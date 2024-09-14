Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Fulham and West Ham United.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Fulham
|3
|4
|0
|L – W – D
|13th
|West Ham
|3
|3
|-1
|L – W – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
FULHAM
WEST HAM
