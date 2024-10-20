209
209 Comments Post a Comment
  1. psl
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you do Saka and ESR to Palmer and Buananotte or Saka and TAA to Palmer and RAN?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      The latter.

      1. psl
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you. That option does come with an extra £2m, which is nice.

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Similar conundrum. I’d say B too if the cost savings are significant.

  2. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best option?

    A. Saka + Raya > Palmer + Pickford + 0.1 ITB
    B. Saka + Gabriel > Palmer + RAN + 0.9 ITB

  3. Solly The Seagull
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Save ft here? 2ft 0.0itb

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Porro VDB
    Son Foden Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke Wood

    Virginia McNeil RAN Davis

    Thanks!

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka > Son for free or Saka + Semenyo > Mbeumo + Maddison -4?

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Quite like the second option tbf.

  5. Lucas8406
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Palmer or Spurs Mid

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’m going Palmer but have Solanke.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Same

  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play TAA or Gabriel?

    1. OneTeamInBristol
        just now

        If You have raya, gab. If not, trent.

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Havertz to Jackson for free?

    3. OneTeamInBristol
        5 mins ago

        Got 4 ft.
        Please help!
        Trent, diaz and saka to RAN, Son and Palmer?

      • RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hi guys, what to do with this utter dross?
        Gameweek/season in freefall and ready for giving up lol

        Fallen from 500k in GW5 to now 2.5m! With a whopping 20 points this GW, abysmal.

        Raya
        Lewis - TAA - Gabriel
        ESR - Diaz - Palmer - Mbeumo
        DCL - Haaland - Solanke
        ___________________________
        Fabianski: Rogers: Konsa: Mosquera

        2FT, 0.1 ITB

        Tempted to just take a -8 at this point

        A) TAA + ESR + Diaz + Solanke > Gvardiol + Son + Johnson + Raul (-8)
        B) Diaz + Solanke > Son + Raul for free
        C) TAA + Diaz + DCL > Gvardiol + Son + Archer (-4)
        D) TAA + Mosquera + Diaz + Solanke > Gvardiol + RAN + Son + Raul (-8)
        E) TAA + Diaz + Solanke > Gvardiol + Son + Cunha (-4)

        Particularly liking A, B and E at the moment.

        Thanks gents, realise it’s a lengthy panicky post.

      • Manani
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A. Saka > Mbeuemo
        B. Save

        Henderson 4.0
        Colwill Lewis Gabriel Hall Robinson
        Saka Salah ESR McNeil Rogers
        Haaland Watkins Stewart

      • NotsoSpursy
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Salah or Palmer? long term

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Best max 4.9 mid?

        A) Dibling
        B) Caicedo
        C) other

