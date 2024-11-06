115
  1. Mystery chap
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Pre-Mortem of the day.

    I believed that "they" were eating the dogs and cats in the neighbourhood.

  2. Captain Mal
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Any good fixture swings after GW12? Don't think I need a WC right now, but don't want to waste it either.

      1. The FPL Units
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Have you had a look?

      2. dhamphiir
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        GW16

    • PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Trump(C) locked in 🙂

      1. The FPL Units
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Blank locked and loaded

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Make no mistake

      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        He’s essential.

        1. Mystery chap
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Only at home.

          His xGi away are pretty bad though

          1. el polako
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            Good for stable price changes.

        2. mookie
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Always was!

      3. Stimps
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Flat track bully

        1. The FPL Units
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Bully all the time

        2. PartyTime
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Nicely phrased

      4. CONNERS
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        You're gonna win bigly.

      5. Studs Up
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        won't get him even if he hauls every gw

      6. Mozumbus
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Red arrow then 😛

    • mookie
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Too good!

    • Viper
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Not quite sure I can handle twitter anymore, especially today.

      Is there any alternative where the bigger FPL accounts post? How do those of you who don't have twitter engage?

      1. x.jim.x
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Not even here is safe by the looks of things. Pro ra(c/p)ists out doing kneeslides.

        1. x.jim.x
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          r/FantasyPL on Reddit is decent though (as are r/soccer's Daily Discussion threads for general footy chat)

          1. Viper
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            Thank you

      2. Botman and Robben
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Reddit?

      3. Oi! Shadders!
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        It's a rightwing cesspit these days, but I don't know of alternatives other than Blackbox / FPL Wire etc on YouTube.

        1. Viper
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Yeah I can keep up to date with podcasts etc.

          It would be nice to have a twitter type platform for FPL without all the hateful BS in between

      4. Hairy Potter
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        I just Google certain FPL twitter accounts every so often. That way you see some posts, but not the replies if you aren't on twitter.

      5. Tonyawesome69
        4 hours ago

        Suggest creating a List on Twitter of the accounts you want to follow and read posts

        https://help.x.com/en/using-x/x-lists

    • Stimps
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Haaland, McNeil -> Salah, Cunha (-4) worth it?

      1. Botman and Robben
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Would say go ahead if it was for free

      2. CONNERS
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah, I'd do it.

    • Slurpy
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Play Fabianski or Sanchez?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Probably Flappy

    • g40steve
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Solanke or Isak going forward?

      Need a Haaland replacement if move for Salah.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        If you think Solanke/Spurs are an option beyond this GW then go for him as its a good entry point against Ipswich.

      2. x.jim.x
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        I was thinking Isak - Newcastle seem to have turned a corner and he's scored in his last 3 games. Could see him making that 6 in a row tbh.

      3. Mozumbus
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Solanke if WC in hand

      4. Hairy Potter
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Isak is class, but not convinced by Newcastle attack when we have to be proactive and not rely on counters. Howe is still working on the chemistry in midfield, but some better signs in recent games.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yeah this is my slight doubt on Isak/Newcastle attack.

      5. conrad10
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Isak have some nice fixtures .
        Isak back to full fitness .
        Twitter is not ranting / raving about him .
        Win , win & win .

    • -GK22-
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      In the champs league game would you keep armband on Vini Jr (14pts)

      Or move to

      A) Kane
      B) Lewandowski

      1. Ausman
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Leave it.

    • Tonyawesome69
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Decided not to chase the Cunha price rise last night as I have only 1FT with midweek European football and potential issues with Palmer/ priorities defender transfer (Lewis/City defence uncertainty)

      1FT 2.8ITB
      Raya
      Lewis Gabriel RAN
      Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah
      Raul Solanke DCL
      (Paulsen Rogers Mykolenko Greaves)

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        wish you went for him instead of raul last gw , same for me gotta prioritize defense improvement and keep DCL one more gw

        1. Tonyawesome69
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Haha it was a tough call between the two. Bookies odds towards Fulham's projected team goals and Raul projected goals swung it last GW over Cunha/Wolves attacker

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            but you remember me saying raul seemed too short term of a shout ?) i’d still get him or MU asset , Hojlund may be shout

            1. Tonyawesome69
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Yeah short term if looking at him as a set and forget but I factored in the rotation with Rogers when Raul/Fulham have tougher fixtures.

