  1. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Flekken
    Trent Gabriel Lewis Davis
    Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Pedro

    Verbruggen Semenyo Konsa Chiwome
    2ft 0.8m

    A) Trent & Pedro to Faes & Watkins
    B) Trent & Pedro to Aina & Solanke (leaves 1.2m itb for future upgrades)

    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      B. I’m considering transferring out Saka ahead of Trent considering the injury and upcoming fixtures. Will have to wait for some news

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I would rather B.
      Personally I can’t bring myself to take Trent out. Everytime I did it last year I was punished.
      Any news on Pedro? I currently have Solanke and I am looking at the reverse move of Solanke to Pedro in 12 if he is back by then.
      Aina easily wins over Faes. Watkins not really on it yet but you could say the same about Solanke but Solanke fixtures look better.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      B

    4. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

  2. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bit of a medium to long term question
    But from 12 or 13 Arsenal have good fixtures and Brentfords turn a little.
    At that point considering I also have 2 * 4.0 defenders - so the bench could be weak, would you have
    A. Saka and 4.4 fodder mid and always have to play Rogers as 7th attacker
    B. Martinelli and Mbeumo and Rogers usually benched as the 8th attacker.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      bit risky going 3 fodder on the bench, other than that you need 3 arsenal

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks Mbeumo might just be a value hold for the season. He also keeps going up in price so nice for tv right now. Yeah going to have 3 Arsenal but to accomodate some other big hitters it might be a bit different Raya Calafiori and Martinelli

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Haaland fixtures from GW13 to 17 don't look amazing. We may change our minds after this mini-run, who knows?

          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Yeah but I think I would only lose him for Salah in and I would need to see a strong sequence of fixtures where pool had fixtures and city did not and that doesn’t really happen during those weeks. City turn pretty good again for fixtures after that so for now I am thinking hold but who knows.

  3. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Good, accessible article - thanks Sam.

    Whilst I can relate a lot less so to the content creator aspect of playing the game, including overthinking, I think we can all agree over the last few years we have tried to reduce the information overload and find ways to stop the overthinking.

    My two cents is that overthinking comes from a combination of things:

    1. FOMO, fear of a bad rank
    2. A relentless desire to have control over outcomes
    3. An obsession, whereby thinking about FPL is natural, enjoyable, easy, and exciting.
    4. Putting yourself in a position to make a 50/50 call, often when not required.

    For this reason, I set my plan early in the week. I then don’t think about FPL for the middle part of the week, then assess if/why my original plan has changed. Moreover, with 5FT’s I am more than happy to roll when I encounter hard decisions in favour of easier, increasingly logical moves. As I plan where and when to accumulate transfers, I look ahead which supports my desire to plan and get in players early which is what I enjoy most about the game. Again, I assess why plans change when I get closer to making these transfers. For example, by GW2, I had already planned to bring Havertz in and fortunately with the Odegaard injury, spending less compared to Saka made sense. Congrats to those captaining Salah, I underestimated the Rodri news, perhaps. Let’s see if Haaland can get back up to speed!

    It certainly hasn’t been overly successful, but it’s been fine. For once, I am not burnt out playing the game and I haven’t got rid of any player and been punished. Let’s hope this continues and I can have a good season 🙂

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Two errors in the above - sorry.

      Havertz was bought GW 6

      Congrats should be for Saka captainers not Salah.

      Time for bed!

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I think i will listen to your advice this week. Nice post

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Although i only think Man City defence suffers the most without Rodri. Haaland has missed KDB?

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Tuchel appointed England manager!!! This is amazing news, I can't wait for the fallout when it happens - and it will happen!

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Are the English fans still able to sing the song "and the RAF of England shot one down" now with a German manager?!

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Who cares about international football

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        What country are you from? If your team is playing in the WC, would you not get at least a semi?!

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          England

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      i can't believe how poor Walter Winterbottom's stats were when looking at the BBC stats. The shock when USA beat England in 1950 their first ever World Cup match.

      But now I know why. Although he had coaching and managerial responsibilities, Winterbottom never had the power to pick his own team and it was instead chosen by a selection committee. Over time his technical knowledge increasingly influenced selectors. Finally, prior to Alf Ramsey's arrival in 1962, he convinced the FA that the team manager must have sole control of selection

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Quality manager with a very good track record in knockout competition. Guarantee he’ll get a draw of death so everyone can wallow and think how fabulous life was under Gareth scraping draws against teams ranked 50 and lower.

  5. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    WC final draft hopefully:

    Raya ( Fab )
    Konate Faes Lewis ( VDB / RAN )
    Saka Palmer Mbuemo Johnson Jota
    Haaland Delap ( Raul )

    0.1 ITB

    Any advices ?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I posted my reply on the previous article

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Weak front, weak back.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      The spammers never post a final rmt.

    4. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      See my response 2 days ago

  6. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    My opinion is that it’s like a team of the season team. You are not playing the immediate fixtures. You could go stronger on current fixtures and plan a transfer or 2 on the next fixture swing around Gw12.
    But a WC should be medium term at least and it’s very nice. I am trying to get to something similar while still trying to have Trent and Calafori if not Gabriel. Could you go without Raul to fodder to upgrade the defence? Would you gamble on Foden for now over Saka given the fixtures?

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sorry fail reply to theshazly

    2. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Roger that

  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which duo wins this week here folks??? Assisting my son with his transfer ideas!!

