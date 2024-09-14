Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Brighton 3 7 +4 W – W- D 17th Ipswich 3 1 -5 L – L – D

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

BRIGHTON

IPSWICH

See our Team News tab for more details



