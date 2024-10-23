22
  1. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Saka, Diaz, DCL, TAA to Palmer Son Wissa Ait-Nouri (-4)

    Thoughts?

    I have the exact funds to do this. I think Palmer rises either tonight or tomorrow so would get priced out.

    Could potentially just have Strand Larson/Raul instead of Wissa.

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Shame it’s for a hit but good moves.

      I’ve also gone with Wissa this week.

      1. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ye I am 0.1 off just doing 3 of the moves and keeping DCL for one more week.

        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I think they are all ‘long-termish’ enough to justify a hit, if that makes sense.

          Good luck.

    2. Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maybe save the DCL to Wissa move then you don't need to take a hit

  2. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Good quadruple.

  3. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Guys,

    Do we think Gusto starts against Newcastle this coming GW ? James back from injury and Cucurella back from suspension. Hmmmm.

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tough to know for sure.

      I think Cucurella comes straight back in on the left and I fancy Gusto to start on the right, with Reece possibly coming on and starting the EFL Cup game a few days later instead.

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I suspect James gets the PL games, well one per week with Gusto backing-up both full-backs and getting the remainder.

      1. Gommy
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        Eventually, yes. I think James will have his game time managed over the next few weeks, initially.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Not sure if James will ever go back to playing 2 games in 4 days TBH.

          1. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            I agree. Not for a long while.

            1. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not ever. He will be injured again before he is fit enough for that kind of intensity.

  4. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do we think either Rogers or Havertz will have their minutes managed this weekend as they played the full 90? My bench is shite!

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nah, League Cup next midweek, they rest then.

  5. Purefection
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Foden to Mbeumo for a -4?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Depends if you think Foden will start getting gametime or not. If he does, I would keep him. His minutes tomorrow may be an indicator.

  6. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Keane worth saving 0.2 over Mykolenko?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends when Branthwaite is back.

  7. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka + Welbeck (major doubt) to Palmer + Raul Jimenez for (-4)

    Have EXACT funds.

    Worth it? Looks like Palmer going up and Saka going down in price tonight.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks like a good hit.

    2. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Great transfers, well worth it regardless of whether they pay off during this GW