    A- Solanke and Gordon
    Or
    B- Watkins and ESR

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Cheers matey!!

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Close I'd go A abut with ESR and keep money in the bank

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Sound advice!!

    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      B mate

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Semenyo and Raul
    B) Carvalho and Cunha

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Oooh so close, A right now I think

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      B, but i am really bullish on Cunha

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Probably B, but only if you're benching Carvalho as he might not start.

  9. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Raya (Fab)
    VDV, Lewis Davis (RAN VDB)
    Palmer Martinelli, Mbeumo Johnson (Rogrs)
    Solanke Haaland Havertz.

    Roll this week?
    Getting Cunha and perhaps Foden/KDB next week (GW9)?

    2FT and 1.4 ITB, Martinelli is the headache though, not worried about Havertz (or Saka if I had him)? Bringing in Rogers maybe OK?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Sorry Cunha/KDB for Martinelli/Havertz GW9?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Raya to Kelleher and Martinelli were the other moves?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          To Foden. Blimey, Bed time too

  10. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    It will be crazy if Nkunku becomes first choice for Chelsea. His price has dropped to 6M! What a bargain that would be.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      That's enough interweb for one day

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Haha! Probably. I need GW8 to start so that I can stop over-managing my team.

  11. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    how about salah and pedro to foden and solanke for free?

    y/n?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Could end up being a great punt, but could also backfire if Salah hauls this weekend and Foden blanks.

      I'd say no and just sell Pedro if we hear he's still injured.

      1. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        need money for solanke - maybe trent to lewis or davis?...

    2. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      option B - either saka or palmer out instead of salah...

  12. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Watkins to Solanke?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yes

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Feels somewhat sideways?

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        And slightly backwards

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          The 1.5m discount arguably addresses that. Cunhu will be an intriguing option to tempt Watkins away come GW10, maybe.

        2. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah I don't think it's backwards when one player is 1.5m less

  13. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    How do I fit Haaland in this team? Or do I just keep holding off? Surely he delivers this week.
    Still have WC to play.

    Henderson
    TAA - Gabriel - Lewis
    Salah - Foden - Saka - Rogers
    Havertz - Solanke - DCL

    Slicker - Smith Rowe - Robinson - Barco

    1FT - 0.9ITB

    Cheers

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Fitting Haaland in with 1FT available obviously will require hits. If you absolutely must have him now then using a WC to restructure seems inevitable. Though it doesn't necessarily mean your team will get more points overall.

  14. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which transfer is better this GW?

    Semenyo > ???

    a. Johnson

    b. McNeil

    c. Kovacic

    Cheers

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      All have great fixtures this week and Johnson would probably be my pick longer-term, but if you have a structure where you can bench Semenyo next 3 I don't think it's that necessary.

  15. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I think the fact FPL transfers are final and the scoring is really simple prevents me overthinking too much. Like how much is there to really think about? Even less now with less GW blanks and doubles too.

    I play other fantasy sports (e.g. NRL in Australia) where you can reverse trades and there are rolling lockouts, plus way more scoring stats to consider, and that's where it gets more dangerous.

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like that NRL price changes are due to scoring and not whim of the market but FPL too low scoring in comparison

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh yeah the more dynamic, form-based pricing is a big driver of overthinking too. FPL pricing is a lot more static - rare to get "priced out" of a move.

  16. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who is the best 5.0 and under defender to be first in bench to replace any starting 11 player that doesn’t start?

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lewis probably more a starter, others that come to mind are RAN, Cash, a Chelsea option like Colwill...?

  17. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    So, WC this team, right??

    Henderson
    Konsa* Gabriel Gvardiol
    Mbeumo Saka* Salah Smith-Rowe Rogers
    Haaland Raul

    4.0 Stewart* Quansah* Barco*

    * flagged or not playing

    1. jaguar shark
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      1 FT

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      How many FTs? Outside of defence it's pretty decent, could fix with 1-2 FTs pretty easily. Saka will likely play.

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Duh saw 1 FT

        Up to you, but if you had a plan to WC later would stick. Just move Quansah to someone playable, hope Konsa is back next week

        1. jaguar shark
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          That’s fair. Thanks.

      2. jaguar shark
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        1 vote for scrape by for 4 GWs until 12?

  18. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Follow up question, best 4.9 defenders if you already have gvardiol? Still pick Lewis?

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1 Lewis
      2 Ait Nouri
      3 Davies

      I'd WC that team

  19. BIGREDDOG
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Exact money for Saka to Palmer. Woud you make the move? I still have J Pedro and Luis Diaz though. Doesn't look like I'm in any danger of price rises so I could wait til deadline for more info.

  20. GreatCarragherReef
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    What to do here?
    A) Pedro to Wood
    B) Pedro and Eze to Solanke and McNeil
    C) Pedro, Eze and TAA to Solanke, Foden and Lewis (-4)

    Think I’m happy with TAA not being in my team until I WC

    Henderson (Vald)
    TAA, Gabriel, Porro (Faes, Harwood-Bellis)
    Palmer, Eze, Mbuemo, Rogers (Winks)
    Haaland, Watkins, Pedro

    1.2itb, 2ft

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd do A

  21. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Price Changes 16th October

    Rises: Delap (5.7), Kovačić (5.6)

    Falls: Holding (4.3), Andersen (4.3), Bella-Kotchap (3.9)

