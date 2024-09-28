Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 29 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Tottenham 5 7 +4 DWLLW 11th Man United 5 7 0 WLLWD

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

TOTTENHAM



