684 Comments
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Leicester have showed fight this season. might have a real relegation battle at least

  2. Total Slotball
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Rogers get out. Dont care if hes 5m. No points isn't good enough

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      check again dear sir and you'll find 2

      1. Total Slotball
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        blankety blank

  3. Jensen Luiz Coleman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Duran looks special but is he simply a super sub and would disappoint as a starter?

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Origi on steroids

    2. AnarChYs7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Matters not much to us FPL managers. Watkins is probably starting.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      will find out soon. Watkins x Duran is coming.

    4. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think Duran will get his start midweek and then could play up top with Ollie on occasion

    5. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He wanted to leave because he wants to play 90 every single match, only agreed to stay bc minutes and starts were promised.

  4. fusen
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Roger Roger The Massive Point Dodger

  5. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    If it happens would rogers be the first ever player to double rise after 4 blanks?

  6. Jensen Luiz Coleman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Why not start Duran instead of Rogers, perhaps Watkins and Duran could work?

  7. Guy Demel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    I guess Morgan "2 points" Rogers looked lively again.....

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can confirm he is still alive

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Can confirm he is dead to me, however.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      😆

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Another goal fest now at the Vitality 🙂

  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    So my day of football starts off with my son getting injured after 5 mins of his under 15 match and having to go home. Then the premier league gods serve me up an FPL score of 12pts from 8 players and my team Liverpool losing. Just wonderful. The most depressing day of football I've ever experienced.

    1. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      And Scum won …

    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I hope that your son recovers from that injury soon.

  10. FFS ManU
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Last season not having Watkins when he hauled was a rank killer. That's not happened to my team today, according to LiveFPL. Might need to bring him in soon by the look of things.

  11. Dannyb
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need a Massive Palmer haul to salvage this game week.

  12. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Unlucky Everton

  13. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any early thoughts for next week lads?

    Muric
    Trent | Porro | Lewis
    Salah | Foden | Eze | Mbeumo | Rogers
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Fabianski | Robinson | Greaves | Stewart

    Thanks

    1. sankalparora07
        12 mins ago

        I thought you were going without Haaland

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Second hat trick in a row was too much and managed to build a team I was happy with that included him

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Username change to Saucy Haaland incoming?

            Your team however, how many fts?
            Maybe try and upgrade Rogers or get rid off Foden for a player that actually plays.

