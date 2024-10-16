200
  1. Esraj
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hold or sell Martinelli for BJ?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Isn't Martinelli injured?

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Not sure where you got this from , he was on the bench for last Brazil game and previous one came on as a sub for 6 minutes

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          My mistake. I heard he was injured last week. He must be okay.

    2. Jindungo
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Depends on the giver I guess

  2. anish10
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Johnson?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Mbuemo

  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Watkins to Solanke?

    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Seems sideways unless you don’t have any Spurs for their good run

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I dont have any spurs

  4. connorgp
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      currently got jackson, watkins, haaland up top

      Do i roll or bring in solanke or someone else?

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Jackson to Solanke is a popular move. I did Jackson + Jota to Raul to Palmer

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
      Saka, Mbeumo, Johnson, ESR
      Haaland, DCL, Jackson

      Fabs, Rogers, Justin, Greaves

      1.8

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Any changes to bench order?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Justin ahead of Rogers

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Yep, Sou

      2. MagicMessi
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        G2g

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Ta

    • You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Definitely want Haaland in for captaincy.

      The Sensible one - Watkins + Salah ---> Haaland + McNeil

      The Foden gamble - Watkins + Saka + Salah ---> Haaland + Johnson + Foden -4

      The Salah keeper - Watkins + Saka + TAA ---> Haaland + Johnson + 4m def -4

      The Saka keeper - Watkins + Salah + TAA ---> Haaland + Johnson + 6.6m def (Gab?) -4

      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Did sensible a couple weeks back, hasn’t quite worked.

    • AD105
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Any suggestions please?

      1 FT and 1.7 ITB

      Raya
      TAA Lewis Greaves
      Saka Mbeumo Martinelli Semenyo Rogers
      Haaland Watkins

      Slicker Robinson Konsa J.Pedro*

      1. MagicMessi
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Pedro to Solanke or Semenyo to johnson

        1. AD105
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Don’t have the funds for Pedro to Solanke, would have to be a Wood/Delap/Cunha/Jiminez instead

          Happy to keep Semenyo so only other option is take a hit and do something like Pedro/Martinelli > Solanke/McNeil or Johnson

    • MagicMessi
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      Lads Saka if doubtfull to
      A Palmer or
      B. Foden ?
      Also who to play from this cheap lot?
      O shea. Keane. Harwodbells
      Faes. Vanderberg
      Thanks

    • Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Best defender to replace Mazroui at the same price?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Gotta be James Justin because of form and fixtures.

        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Have Faes, I’m not brave enough to double Lei.

          Faes, Vdv, Greaves, Colwill makes the five at the back.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair enough. Probs Air Nouri then.

      2. Eric Banternaaa
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Air Nouri, tough GW this week but good after.

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        andersen/milenkovic/hall/davis

    • Slitherene
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Bench one?

      A) Digne (ful)
      B) Faes (sou)
      C) Greaves (EVE)

      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        A

    • Legohair
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Flekken
      TAA-Gabriel-Lewis
      Saka-Diaz-Mbeumo-Rogers
      Haaland-Havertz-DCL

      Fabianski, Greaves, Van de Berg, Semenyo

      2 FT 0.7 itb

      Lots of options?!?!?!?!?

      A. Havertz &Flekken to Solanke&Raya
      B. Havertz &Semenyo to Solanke& Johnson
      C. Diaz& Semenyo to Maddison&Johnson
      D. DCL&Diaz to Solanke & Johnson
      E. DCL&Semenyo to Jimenez&Johnson

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Prolly C or E. Tough one though.

    • Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Haaland TC to be played within the next 2 weeks.

      A. wol
      B. SOU

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Not for me

      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        B

      3. Eric Banternaaa
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Save for later in season.

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          Why save if we’re not expecting double gameweeks this season?

          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            We will most likely have BGWs and 29 and 34. Then we will likely have DGWs in GW33 and GW36. Probably I'll be using those two for my BB and TC.

            1. BIGREDDOG
              • 7 Years
              just now

              FA Cup QFs aren't making DGWs any more. Only the Semi-Finals - so likely there will be some good teams to pick from.

