Phil Foden starts for Manchester City in their home fixture against Southampton this afternoon.

Having been benched for the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, the England international is handed only his second Premier League start of 2024/25.

Today’s match at the Etihad is one of just four fixtures kicking off at 15:00 BST:

3pm kick-offs

Foden is one of three changes to the City line-up from Gameweek 8. Matheus Nunes, impressive on the left wing in midweek, and Manuel Akanji also get recalls.

Jeremy Doku is missing through injury, while Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones drop to the bench.

City’s injury crisis means that Pep Guardiola names only five outfield substitutes this afternoon, two of whom have never started a league game for the reigning champions.

Southampton’s two changes see Adam Lallana and Jack Stephens come in for Joe Aribo and Yukinari Sagawara.

At the Amex, Danny Welbeck is passed fit and starts for the hosts.

Fabian Hurzeler recalls Kaoru Mitoma, Jan Paul van Hecke and Pervis Estupinan, too.

Out go Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood and Evan Ferguson. Hinshelwood is absent from the squad altogether, while Dunk was injured in the warm-up.

Tommy Doyle replaces Andre in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ only alteration.

Jose Sa is still between the sticks for the visitors, with the injured Sam Johnstone not in the squad despite his return to training this week.

Over at Villa Park, there are two changes from the side sent out to defeat Fulham a week ago.

John McGinn and Ezri Konsa, only substitutes upon their returns from injury at Craven Cottage, are back in the starting XI here.

Leon Bailey and Diego Carlos make way.

Bournemouth roll out four changes despite beating Arsenal last weekend.

Kepa Arrizabalaga misses out entirely with an abductor issue and is replaced by Mark Travers, while Enes Unal, Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert are also given starts.

Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier drop to the bench, while Alex Scott has a medium-term injury.

Finally, in west London, Brentford boss Thomas Frank welcomes the fit-again Yoane Wissa back into his starting XI.

Mads Roerslev also gets a start as Kevin Schade is benched and Kristoffer Ajer sits the game out. The Norway international has a minor foot issue.

The busiest manager of the day is Kieran McKenna, who makes six alterations in all.

The Ipswich Town boss changes his entire attack, with George Hirst, Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Chaplin getting the nod.

Liam Delap, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke are only substitutes, while Omari Hutchinson is absent from the matchday squad due to illness.

Jens Cajuste and Harry Clarke start in place of the injured Sam Morsy and the benched Luke Woolfenden.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Mings, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendía, Bailey, Kamara, Durán.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Araujo, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Dango, Kluivert, Semenyo, Enes Unal.

Subs: Dennis, Huijsen, Smith, Hill, Aarons, Brooks, Adams, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, H Clarke, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Cajuste, Phillips, Ogbene, Chaplin, Szmodics, Hurst.

Subs: Slicker, Walton, Woolfenden, Burns, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Townsend, Broadhead, J Clarke.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Mitoma, Georginio, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Cahill, Wieffer, Ferguson.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, J. Gomes, Lemina, Doyle, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Doherty, Andre, R Gomes, Sarabia, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima, Bentley.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, O’Reilly, McAtee.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Downes, Lallana, Fernandes, Manning, Dibling, Archer.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Armstrong, Bree, Sugawara, Sulemana, Cornet, Ugochukwu, Onuachu.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek



