There are two evening matches to come on a busy day of Premier League football, the first being Aston Villa v Everton.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST.

It’s only one change apiece at Villa Park.

They’re enforced alterations, too, as Leon Bailey and Seamus Coleman miss out through injury.

Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young are recalled for their respective sides.

All of that means that Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins are fit to start for Villa tonight, following minor injury scares over the international break.

£4.0m FPL defender Lamare Bogarde continues at right-back for the hosts.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Bogarde, Torres, Konsa, Digne, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Carlos, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendía, Young, Durán, Philogene.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Dixon, O’Brien, Garner, Mangala, Doucoure, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto.



