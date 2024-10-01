Chelsea are ranked second-bottom for fixture difficulty over the next five Gameweeks, at least according to our Season Ticker.
But do tougher fixtures really make that much difference to Cole Palmer (£10.7m)?
That’s the focus of this Premium Members article.
CHELSEA’S NEXT FIVE FIXTURES
|Gameweek
|Opponent
|xGC rank (2024/25)
|xGC rank (2023/24)
|7
|Nottm Forest (h)
|3rd
|5th
|8
|Liverpool (a)
|1st
|3rd
|9
|Newcastle (h)
|11th
|12th
|10
|Man Utd (a)
|16th
|16th
|11
|Arsenal (h)
|7th
|1st
We’re only six Gameweeks into the 2024/25 season, so there’s the usual caveat about small sample sizes.
That said, familiar patterns are already starting to emerge when it comes to underlying defensive data.
Three of Chelsea’s next five opponents – Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Arsenal – are top-half material for expected goals conceded (xGC).
A trip to Manchester United won’t hold any fear for Enzo Maresca’s troops, however, with 3-0 thrashings at the hands of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent times.