121
121 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who are the top 5 worst teams who concede from set pieces this season? Forest have improved quite a bit since last season in defence.

    Open Controls
  2. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    In the space of one 8 point gw Son has gone from not really an option playing wide in Anges system, taking few shots to the universally touted option ahead of previous darling Johnson..

    Son obviously better and more clinical than Johnson, who has better underlyings. Has Johnson been a bit unlucky ?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's FPL recency bias as usual. I think Johnson's clearly better value. Players can blank from time to time. Unless money doesn't matter, i.e. keeping as placeholder for Palmer in 12, I'd pick Johnson over Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, getting Johnson for Saka allows me to upgrade Foden to Salah next gw, keeping Haaland and Palmer...

        Open Controls
    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      son is a epl and fpl legend, check his previous records

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah I know, its not the same Son though, look at his record this season so far

        Open Controls
  3. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who's the best GK for next 4-6 GWs, under 5m
    Sels?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sels is best GK hands down. Forest are a top 5 defense, he makes saves, he's cheap and the fixtures are good until GW12.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks
        Raya to Sels using FT
        Will cash in 0.1 on Raya
        Will also enable Saka > Palmer
        Yes or No?

        Open Controls
  4. Groot the Leveller
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm playing around with a FH as I am heavy ARS/LIV, and no haarland (SOU) is making me nervous.
    Had a great start so want to keep momentum going

    Current team
    Raya (4.0)
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis, (ait nouri, Moreno)
    Palmer, Saka, Salah, Mbuemo, Rogers
    Watkins, Wissa, (4.5)

    Thinking of FH of
    Flekken
    myko, Lewis, Moreno
    palmer, Foden, Mbuemo, Rogers
    Watkins, Hasland, Wissa.

    Heavy man city(SOU), Brentford (IPS) , but no spurs 🙁

    Thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      No chance. Your team is fine.

      In fact, your FH is only for 6 players.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.