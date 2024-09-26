250
  1. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Henderson, Valdimarsson
    Porro , TAA, Gvardiol [mykolenko, Johnson]
    Salah, eze, Rogers, Jota, Smith Rowe,
    Haland, pedro Jebbisson
    FT: 2, BANK:1.5m
    A. WC
    B. Pedro, Gvardiol -> Calvert lewin, Gabriel
    C. any other

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I wouldn't WC, B looks good

      1. Triple P
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        +1

      2. akhilrajau
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thank i

  2. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What are your picks?
    1) Arsenal - (R)aya or (H)avertz
    2) GK - (F)lekken or (S)els
    3) Cheap Forward - (D)CL or (W)ood
    4) Mid Price Forward - (J)ackson or (S)olanke

    My choice are 1H 2F 3D 4J

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I prefer 4a3sg6thh99mmkk

    2. Triple P
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      1H 2F 3W 4S

  3. PScholes18
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which is better? Same cost.

    A: Konate, VDB, McNeil, Watkins, Vardy
    B: Robbo, Faes, Semenyo, DCL, Solanke

    1. Bihom
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        B

    2. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Who are we expecting to return this GW apart from any sausages?

      KDB?
      Alisson Becker?
      Gruda?
      Füllkrug?
      Mykolenko?
      Branthwaite?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Certainly the last 2

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah. They look interesting. Cheap differentials.

    3. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Which one would you rather have?

      A) Saka
      B) Palmer

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        A

      2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          22 mins ago

          There is very little to separate them. Way too much made of fixtures as well. No one here can tell you who is a better pick between these two top players. It’s luck either way . Maybe they both do well. But I’m seeing so much confirmation bias against palmer because it’s all skewed by owning Haaland. All the negatives like not good fixtures or Chelsea sharing goals around. It’s nonsense, the reality is owning Haaland is causing people to find cheaper alternatives to palmer and they feel safer pointing out negatives. Do what you feel is best and don’t worry about other people’s opinions because they won’t be any better than yours in all likelihood, including mine

          1. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Haaland makes little to no difference with the price difference between those two

            1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                2 mins ago

                Not between those two which is why I’ve said it’s impossible to predict as they are very closely matched. My wider point is on palmer and the amount of people who think they have the situation with him under control and then give clearly biased assessments as to why he’s not going to do well. I’d prefer people to just be honest and say I can’t afford him and he is likely to hurt me at times. That is the more factual statement compared to everyone here has almost the same team and that doesn’t include palmer so he mustn’t be a good option. Palmer is always a good option.

          2. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            A

        • Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Best midfield below 7.5 on WC?

          *Already have Mbeumo and Rogers.

          1. I am 42
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            not sure if Jota will drop b4 deadline

          2. Chelsea Dagger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            ESR

        • squ1rrel
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          What’s the status on Raya? do I need to ship him for a -4?

          1. I am 42
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I would like to know too

          2. FFS ManU
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/26/raya-pedro-rodri-the-early-fpl-gameweek-6-team-news

          3. Bihom
              1 hour ago

              I think there's a good chance he plays. Wouldn't even transfer him out for a FT

              1. FFS ManU
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I'm doing that. Not a big chance of a clean sheet from whoever I might replace him with and he probably won't miss more than one match, if any.

          4. FFS ManU
            • 2 Years
            1 hour ago

            When does the score required to remain in the Last Man Standing mini-league normally get published?

            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 7 Years
              just now

              If it still shows in your "leagues" tab, you're still in

          5. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            58 mins ago

            There is only one keeper option in FPL Challenge. They get worse every week

            1. FFS ManU
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              Yes - imo, the only good thing about it is that it takes very little time to play.

            2. The Tonberry
                1 min ago

                And only three forwards to choose from and one of them is injured!

            3. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              55 mins ago

              I read some posts on TT and suddenly want to shift from Raya to Havertz, should probably stop…
              Tho as everyone will have Saka and Gabriel, it’s pretty important to pick proper upside for that 3rd spot, so still can’t decide…

              1. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                27 mins ago

                Going Havertz hoping Odegaard will comeback is not a bad option.

            4. cigan
              • 6 Years
              55 mins ago

              Bench 1

              Rogers
              Wood
              DCL

              Open Controls
              1. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                28 mins ago

                Tough. Probably DCL.

                1. cigan
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks, same opinion rn

            5. Pointless
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              53 mins ago

              Is David Raya a FFS member? David, if you are, please could you let me know if you’ll start this weekend because if you’re not then I will likely need to trigger my wildcard and would have to do that tonight. Thank you!

              1. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                29 mins ago

                Hi this is David Raya here. I'm currently resting up, I'm trying my best!

              2. Show Me Bobs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                All the signs point to him not starting.
                Seeing quotes on Twitter.

            6. undersarmy
              • 8 Years
              52 mins ago

              Peoples thoughts on A) Evanilson instead of B) Semenyo

              1. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                30 mins ago

                Prefer B

              2. cigan
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                No way

            7. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              51 mins ago

              Wood or DCL?

              Nothing between them!

              1. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                30 mins ago

                Wood for me

            8. Lallana_
              • 10 Years
              51 mins ago

              Wildcard this? On a -4

              Raya (!)
              Alexander-Arnold | Gabriel | Konsa
              Salah | Saka (v) | Rogers | Semenyo | Dibling
              Wood | Haaland (C)

              Valdimarsson / Robinson / Johnson / João Pedro (!)

              Can do João Pedro to Vardy next week

              1. cigan
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                would just play Robinson over Dibling (or even Konsa)

                Open Controls
                1. Lallana_
                  • 10 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  OK thanks, tough choice!

            9. Dammit_182
              • 3 Years
              46 mins ago

              Evening all. Is Michael Keane nailed for Everton? 0.1 off getting mykelenko.

              Also what do we think about Pickford in goal with branthwaite back and a good run coming up?

              1. Mother Farke
                  42 mins ago

                  Funnily enough, Keane will lose his place once Branthwaite returns. Branthwaite just completed 90 minutes for the reserves...

                  1. Dammit_182
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Haha. Very glad I asked!!

                • Bihom
                    38 mins ago

                    No it should be Branthwaite in for Keane

                    I'd wait to see the defensive improvement before considering Pickford

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dammit_182
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Cheers. That’s probably the right move.

                • sirmorbach
                  • 8 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Thoughts on the following WC team?

                  Flekken / 4.0
                  Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis / Davis, Faes
                  Palmer, Saka, Díaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
                  Haaland, Vardy / 4.5

                  Vardy an obvious weak link, but I think he'll score a goal or two.

                  1. Sir Matt Bugsby
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Looks good. Maybe have 2 decent subs, since you have both Lewis and Diaz (alongwith Rogers).

                • Sir Matt Bugsby
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Do players' prices get locked on red flags? Or was it just a Solanke thing?

