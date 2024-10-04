Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Arsenal and Southampton.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Arsenal 6 14 +7 WDWDW 19th Southampton 6 1 -9 LLLDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



