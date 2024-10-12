108
108 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Hello Simon March!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      You should join the Hall of Shame, like other former no. 1 McGurn! T’would be fine to have another former champion mixing it with the nudists and lollygaggers!.

      7rjngs

  2. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hi everyone, so I have 0.1itb and 1ft would you do anything with this team? Id like Diaz out,

    Sanchez
    Taa, Gabriel, Lewis
    Saka, Diaz, mbuemo, Johnson
    Haaland, solanke, wood

    Bench, fabianski, Rogers, mykolnko, greaves

    1. Peteex
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      I would definitely first wait on news about Saka's potential injury before making any transfers.

      If Saka truly is injured he could be your first headache not Diaz, which I think could still be ok option for gw8

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Wait for more Saka updates

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yea think thats wise, thank yous

    3. Keep calm and hoof me the b…
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I think I'd hang on for Saka news. TBH if they're fit I'd just roll there. Diaz could do well

  3. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    I’m considering triple captain Haaland for the Wolves game.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Prefer a home game but who knows? You might be the only one doing it and if he goes off you could be no. 1!

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      That’ll be the temporal hyperbolic discounting talking

    3. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Good luck. He plays Southampton after that.

    4. EugeMurts
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      He’s a bit off the boil at the moment, off the back of 2 blanks

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Any changes to this set up?

    Raya
    TAA Porro Konsa
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Solanke

    Matthews Semenyo Greaves THB

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Nope. Nice team. Absolutely no need to post it again!

    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Isn't Konsa injured??

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Greaves comes in. Not a bad fixture.

    3. EugeMurts
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would ditch Porro

  5. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Annoying that they add a picture of Seinfeld to the article and then don't bother to write a bit about him. He's the one everyone is most worried about.

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Simon March dictating his own rules

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Cancel all your Netflix subscriptions, never buy a puffy shirt again, and never go to Monk’s Cafe again, otherwise you are a hypocrite.

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      It mentions one of his routines tbf

  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    As you can hold transfers, if a transfer doesnt have an immediate return, why are you doing it? Just hold till its an immediate positive.

    This article is far less relevant this year as a result

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      I personally love the great apes!

    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Unless of course you can tell the future and get those with FTs

  7. Niterider1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Konsa still flagged.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Giggity!

  8. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    What do we think?

    Raya Valdimarsson
    Gabriel Ait Nouri Lewis Aina Greaves
    Saka Palmer Mbuemo ESR Rogers
    Haaland Solanke Cunha

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nice

    2. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      As good as it gets.

    3. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'd look for alternative for ESR

    4. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Good side

    5. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      WC? Not bad.

    6. mookie
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Think? What's that? Some kind of magic?

    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Killer team

    8. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I think you have absorbed a lot of fpl content and have a team that was good for last week

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        No that's wrong. That team would have scored poorly last week minus Saka. But it's a fine team for the future.

      2. shamele
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        It's a great team for gw8 actually with Raya, Gabriel, Saka(Bou), Lewis, Haaland-C (Wol). And the rest consistent template scorers with Cunha, Ait on bench

  9. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    This article supports how to manage the expensive players. Unless your team have all them all, the rest of us will have to swivel around leaving one/two of them out. If Salah (most transferred out) bangs in a couple next GW, the scramble goes again and rightly so, until we settle to a template.

    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      It's why I'm never selling salah because I don't have the strength to not cave and jump back on that train if he hauls

      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        I keep kneejerking to chasing last week's points!

      2. Stockport Hatter
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I took him out for Saka (C) last GW which worked but waiting for Saka news now!

  10. PainInDiaz
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Assuming everyone is fit, which combination scores more over the next 4 GWs?

    A) B. Johnson + Saka
    B) Eze + Son

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        What does FPL Units mean?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Template

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            I’ve always loved you!

          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Say it back Units, say it back!

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      A) By a mile

  11. Jink
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    I’m living life on the edge, but I do have my Wildcard in hand if it all goes wrong. What do you think?
    Henderson
    Faes Harwood-Bellis Trent
    Mbeumo Saka Salah Rogers Johnson
    Havertz Haaland
    (Dennis, Van den Berg, Stewart, Barco)

    1. Inverted Double Pivot
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Defence a little shaky but can always redistribute Trent money

      1. Jink
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Very shaky defense but it’s managed to get me to 200k OR somehow!

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Its an awesome attack, and the fact you have Trent is very nice.

      Its probably only a matter of time however before your luck in defence runs out. As soon as Arsenal start grabbing CS you are gonna hurt. Many will have double Arse at the back for example. But you are ok for now given their fixtures.

      If I was you, I would try find some nice differentials in defence, like Ait, and possibly Pickford/Myko. I know Everton don't look great, but I expect they come good during this fixture run, Branth should be back too. I think Pickford will be the highest scoring keeper in the next 8 or so.

  12. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    How to fix this defence?

