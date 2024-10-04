With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his Gameweek 7 team and transfer plans.

There’s one more Gameweek to go in FPL before the next international break.

I’d ideally like to take three free transfers into it (more on that later), so in this piece, I thought I’d run through some potential moves I’m eyeing up in the coming weeks.

MATHEUS CUNHA

Let’s start with Matheus Cunha’s (£6.5m) output under Gary O’Neil, who took over at Molineux at the start of last season.

Starts: 34 (subbed on four times)

34 (subbed on four times) Goals: 14

14 Assists: 7

7 Bonus points: 18

18 Points: 156

Averaging 4.2 points per start in 2023/24, and 4.0 in the current campaign, Cunha is central to how Wolverhampton Wanderers attack.

This season, he’s playing off target man Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.5m), who tends to occupy opposition centre-backs using his strength and physicality.

It should in theory free up space for Cunha to exploit.

Above: Wolverhampton Wanderers’ passing network v Aston Villa in Gameweek 5

Other positives include minutes (now he’s fully up to speed, he’s racked up four successive 90s), set-pieces and potential penalties if Hwang Hee-chan (£6.2m) and Pablo Sarabia (£5.2m) aren’t on the pitch.

Then there’s the fixtures:

I’m tempted to hop on Cunha at that entry point (Gameweek 9) by selling Kai Havertz (£8.2m).

DETAILS OF HOW TO VOTE HERE

GO STRAIGHT TO THE VOTING PAGE HERE



