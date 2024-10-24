178
  1. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Morning all,
    Any recommended transfers this week, or roll? 2FT £2.0

    Flekken
    Gabriel, TAA, Lewis
    Saka, Johnson, Rogers, Mbeumo
    Wood, Havertz, Haaland (C)

    Fabianski, Mykolenko, ESR, Greaves

  2. Clintymints
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    6.9 max to spend on a striker punt the next few weeks, any thoughts? Already have 2 Fulham so not so sold on Jimenez, other alternatives are a Wolves attacker, maybe Larsson? Open to suggestions. Covering next 3 fixtures or so.

    1. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Wood or Wissa. I prefer the latter

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      The best with 6.9m looks like Cunha so if that's really your ideal budget, get him.

    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      wood if you can afford him. maybe Archer for 2nd or 3rd bench fodder and use the money elsewhere

    4. Clintymints
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      WWas thinking wolves, but not so sure though they're pretty trashy options, Wood looked ok though

      It's a total punt. Always have 3 Brent so that's them rules out unfortunately

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Hey fam! What would you do here? 2 FTs 0.4 ITB.

    Raya
    TAA Robbo Gabriel
    Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland(C) Jackson Welbeck

    Fab Semenyo Davis Faes

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Saka > Palmer and sort out the defense

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Upgrade to Palmer, Son or Salah?

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Yes

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Saka > Palmer/Son + Robbo/TAA > RAN

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Why not Lewis instead of RAN?

  4. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Who to sell for Gvardiol?

    A) TAA
    B) Gabriel
    C) keep both

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I wish could be TAA, as his price is a thorn in my side as well..

      As soon as we do it's assist bonus CS.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah, just feel he stopped attacking and with that price tag comes responsibility

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Gabriel can go til GW12. TAA if you need the cash elsewhere.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Ty, can’t see either Gab or Trent getting a CS this week. Could save though.

  5. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    If you had to take a spin on the Pep roulette right now..

    In midfield. Time for Foden in then? Savio? ....Kovacic?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Foden & Savio have crossed my mind a few times

      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Who ended up either side?

      2. HellasLEAF
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        lol

    2. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'd love to have Savio this week but it's such a short term move

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Foden, if you must.

    4. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Surely there's no certainty that Foden starts? Nunes comes in to replace Doku and Bernardo, Gundo and Kovacic play central to start again like Wolves game?

  6. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Richarlison might replace Solanke soon...

    1. Bennerman
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Ooh, just leave it out there, ooh...

      Pointless

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I don't think Richarlison does the work of Solanke, and I suspect neither do you.

  7. TitusShambles
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Appreciate any opins on the following GW9 moves:

    Rays, TAA, Eze —> Sels, Ait-Nouri, McNeil

    Will get Salah and Cunha in GW10 for a hit.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      All these moves and you don't get Pickford at a 0.2m discount? Most don't like keeper transfers but if you do do one, make sure it's right.

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        What makes Pickford a better pick than Sels?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Branthwaite's return.

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Forest 2nd best defence in the league so far and kept clean sheet vs Liverpool away. I'd wait for some proof Branthwaite improves this Everton defence considerably.

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              I'm not sure 14 saves in the last 2 games is particularly '2nd best defence' calibre although lots of saves was once touted as great for Raya until the inevitable happened, again and again and again.

      2. TitusShambles
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Would be him but the funds are limited and prohibit future plans to bring Salah in

    2. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think the players on the left should comfortably outscore the players on the right this week

      1. TitusShambles
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Likely but thinking beyond just this GW, ie Wolves fixtures,

  8. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Madison, Son or Johnson for the next 3?

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Son

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Son if confirmed fit by Ange.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Prefer Son as it's an easy swap back to Saka later and he's the best of the trio imo.

  9. CYN
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Saliba and Saka to:

    A. Son + Gvardiol
    B. Palmer + Ait Nouri
    C. Son + Ait Nouri and some change
    D. Just Saka to Son, bench Saliba for Milenkovic and roll a FT

    Thanks in advance!

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      This is the Palmer opportunity, take it.

    2. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Depends how you balance your squad & transfers, Palmer with rough initial fixtures is a longer term punt. Son looks a shout for 3 GWs and then an easy swap back to Saka.

    3. TitusShambles
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B. Most likely.

    4. jaguar shark
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      D is probably the right move, and plan to move Son to Palmer in 12.

  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    A Play Delap this week (carrying 3rd free transfer) and v Leicester in week 10 with view to switching to Cunha for Southampton game in week 11
    B Delap to Wissa
    C Delap to Raúl

  11. tommyraw987
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Hey guys, I'm currently eyeing up transfer in RAN in my team but not sure I'm overreacting about his price rise tonight. Any advice or opinion would be appreciated

      Should I do
      A) Robinson> RAN
      B) Roll and do it next week
      C) Any other advice

      My team with 1ft 0.3itb
      Flekken
      Gvardiol, Vdv, Robinson
      Salah, So, Rogers, Mbeumo
      Wood, DCL, Haaland (C)
      (Valdimarsson, Gabriel, Winks, HWB)

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Just got him in. Wolves fixtures are amazing.

        1. tommyraw987
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yeah I'm really tempted but selling Robinson out with Everton away just doesn't feels right :/

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        To all those still without Haaland. Hold on. We've gone this far we can keep on going.

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          This week isn’t your week bud

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yeah. Only hope is (c)Palmer does something.

      3. jaguar shark
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I've got no spurs. Should I do:
        A. Salah to Son
        B. Gabriel to Porro
        C. Smith-Rowe to Johnson funded by Gabriel to Ait-Nouri (next week)
        D. None of these

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Probably D and assess things in a week or so.

        2. Lord Flashheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          B or D

        3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            Absolutely not on A

        4. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          A. Get Salah for Saka as a long term hold
          B. Saka to Son, then Son to Saka in GW12

          1. Lord Flashheart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            A

          2. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            A

        5. Lord Flashheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          55 mins ago

          A saka to foden fro free, bench rogers
          B save and play rogers

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Just did A, benching ESR

        6. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          After a horrendous GW last week I've been on complete shut off, didn't wanna look at my team, didn't wanna see the size of the red arrow. But obviously I had to look at it at some point, which is now.

          Seeing that Saka is only 25% chance of playing, Saka to Son for free the obvious move? Or do people think he will still play anyway? Is it still the best move rather than rolling a transfer even if Saka does play? Or is there a better option than Son, such as a Foden? (So many questions!!)

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            29 mins ago

            I think he plays
            I just sold for Foden
            Not interest in Son playing wing

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            The downbeat prognosis maybe Arteta's mind games. There have been some more positive noises online but nothing concrete. I'm starting him more in hope, with some bench cover.

        7. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          4th and 5th Def crocked
          A) Bench Gabriel, buy Lewis
          B) Play Gabriel and roll 1 FT

          Lewis probably just a backup..

          1. Lav
            • 8 Years
            just now

            B

        8. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          42 mins ago

          Konate to RAN too crazy?

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nothing crazy about it..
            On 3 bookings fyi

        9. Lav
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Palmer, Son, or Foden?

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            In that order.

        10. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          BHA away not exactly a great fixture for Wolves/Ait Nouri…if he gets a YC he’ll then be one away from a suspension no?

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Indeed. The interest in him is fuelled in part by enabling factors but there's no doubting his attacking threat and Wolves can tighten-up if they choose to. Fixture swing approaching.

        11. Nightf0x
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Whom out to whom ?

          A) saka -4 to palmer/foden/son
          B) esr -4 to foden/son

