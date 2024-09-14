Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Wolves and Newcastle United.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 15 August.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Newcastle
|3
|7
|+2
|W – D – W
|18th
|Wolves
|3
|1
|-6
|L – L – D
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
WOLVES
NEWCASTLE
See our Team News tab for more details