

                                1. Tazah
                                  • 6 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  +1

                                2. RICICLE
                                  • 2 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Absolutely, and lovely words there from Erling.

                            4. Jafooli
                              • 12 Years
                              32 mins ago

                              Do we have a 4.0m GK yet? Or even close to one?

                              1. Football99
                                  16 mins ago

                                  fabanski

                                • Sho-kun
                                  • 7 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  Fabianski

                                • Tazah
                                  • 6 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  no not really... fab not an option as areola is back

                              2. Football99
                                  29 mins ago

                                  isak or welbeck?
                                  jota or Diaz?
                                  Gordon out for who?

                                  1. Tazah
                                    • 6 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    isak
                                    diaz
                                    jota

                                • Bonita
                                  • 6 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  Would you consider.. Saka + Bilva to Minteh and Palmer?

                                  1. Football99
                                      13 mins ago

                                      keep saka imo

                                  2. Jones Kusi
                                    • 5 Years
                                    22 mins ago

                                    Thoughts? A lot of price changes tonight.
                                    Saka,Bruno > Salah,Minteh/Mitoma (4-)

                                    1. evilfuk
                                      • 14 Years
                                      12 mins ago

                                      There probably won't be many changes tonight. Probably a few tomorrow.

                                      1. _Freddo
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 15 Years
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Hopefully Robinson goes up & Saka drops.

                                      2. Jones Kusi
                                        • 5 Years
                                        just now

                                        Thoughts on the transfers?

                                  3. Sho-kun
                                    • 7 Years
                                    21 mins ago

                                    Going for Saka > Salah. Who to take out for the 2nd transfer?

                                    A) Isak > Welbeck/Pedro
                                    B) Gvardiol > Lewis

                                    2FT, 1.5 ITB

                                    Henderson
                                    Gvardiol/Porro/Gabriel
                                    Jota/Saka/Eze/ESR
                                    Haaland/Isak/Muniz

                                    Fabianski/Hall/Winks/Barco

                                    1. NZREDS
                                      • 11 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      A Pedro against Ipswich

                                    2. G Banger
                                      • 6 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      I'm not keen in losing Isak and Gvardiol doesnt seem to have the same threat so B

                                  4. Make FPL Casual Again
                                    • 6 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    We reckon Havertz plays mainky at 8 while Odegard is out ?

                                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                      • 6 Years
                                      3 mins ago

                                      Or does Jorginho just slot into Odegaards position

                                    2. evilfuk
                                      • 14 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      I think they will play Jorginho, Partey, Havertz with Trossard up top.

                                      1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                        • 6 Years
                                        just now

                                        And when Rice returns ?

                                    3. F4L
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      to Arsenal's detriment yes. maybe if they really struggle in the nld, Havertz will be up top regardless with someone else filling in in midfield

                                  5. G Banger
                                    • 6 Years
                                    14 mins ago

                                    2FT and 0ITB with:

                                    Raya
                                    Gvardiol Robinson Martinez
                                    Saka Jota Gordon Mineth ESR
                                    Haaland Isak

                                    (4.0 Anderson Barco** Solanke*)

                                    a) Barco + Solanke => Robbo + Delap
                                    b) Saka + Solanke => Salah + 4.5

                                  6. Slitherene
                                    • 6 Years
                                    13 mins ago

                                    RmWCt?

                                    Flekken | Fabianski
                                    TAA Digne Burn
                                    Salah Palmer KdB Eze
                                    Watkins Havertz JP
                                    | Iroegbunam Faes Greaves

                                    Open Controls
                                  7. Peter Haddock
                                    • 4 Years
                                    13 mins ago

                                    Good evening, 2FT and 0 itb

                                    Henderson

                                    Konsa / Gabriel / Robinson

                                    Salah / Eze / Jota / Rogers

                                    Isak / Muniz / Haaland

                                    Virginia / Hall / Nkunku / Barco

                                    Was thinking Gabriel > Robbo and roll other FT but if Konsa is out I’m goosed if Hall doesn’t start either so was considering Hall > Dunk as well, until I see Hall could drop tonight.

                                    Do Hall > Dunk tonight to beat the drop or wait til pressers and come up with an alternative plan if Konsa is out?

