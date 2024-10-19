677
677 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Kudus gives Son 1 bonus

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      opta stole 4 points. salty cos they didnt copy the content creators

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Friendly Kudus

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Must have Son in his FPL team.

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Kudos to his son

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    MUDus

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      CRUDus

  3. Fifa las vegas
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Werner 😆

  4. fplgaruda
    • 3 Years
    2 hours ago

    Wtf Werner.

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Wernever

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Meant to be together

  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I am a Johnson owner. I am officially in the mud

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      We love to see it oh yes we do

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Mudson

  7. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Johnson blank, massive fail

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Still time

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Lively 1st half.

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Could have been worse. Could have triple captained Areola

  8. TitusShambles
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Kudus in the dressing room drafting ANOTHER apology lol. Donut

  9. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Didn't realize Muddison was subbed at HT. It's a feast today!

  10. Pariße
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I feel this West Ham bunch is there just to piss off their fans. Some great names on paper in that team, but I haven’t seen any other teams as shambolic defensively as them.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Not quite at the Watford 'player-laundry' state but there's something rotten down there for sure.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Julen out!

      1. wowo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Julen can't control Paqueta losing everyball in the centre of the field and Arealo got beaten in near post in every shot.
        But he deserved blames for using these player.

  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Can't wait to sell Johnson and Solanke. Roll on gameweek 12.

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Diaz looks like a decent option.

  12. fedolefan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    This week is going to hurt. Johnson Porro, Mazraoui benched, Greaves missing and it’s only game 1.

  13. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Getting out from behind the couch. Escaped that one with no Spurs players!

    1. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Same here. That said, BJ looks good. Think I want him in my team.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Maybe. Son still seems like the one.

        1. AIRMILES
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          He was great. Should have scored 2, could have scored 3.

        2. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Not worth the 3.2mil over Johnson

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I don’t think Spurs are worth a couch lol

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    tottenham now top scorers in the league for time being

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      One game ahead but still a bit surprised tbh

  15. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Relieved - solanke and Johnson non owner

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Same here

  16. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Won't be selling BJ. If I owned Solanke though...

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Solanke XG of 0.00 and 0.08 in his last 2 games. Richarlison back. His days are numbered.

  17. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    BJ not very satisfying but still got Wood

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      you could do a little Udogie with that.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        As long as you don't do it with Mee

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      ha ha

  18. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Isak will have a great day now everyone’s sold. It’s FPL 101

  19. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Useless.

  20. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    COYS!!

    3 Spurs players for a total 6 points though, shocking

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Classic FPL

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Might be high scoring for this week you never know!

  21. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Early thoughts for this week (3ft, £0.1m ITB) - is doing

    Diaz and Trent > Palmer and Keane

    (And for a couple of weeks at least rotating playing one of Keane or Faes as third defender)

    A. Good idea
    B. Terrible idea

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

  22. FPLzebub
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Rough: Own Solanke and Johnson.
    Smooth: Own Kulusevski.

  23. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    That could have been an explosive BJ this early afternoon but all I got was a brief jizz (2pt)

    1. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Lost control at the sight of an Areola

  24. Digital-Real
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Solanke isn't a big club player...oh wait

  25. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    BJ lost his head at the sight of Areola.

    I’m 49. Here all week.

