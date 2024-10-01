199
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Foden seems too tight on Haaland

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yea. He should wear something looser, less chafing

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      not from kdb's chance creation factory thats for sure

    3. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's about time Haaland blanks at home

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    On wildcard.
    Is Saka a must?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely not. Especially without odegaard.He's a bit overpriced when u consider Palmer is just 0.6 more

      U could have both but better value elsewhere. Even Salah

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not essential, but you'd need a good reason not to get him for the next two. Then you can move to Palmer or Foden.

  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Timber off

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Timber benched for 2nd half

