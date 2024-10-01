Chelsea are ranked second-bottom for fixture difficulty over the next five Gameweeks, at least according to our Season Ticker.

But do tougher fixtures really make that much difference to Cole Palmer (£10.7m)?

That’s the focus of this Premium Members article.

CHELSEA’S NEXT FIVE FIXTURES

Gameweek Opponent xGC rank (2024/25) xGC rank (2023/24) 7 Nottm Forest (h) 3rd 5th 8 Liverpool (a) 1st 3rd 9 Newcastle (h) 11th 12th 10 Man Utd (a) 16th 16th 11 Arsenal (h) 7th 1st

We’re only six Gameweeks into the 2024/25 season, so there’s the usual caveat about small sample sizes.

That said, familiar patterns are already starting to emerge when it comes to underlying defensive data.

Three of Chelsea’s next five opponents – Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Arsenal – are top-half material for expected goals conceded (xGC).

A trip to Manchester United won’t hold any fear for Enzo Maresca’s troops, however, with 3-0 thrashings at the hands of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent times.

HOW PALMER FARED AGAINST CHELSEA’S UPCOMING OPPONENTS LAST SEASON



