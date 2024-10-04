Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Arsenal and Southampton.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
ARSENAL
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Arsenal
|6
|14
|+7
|WDWDW
|19th
|Southampton
|6
|1
|-9
|LLLDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):