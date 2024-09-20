32
32 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nazrinn
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      1st.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        The ring wraiths aren’t what they once were!

        Open Controls
    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Isak to dcl for free?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Why Everton?

        Open Controls
        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I see fixtures is quite good and cant be losing all games right?
          Even lose their players can score too.

          If not who do you suggest? Not much good striker though

          Open Controls
    • TalingtonFC
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Who to bench out of:
      A) Robinson NEW (H);
      B) Lewis ARS (H);
      C) Romero BRE (H)

      Open Controls
    • Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      Play or Bench Saliba?

      Open Controls
      1. The Pretender
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        In this very specific case, I would say bench assuming your other 3 DEF are at least a chance of a CS or attacking stat.

        Open Controls
        1. Evasivo
          • 14 Years
          33 mins ago

          Anderson Lewis Konsa Saliba Harwood

          Open Controls
          1. The Pretender
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would probably play Saliba over Anderson.

            Open Controls
      2. nazrinn
          31 mins ago

          play

          Open Controls
        • Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Play

          Open Controls
      3. mr_jones
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Digne or Aina in for Gvardiol?

        Open Controls
        1. Inter Me Gran
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Aina, Forest def looking good

          Open Controls
          1. nazrinn
              14 mins ago

              +1

              Open Controls
            • Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              +2

              Open Controls
        2. T88MYE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Sat on 2 FT… what would you do?

          Hendo,
          TAA, Gvardiol, Porro,
          Saka, Palmer, ESR, Jota, Rogers
          Haaland, Pedro

          Fab, THB, Barca, Wissa

          Open Controls
          1. Branch Warren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Team looks gtg. Maybe just deal with the issues on your bench.

            Open Controls
        3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Need some cheapo defense advice, lads.

          1. Play Burn
          2. Roll the dice on Mykolenko's fitness (have Vardy)
          3. Play Quansah (could come back in for an easier fixture?)
          4. Burn or Mykolenko to Mazraoui or another 4.5 for a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            This makes for very depressing reading.

            Open Controls
            1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              That or it's good this is my biggest problem of the moment.

              Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Play Burn.

            Open Controls
        4. hazza44
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Morning all,
          Best one week punt before WC next week?

          A) Gvardiol to TAA
          B) Isak to Watkins (C)
          C) Other

          Henderson
          Gvardiol Konsa Robinson
          Saka Gordon Jota Rogers
          Isak Haaland Pedro
          (Fab ESR Barco Saliba) £2.0 ITB.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 10 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        5. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Do you think jota to szoboszlai is sideways?

          Personally think szobo is a great pick long term at 6.5. Getting forward and playing 90 minutes each game

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Sideways

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Wouldn't say sideways but he might need patience

            Open Controls
            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I see him as a season keeper if I buy him
              With the position he is getting the points will come sooner or later imo

              Open Controls
        6. Ninjaa
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          1.Vardy or DCL to transfer in?
          2.TAA or Robertson and bank the 1m?
          3. Is Robertson nailed?
          4. Bench Wood, Rogers, ESR or Eze ?

          Open Controls
        7. tom66
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Saka > Son for a one week punt?
          (will WC GW6)

          Open Controls
          1. The Pretender
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I dont mind it, but if ARS get a stat, its likely to come through Saka ..

            Open Controls
        8. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          That Schade feels like a pick of someone who’s struggling, his goal scoring record is not great.

          It’s like a gambler trying to chase a run of loses (probably score now)

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.