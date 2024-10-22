FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 8

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a very low-scoring Gameweek 8, when Erling Haaland surprisingly blanked for the third week in a row.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Lee leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and is now 41st overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

William Atiglah is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league thanks to double-digit hauls from Michael Keane and Mo Salah, and has risen to 386th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 8 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 25 after hits, with 93 teams to be removed and 1,154 going through to Gameweek 9. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Dale Sunderland and Noel Leigh were the joint highest scorer of the Gameweek, thanks to a double-digit haul from their captain Mo Salah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after the rest of the previous top five all lost. He came 723rd in 2017/18 and has also had another three top 8k finishes.

Marin Vuletic in League 5 Division 5 has won all his first eight matches and is now 9,783rd overall. Three managers in League 6, three in League 7, 11 in League 8, 15 in League 9 and one in League 10 have also started with eight wins.

MODS & CONS

George Gavin leads for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Ger O’Reilly is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 1,901st in 2022/23 and was 457th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 6 update.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Alex Lau (_Freddo) is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56) and has risen to 1,989th overall. He has had three top 7k finishes and is 238th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Alex has also regained the lead in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p), having previously led after Gameweek 6.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Oli Ottey GM is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7) and has risen to 5,365th overall. He came 8,500th in 2014/15 and 791st in 2019/20.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables has regained the lead in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk), having previously led after Gameweek 1.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Paul Mahoney leads for a fourth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i). He is 777th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf) and is now 3,194th overall. He came 756th in 2020/21, has had another two top 6k finishes, and is 77th in our FFS Career Hall of Fame and 7th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2022/23 FPL Champion Ali Jahangirov (FPL GUNZ) leads for a second week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Jamie McComb (Mince n Tatties) is the new leader of my Opening Day League. He has had two top 10k finishes.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Alfie Baldwin leads for the third week in a row and fourth time this season in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6) and is now 4,403rd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Piet B leads for a sixth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is now 3,396th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is still struggling down in 192nd position in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Hurtta Saksipotku leads for the third week in a row and fourth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs) and has risen to 113th overall.

GET INVOLVED

