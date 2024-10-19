The most-bought player of Gameweek 8 features in the early kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the action gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Brennan Johnson attracted over 600,000 transfers in ahead of today’s clash with West Ham United.

He starts for the Lilywhites as expected, with last week’s precautionary substitution for Wales not amounting to anything.

And joining Johnson in the Spurs attack is a fit-again Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international returned to training over the international break and is immediately back in the starting XI. He replaces Timo Werner on the left flank.

Yves Bissouma for Rodrigo Bentancur is Ange Postecoglou’s only other alteration.

The hosts do have Richarlison back on the bench after injury, however. The Brazilian returns to the matchday squad after the best part of two months out.

As for West Ham, they are unchanged from the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in Gameweek 7.

Postecoglou is yet to experience victory over the Hammers.

His side were beaten 2-1 by today’s visitors in this corresponding fixture last season, drawing 1-1 away.

Jarrod Bowen returned in both matches, finding the net in north London last December.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Bentancur, Bergvall, Dragusin, Forster, Gray, Moore, Richarlison, Sarr, Werner.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Alvarez, Coufal, Cresswell, Fabianski, Ings, Luis Guilherme, Mavropanos, Soler, Summerville.