    Sanchez
    Vdv, Mazroui, Faes
    (Colwill, Johnson)

    1) save FT and get Alt-Nouri
    2) Colwill to Myko (if fit)
    2) Colwill to Collins / BRE def

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Sell Mazroui as he’s out for probably 2 months

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Source?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cwy933kz128o

          It’s more me guessing 2 months, but he’s definitely out for the next couple of games at least.

    2. shamele
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      Depending on your cash and fitness of Mazroui/Myo
      Mazroui to Lewis/Myo

    3. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      cheers lads

  13. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    What's people's thots on replacing saka if hes out for awhile? Who's people thinking?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I’m bringing in either BJ or Son if he’s fit. Foden is tempting but he looks rubbish at the moment so seems too risky.

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Johnson is a safe pick I spose, tho like the foden pint, depending on how long he's out

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'll keep unless he's out for sure
      I might go towards Foden
      Got 2 FTs which feels like a blessing

    3. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Palmer is the obvious choice, if you don't already have him.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Foden a week earlier then planned.

    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Son if fit - was planning that switch next week anyway

  14. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts on Semenyo to ESR?

    1. Inverted Double Pivot
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nah McNeil better

    2. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I would say hold.

  15. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Saka going back to ars, must be injury?
    Arteta won’t give anything away next week though, injury, extent of it etc.

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Hamstring injuries for normal humans are minimum 3 weeks. Saka is built different though.

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        If it's an hamstring tear he's out like anyone else regardless how he's built

  16. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    RMWC:

    Raya ( Fabianski )
    Faes Lewis Konate ( RAN / VDB )
    Mbeumo Johnson Saka Palmer Jota
    Delap Haaland ( Raul )

    0.2 ITB

    Any comments or edits ?

    1. The Tonberry
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Would downgrade Saka to Rogers and use the funds to invest in better defenders and forwards.

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Who plays on the right if Saka doesn't recover in time from his hamstring injury? Trossard or Jesus?

      Dharmesh Sheth reporting on sky Saka hamstring injury. Clip on YouTube.

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Unfortunately Sterling

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        d

      3. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        If it’s his hamstring then he could easily be out for more than just the Bournemouth game.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Good article. I was always quite short-sighted in my approach to FPL, largely ignoring the long term and having a; deal with it when it happens attitude. I started playing chess a couple of months ago and chess if ofc about future planning. I think subconsciously that thought process has crept into how I play FPL this season and I am now playing with a longer time perspective in mind.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Are you making a transfer this week?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Only if Saka is out, for Foden.

        2. MagicMessi
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Did dcl to solanke already

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Which spurs option ?

      A Solanke
      B Johnson
      C both

      Cheers

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Have solanke but if I would pick now B for sure

      2. Inverted Double Pivot
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        That order

    5. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Saka flagged :/

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Good, hopefully keep the ownership down ahead of bournemouth

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          You reckon he’ll start?

          1. drughi
            • 14 Years
            43 mins ago

            Yeah

            1. Wild Rover
              • 14 Years
              35 mins ago

              Based on what? Nobody knows if it’s an IB injury, minor, or something more serious.

              1. jack88
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Saka always had injuries, always limping.. This is just an excuse to withdraw him

              2. drughi
                • 14 Years
                just now

                history of saka basically, limping yellow flagged starts and plays 90. How many times did it happen last season for instance ? He asked what I think obviously dont know. Could be a real injury this time ofc

    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Has anyone ever read or posted on an EFL article?

      Must be soul destroying writing them with no interaction.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        Is anyone even playing the game?

        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          just now

          No

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        Just stop.

        FFS have stopped the EFL articles being the top articles due to the minority complaining. Here you are still moaning. Frankly bring them back

        1. Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          19 mins ago

          FFS must be that addictive drug that you can't just shake Gin 😆

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            Someone has to keep an eye on Marks baby, sure know FFS dont

            1. Gnu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              On the rare occasion that I pop on I do lament on what it's become, shame.
              I could really annoy myself and go on twitter for 5 minutes.....

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Lol. Cant understand why anyone goes on twitter

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        whats EFL?

      4. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’m playing Fantasy WSL this year, would much prefer some articles on that during international weekends. Doing alright considering I hadn’t heard of most of my team a month ago!

    7. MagicMessi
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Lads did DCL to Solanke for free this week and with 71 (-4) points last week finally got a green arrow so not eager to take hits but would you sell Saka for Maddison for a hit or not ?
      Team
      Martinez
      Faes Vanderberg Harwoodbellis
      Kean/Oshea
      Salah Johnson Mbeumo Saka Martinelli
      Solanke. Haaland Vardy
      0.1 itb
      Thanks cheers!

    8. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Can’t believe there’s yet another IB still to come. Sigh. Are there usually 3 IBs before Xmas?

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        It’s the worst!
        So boring

        1. PogChamp
          • 13 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yeah I really miss it over the weekend

        2. Wild Rover
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          It softens the blow if you like cricket and women's football 🙂

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yea terrible. It just destroys momentum in the PL. The PL just recovered and got back to normal after the last one, and straight into another, then another ffs. All for what, to watch England lose to Greece. Great....

      3. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        What's wrong with watching Chesterfield V Notts County

