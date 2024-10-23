Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to find their form so far this season.

They remain winless after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester City but have experienced the most difficult start according to our Season Ticker.

Now, they are poised for an excellent upcoming schedule:

Understandably, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are eyeing up their budget assets, with forwards Matheus Cunha (£6.5m) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.5m) both attracting interest.

In this Premium Members article, we run a direct statistical comparison to assess which is the better option for our Fantasy teams.

We’re using not just Opta data from our Members Area but also some Statsbomb graphics, too. This is part of our ongoing partnership with both industry-leading data providers.

CUNHA V STRAND LARSEN: GOAL THREAT

Player Mins per goal Mins per shot Mins per shot in box Mins per penalty box touch Mins per xG Cunha 206.3 28.1 44.2 19.3 191 Strand Larsen 211 63.3 63.3 27.5 300

On the face of it, Cunha comes out on top when it comes to goal threat.

His total of 28.1 minutes per shot is far superior to Strand Larsen’s 63.3. The Brazilian is also ahead for minutes per shot in the box, penalty box touch and expected goal (xG).

That said, Strand Larsen has recorded five big chances to Cunha’s two.

As the focal point of Gary O’Neil’s attack, the Norwegian pops up in dangerous areas, which is captured by his 2024/25 StatsBomb shot map.

Now compare that to Cunha, who does some of his best work outside the box as a support striker.

Looking at his shot map, it shows a distinction in the quality of the chances he has been getting compared to Strand Larsen, with his xG per shot non-penalty a mere 0.08.

To summarise, Strand Larsen is more selective with his shots, taking just 10 over the season. However, the quality of goal-scoring chance is often better.

CUNHA V STRAND LARSEN: ASSIST POTENTIAL



