  1. Pratik
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hey! For those who are left with WC, when are you playing it and why?

    I'm thinking GW12.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      After the mystery chip allows me to play it twice

      1. Granville
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        or the mystery chip doubles the number of chips unplayed so far.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Still get to play it twice though, innit

        2. fedolefan
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Hilarious if the mystery chip ends up being the good old 'All out attack' chip.

          Basically the play Winks over Lewis chip.

        3. Pratik
          • 15 Years
          13 mins ago

          Lol, it would send the community into such outrage but everyone would keep playing after it dies down.

      2. fedolefan
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Use it like a FH. Wildcard into a new team and then immediately wildcard back to the old one when it destroys your new team.

        1. Granville
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          An undo season button is my preference.

        2. Pratik
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Yes, I could wait till the Dec 28 and then wildcard in successive weeks. Wild!

  2. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    More wasted points. As an Ipswich fan I knew I should have captained Boomo but alas went with all the other sheep. To get a decent OR, it’s decisions like these that cost you. Go with gut.

    Then again, I fancied Foden today and he was also useless.

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I mean, for most of us the gut told to captain top scorer of the league at home vs the worst side in the league.
      Just plain luck its not a hattrick, nothing more

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would captain (Haaland (h) to Southampton every time.

    3. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      You'd expect Haaland to get chances, to be in dangerous positions, get shots... which he did with an xG of 2,2. Everything from there is just plain luck. So you made the right call, luck just wasnt on your side for this week

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        True but double whammy as tractor boy that the winner came from Boom.

  3. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Whatever DCL does, he is being replaced with Wolves forward either way.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Queue hattrick

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      6 goals in the next 80 minutes and us DCL owners are vindicated for not going for Wood.

      1. Dont give a fuchs
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        You mean 3 each for Raul and DCL?

  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wissa or Wood?

  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Just realised I have the scout picks mids, no wonder I got two blanks

  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    41 with Henderson, Trent, Saka, Salah, Palmer (C) and Havertz left.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bryan Mbeumo captain wasn't too shabby a choice then...

