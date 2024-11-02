Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 9 23 +11 DDWWW 11th Bournemouth 9 12 0 LWLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



