  1. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    ESR to McNeil for free ?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yeah i shld be doing that

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd like to make this move but it's a luxury move for me as I have more pressing issues in the team.

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Capt saka lets go!

  3. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Who gets more points?
    A) Van den Borg+Jota (if it gets leaked he starts)
    B) Van de Ven+ Eze

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Raya (Fab)
    TAA Robbo Gabriel (Davis Faes)

    Robbo to

    A. Gvardiol
    B. Lewis

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Depends how much you need the... 1.2m? I think it's a fair premium.

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I've got the same question this week with both TAA and Robbo in my team. I'm thinking of going TAA > Gvardiol to free up some cash and keeping robbo. Otherwise it's Robbo > Lews/Van de ven to free up some cash.

  5. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Was thinking Foden in this week before today. Go for this now for a hit or wait one more week. It also strengthens my bench options with 8 decent attacking options instead of always having to play DCL,ESR and Rogers

    Salah and Stewart
    To
    Foden and Solanke

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wait, no point getting Pepped when Salah has a great fixture.

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do we reckon good chance of Foden starts now?

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Certainly getting up to speed. Let's see...
        78' last night, 24' on Saturday and 90' v Watford. Getting there and looking good.

    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I would go for it personally. Exciting transfer and I’m all for getting on Foden early. Him and Palmer are challenging the template

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Is it a good idea to play Leif Davis vs WHU instead of Eze & Welbeck?