    • Eric Banternaaa
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Until GW 12, wildcard will then be played.

      A - Haaland, Foden, Johnson
      B - Watkins, Salah Saka

    • Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      What’s up with Andersen?

    • Erez Avni
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA Robo Pau Rico
      Salah Semenyo Saka Rogers
      Haaland DCL

      Fabianski Pedro Greaves Winks

      A. Robo & Semenyo to Mbeumo & Faes
      B. Saka & Pedro to Mbeumo & Solanke
      C. Salah & Pedro to Mbeumo & Solanke

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        A

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A

    • Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      There is a big assumption behind this article and similar logic:

      The big players score better in the easier on paper games.

      At the end of last season there was a really important article which showed that last season this was only true for Palmer and Haaland. The rest were less predictable.

      So listen to this advice at your peril.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        I am getting 3 premiums and gonna sit on them (barring injury) for the foreseeable. No hoping on and off as the returns have been random and hard to predict.

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          Surely if you're going 3 its Palmer, Saka and either Haaland or Salah. I'd just choose 3 and stick. Accept you'll never own the odd one out. There's no way anyone can afford Salah and Haaland and another without trashing the team so that is off the table.

        2. Esraj
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Same here. I think one reason you pay a premium price is that it saves you several transfers over the course of a season that you otherwise would have made if it was an average player. Premiums give you consistency, which is a rare commodity in fpl.

      2. jammie26
        • 3 Years
        57 mins ago

        Listen at your peril apart from when it comes to haaland and palmer you mean?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Read the article and tell me where it says to only rotate those two?

      3. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Haaland won't be easy to plan around anyway. If you let him go its a big drop down in money to whichever striker you replace him with and it'll be very tricky getting him back without a few moves. The other premiums are mids so its easier to move around then in one transfer and not have too much money to mess about with. It is quite funny this narrative building that these premiums are going to behave and only haul in the nice looking fixtures. There's going to be some massive hard luck stories developing.

        1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
            just now

            Absolutely correct. The more premium the player the less fixture sensitive they are as a general rule. The reverse is opposite. People piling into DCL because of easy fixtures are still chancing it which is why he’s cheap.

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          yea, matters more for defenders

      4. tim
        • 15 Years
        57 mins ago

        Why Salah dropping?

        1. user.n
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Not sure why people sell Salah

          1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
              1 min ago

              The herd is sniffing out Haaland and palmer which almost certainly means no Salah. Nothing to do with salah being a bad pick.Imagine if haaland wasn’t in the game would people be jumping off salah. Absolutely not. No amount of clever analysis can tell you that it’s correct to get rid of the likes of salah. It’s down to a bit of luck

          2. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Probably people bringing in Haaland who don't have him already.

        2. user.n
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          Sancho to Johnson?

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            Decent

            1. user.n
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thanks

        3. Barnaby Wilde
          • 1 Year
          56 mins ago

          Ferguson has left his role at Man Utd.

          Is this so they can bring Roy Keane in as manager?

        4. F4L
          • 9 Years
          54 mins ago

          didn't know darwin was still going on international duty, really regret selling diogo now

        5. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          47 mins ago

          Are there press conferences with managers tomorrow?

        6. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          40 mins ago

          Saka and McNeil

          Or

          Foden and Johnson -4

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            FJ

          2. SC not pearls before swine
            • 13 Years
            just now

            I like the Foden punt and I don't really believe in McNeil. But I am a little skittish about Saka's injury, even though the consensus seems to be that he'll be fine. If his injury is really nothing, it's definitely risky

        7. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          Who scores the most points over the next 4 games:

          A. Saka (bou LIV new che)
          B. Foden (wol SOU bou bha)

          1. Havertz (bou LIV new che)
          2. Solanke (WHU pal VIL IPS)

        8. AD105
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Best J.Pedro replacement?

          A) Wood
          B) Jiminez
          C) Delap

          Happy to wait a couple of weeks to bring in Cunha

          1. Esraj
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Wood

