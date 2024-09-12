116
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you take another price drop for Quansah (0.3 in total)

    Or transfer for a 4.5m defender for another hit?

    A. Do it
    B. Take another price drop

    Thanks

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      tough one, would you play the defender you get instead in the next couple of fixtures?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes my only backup is Johnson from Ipswich and he does not appear to be first choice now?

        1. vova
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          then I probably would, I got Dunk myself this week (not for a hit)... what does your team look like?

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Here you go... already taken a hit.

            Hendersen
            Gabriel / Munoz / Johnson
            Salah / Palmer / Jota / Rogers / Eze
            Pedro / Haaland

            Fab | Quansah | Barco | Cannon

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      You've been left with a tough gig 🙁 given lack of clean sheets so far I'm loathe to take a hit for a def. Sorry! Not much help.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      There comes a stage where it’s more important to get rid of a player losing money than it is to save points.

      The more he drops in value the harder it becomes to replace him.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, who would you replace with maybe Dunk, probably will WC in GW6.

  2. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Worth taking a - 4 hit to remove Gordon?

    A) Keep
    B) Eze
    C) Minteh

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      keep, decent fixtures

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  3. BenSvnt
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Minteh & TAA or Mitoma & Robertson ?

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Minteh and TAA

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      just now

      M&R

  4. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    ESR (plays deeper)-> Minteh for free. Yes or No?

    Thanks

  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Start wood or esr?

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      ESR

  6. vova
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Jumping ahead a bit... for those planning to WC GW 6... who are some of your locks?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      No locks - there's a long time between now and GW6.

  7. JasonG123
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    What chance do we give Hall of starting with Schar back?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I lost patience with Hall & the whole Toon def situation. Given upcoming fixtures I felt I had to get rid. Was meant to be Konsa but now Pau.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      50/50. Could easily be Kelly who gets the nod again. Plus who knows how Howe views Trippier and Targett after two weeks to work on their fitness.

  8. Cheeky Onion
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    2FT & 0.4m ITB

    Henderson
    Saliba - Porro - Konsa
    Saka - Jota - Mitoma - Nkunku
    Haaland - Havertz - Isak

    Turner - Burn - Winks - Barco

    A) Burn > Lewis
    B) Nkunku + Isak > Mbuemo + Welbeck/Jackson
    C) Saka + Isak > Salah + Welbeck
    D) Nkunku + Porro > Mbuemo + Lewis (and look to get Porro back soon)
    E) WC

