  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 hours, 30 mins ago

    Foden seems too tight on Haaland

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yea. He should wear something looser, less chafing

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 26 mins ago

      not from kdb's chance creation factory thats for sure

    3. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      20 hours, 19 mins ago

      It's about time Haaland blanks at home

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    20 hours, 19 mins ago

    On wildcard.
    Is Saka a must?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 17 mins ago

      Absolutely not. Especially without odegaard.He's a bit overpriced when u consider Palmer is just 0.6 more

      U could have both but better value elsewhere. Even Salah

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not essential, but you'd need a good reason not to get him for the next two. Then you can move to Palmer or Foden.

  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    20 hours, 17 mins ago

    Timber off

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 hours, 16 mins ago

    Timber benched for 2nd half

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 hours, 10 mins ago

    Dont think I'll be challenging my 109 point match day 1

  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 hours, 7 mins ago

    PSG fall off is mad

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's great to see!

  7. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 hours, 5 mins ago

    New article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/01/how-does-palmer-fare-in-tougher-fpl-fixtures

  8. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    20 hours, 1 min ago

    Haaland G
    Lewis A

