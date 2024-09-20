Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Southampton and Ipswich Town.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Ipswich
|4
|2
|-5
|L – L – D – D
|19th
|Southampton
|4
|0
|-7
|L – L – L – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here.
SOUTHAMPTON
IPSWICH