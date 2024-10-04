Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Aston Villa 6 13 +3 LWWWD 13th Man United 6 7 -3 LLWDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



