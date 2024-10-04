Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Aston Villa
|6
|13
|+3
|LWWWD
|13th
|Man United
|6
|7
|-3
|LLWDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):