Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Manchester City and Fulham.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 6 14 +8 WWWDD 6th Fulham 6 11 +3 WDDWW

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



