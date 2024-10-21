47
  1. AppleDunk
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Lost in the previous article.

    Who would you prioritise?

    A. Palmer
    B. Son

    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Palmer

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Son gets phantom assist points

      1. AppleDunk
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Can't see why that was an assist!

      2. SH1M1
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Someone's salty lol

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Son.

  2. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    We need someone to bring back the uber defence rotation template.

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Next season if the points system isn't broken for defenders

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        I reckon you could do this now:

        4.5 4.0
        4.5 4.5 4.0 4.0 4.0

        and invest in attack.

        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          just now

          You could afford...

          Flekken 4.0
          VdV Digne Collins Lewis Faes
          Salah Son Palmer Rogers McNeil
          Haaland Raul Antonio

          A bit too light in some areas, but you have the big 3 in midfield and Haaland. If you wanted Saka aswell, good luck fitting him.

  3. SalahFingers
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    2FT, 2.1ITB

    A) Havertz + Semenyo -> Watkins + McNeil
    B) Havertz + Diaz -> Antonio + Salah
    C) Havertz + Diaz + Mazraoui + Semenyo -> Raul + Salah + McNeil + Keane (-8)

    Or something else?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Keane was benched for Branthwaite

      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        oh ouch. Thanks. I was only downgrading Mazraoui as I was 0.4 short.

      2. No10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Keane was what??

        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          It seems BS since Keane played 90 mins. Is he confusing Keane with someone else?

          1. No10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            and scored !

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            His point maybe that when Branthwaite returns, Keane's benched.

            1. No10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yess DP !

          3. No10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            think he means that he is gonna be benched

    2. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Have enough to do Diaz -> Son.. It means I'm keeping Haverts + Semenyo (and 1 FT).

      That sounds good right?

  4. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Collins or pinnock ?

    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Collins, but honestly either. Both basically the same.

  5. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which second premium for the next 4 games?

    A. Salah
    B. Palmer
    C. Saka
    D. Son
    E. Foden

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      probably just keep what you've already got and hope!

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      This may change as Salah becomes number one, so park it and ask again after GW9.

  6. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Johnson/Raul or McNeil/Solanke and why?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A, both more direct.

  7. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    I don't know if it's encouraging or utterly demoralising to see that the current #1 in the world had his highest point-scoring player (Welbeck) on his bench this week.

    What a season, what a great game!

  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    The PL speak about Areola's OG!
    https://www.premierleague.com/news/4150399

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep, had it been Todiba's OG, Son would rightly get the assist. As it is, FPL have made a mistake and should own up to it.

  9. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Saka, TAA & Robbo to Salah, Gvardiol & Robinson for free?

    1. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      As a Robinson owner, I think you can do better in that price range. Yes on the other 2

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        What options would you suggest

        1. C0YS
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Honestly Van de Ven or Ait-Nouri. But there are other good options out there worth considering as well

        2. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ait Nouri

  10. Manani
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    A. Saka > Son
    B. Saka + ESR > Mbuemo + Johnson/Maddison

    1. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      B to Son and McNeil if you don’t own the latter. Else B for Mbeumo/Johnson since ESR is a must-sell

      1. Manani
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        i got McNeil already

      2. Manani
        • 12 Years
        just now

        was ESR that bad? what changed? I notice the xGI is basically 0. Haven't been watching them at all

  11. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Imagine picking Saka over Salah. Morons!

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isn’t supporting Bayern Munich, Man Utd and Real Madrid a bit weird? What do you do when Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play each other?

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks

  12. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hard to decide on these options…how would you rank these attackers?

    A. Johnson
    B. McNeil
    C. Solanke
    D. Raul

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      1. Raul
      2. Everybody else.

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      If price is no object Solanke,Johnson, Raul, McNeill

    3. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      DABC currently

  13. iberiaballer
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Flekken - Fabianski
    Gabriel-Lewis-Leif Davis-den Berg-Greave
    Palmer-Mbuemo-Diaz-Rogers-Semenyo
    Halaand-Solanke-Havertz

    Should I do Diaz>>Son and Solanke>>Raul? I have 2 FT

  14. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    1ft Transfer, thinking of doing the following?

    Havertz > ???

    a. Raul.

    b. Wood

    Who do you think for at least the next 3 GW's?

  15. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Have price changes happened today. If no then when?

