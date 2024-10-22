141
  1. Skalla
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Camarda youngest player ever to get a YC for taking off his shirt after not scoring a goal! Records are meant to be broken 🙂

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shouldn't the yellow be rescinded then?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He should have pretended that he was stung by a bee.

  2. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel TAA RAN
    Palmer Mbeumo Rogers ESR Johnson
    Haaland (c) Watkins

    Bench- Larsen Davis Mosq**

    Is it GTG? Bench order correct?

  3. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    RAN is rising tonight isn't he?

    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      That would be annoying I wanted to wait for more info. There seems to be so many early price changes this season.

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Doubt it. Do you think the 14 players on +95% on fplstats are rising tonight?

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not even close imo.

    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

  4. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Watkins, digne save for PL
    Nice

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      They just weren't good enough tonight, didn't make the team, that's why.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      But i put Watkins in my cl team

    3. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Love to see it, getting a good rest.

  5. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Saka to Palmer or Mbeumo?

    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  6. GodIsGreat
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Keep Havertz or sell? Got no other Arsenal players. Got Haaland and Watkins as the rest of the striker force.

    Could go for Solanke for example. Or something cheaper like Jimenez or one of the Wolves strikers. But having no Arsenal coverage could be an issue? How many goals does Arsenal score in the next 3 matches? How often is Havertz involved?

    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have Solanke and seeing his role in the team I don't think I would go for him now. Doesn't look like he is going to get many big scores. What are your other 5 attacking players like?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Arsenal have 3 tough fixtures, just go without, don't make it complicated. Cunha or Wissa the best options right now, maybe Larsen.

    3. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        2 mins ago

        Hojlund in for Havertz

      • jack88
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Havertz is a Very good pick. But fixtures are tough. He will drop down a lot. I would wait until the fixtures are green again.

    4. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      3FT

      A) Saka + Diaz ------------------------> Palmer + Johson (plus roll 1 transfer)
      B) Saka + Diaz + DCL ---------------> Palmer + Johnson + Forward up to 6.5 (Likely Wissa/Raul/Larsen/Cunha)
      C) Saka + Diaz + TAA + DCL -------> Palmer + Son + RAN + Foward up to 5.9 (Likely Wissa/Raul/Larsen)

    5. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        11 mins ago

        If Haaland doesn’t score against Southampton I wonder how many will crack and sell him ?

        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A lot will sell him and go for salah. After That salah Will blank and haaland will start scoring Again

      • NotsoSpursy
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I’m now thinking

        Saka -> Palmer for Toon game
        (Salah has Ars away)

        Then Palmer -> Salah long term

        WDYT??

        1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
            7 mins ago

            Palmer will end the season the highest points scorer and probably salah next. Its Haaland who’s killing a lot of peoples teams they just haven’t noticed yet

            1. OLB
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Exactly. That’s precisely why I’m selling Haaland next week, getting 2 premiums for price of 1 so looks the way forward.

            2. jack88
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Kind of agree. If you own haaland you need to cap him no matter what, otherwise he doesnt have that value.
              If you cap him every week you are making your fpl ceiling limited.

        2. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Guys what do you think ?

          A Semenyo Havertz to Son Larsen
          B Saka Havertz to Son Watkins
          C Saka Havertz to Salah Cunha

        3. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is Son worth it over Kulu and Johnson?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Doubt it.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              In terms ot team structure I prefer son, easy to swap for Saka or Palmer for example

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Is he still on pens?

          3. jack88
            • 3 Years
            just now

            He is a decent player, will get lots of points.. But he is no longer the son of son - Kane due couple years back.
            If he plays as centre forward... Then may be

        4. Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Imagine if Haaland gets benched against Southampton to get some rest.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Vice captain Jam.
            I'd take the Haaland benching for the fun of it. Palmer vice and McNeil in for Haaland.

