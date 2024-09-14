Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Brighton
|3
|7
|+4
|W – W- D
|17th
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|-5
|L – L – D
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
BRIGHTON
IPSWICH
See our Team News tab for more details