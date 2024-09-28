Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 29 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Aston Villa
|5
|12
|+3
|WLWWW
|17th
|Ipswich
|5
|3
|-5
|LLDDD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
ASTON VILLA