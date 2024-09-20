Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 22 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Brighton
|4
|8
|+4
|W – W – D – D
|7th
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|8
|+2
|D – W – D – W
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
