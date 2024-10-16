Heading into Gameweek 8, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman takes a closer look at the premium options in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

I’m not a big fan of international breaks, especially so soon into the new campaign, but it does at least allow us to take stock of the first seven Gameweeks.

It usually pays to do some medium-term planning, too.

With that in mind, I’ve mostly been focusing on the premium options in FPL recently, looking at the best times to transfer them in and out based on their fixtures.

Some players – Erling Haaland (£15.4m), for instance – will be deemed fixture-proof.

However, swapping around the premium assets during this forthcoming period could be a viable tactic, which I’ll explore below.

ERLING HAALAND

Haaland’s next two fixtures are superb (wol/SOU).

Both opponents are without a clean sheet this season and rank among the bottom five teams for StatsBomb expected goals (xG) conceded, with 11.35 and 13.13 respectively:

Haaland is the best captaincy option in both weeks for sure, but beyond that, there could be opportunities to look elsewhere.

For example:

Gameweek Haaland Other 10 bou Salah (BHA) 11 bha Salah (AVL) 12 TOT Salah (sou), Palmer (lei) 13 liv Palmer (AVL), Saka (whu) 14 NFO Palmer (sou) 15 cry Salah (eve)

Going without Haaland is risky and it won’t be for everyone, but by downgrading in Gameweek 10 and spreading the funds around, it will strengthen your overall squad.

MOHAMED SALAH