              I'm not overly keen on United players at the moment. Rather wait and see what Amorim does with them before going there

    • Haa-lala-land
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      It's tough. The elders say don't use a transfer on a player if it's just for one game week, which is what Solanke is in all likelihood.

      Wolves, I'd be hesitant on. O'neills job is on the line if they lose to Southampton, so am expecting a nervy tight game.

      Hojlund. That's right, I said it.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Bookies have Wolves 1.8 v 1.28 Southampton on projected goals

    • Karan14
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Flekken
      Gabriel Mykolenko Pau
      Saka Palmer Mbeumo Eze*
      Haaland Solanke DCL

      (Fabianski Winks Dunk* Greaves*)

      A) Haaland & Eze to Cunha & Salah
      B) Eze & DCL to Semenyo & Cunha/Larsen

      Appreciate your thoughts!

    • dansmith1985
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Suggestions here please guys?

      2FT 0 bank

      Flekken
      Gabriel Lewis TAA
      Mbeumo Rogers Johnson Salah
      Haaland Havertz Wood

      Fabianski Anderson Dibling Greaves

      1. Kay317
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Havertz to Cunha and Lewis to Gvardiol if you can afford that.

    • ran
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Which of the following for a 1 week punt?

      1) haaland > cunha
      2) haaland > solanke
      3) mcneil > b.johnson
      4) mcneil > kulusevski
      5) 1/2 + 3/4
      6) roll

      henderson
      taa ran porro
      esr mbeumo mcneil salah
      haaland wissa wood

      vlad rogers robinson myko

      2ft, 2.2m

    • n1bruv
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      "so we can learn to pick ourselves up again"

    • The Mighty Whites
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Would you start Diaz this week after last night’s performance?

      1. Kay317
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yes.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Depends who is can start over Diaz. Always a concern with Darwin and Gakpo available.

        Note the tactical reason below for Diaz at CF. This may not be the setup against Villa

        Arne Slot on Luis Diaz: “Tah is a well known & respected centre back. If a play with a number 9 , Tah is just gonna kill him! So let's try to get Lucho to drop into midfield or make runs in behind. That's why we played Lucho in that position instead of a target man like Darwin.”
        https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1853934306961359086?t=vu-1C_GRUOV7wEEixMYFmg&s=19

        1. Tonyawesome69
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Depends who else can start over Diaz in your team*

          1. The Mighty Whites
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            I need to play 2 from Rogers, Semenyo & Diaz

            1. Tonyawesome69
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Semenyo is a straightforward decision.

              Diaz v Rogers is probably easy for me as I'm not a fan of Diaz as a pick in general due to the uncertainy. Suggest waiting to see what the Liverpool predictors have down for this weekend

      3. Pipermaru
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        What about his previous 5 not so great performances?

      4. FourLokoLeipzig
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yep

    • Kay317
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Flappyhandski
      Gab, Lewis, RAN
      Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo
      Haaland, Jackson, Raul
      (Muric, Rogers, Faes, Greaves)

      Bit stuck on what to do with this.

      A) Lewis to Mazraoui
      B) Haaland and Rogers to Solanke and Son (or any other striker - maybe Cunha)
      C) Hold
      D) Any other suggestions welcome!

      1. The Mighty Whites
        3 hours ago

        C

        1. Kay317
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Ta

    • mookie
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      First time on FPL Review and is recommending me to do VdV to Porro or BJ to Bruno/Rashford this week.
      It's pushing Odegaard pretty hard in GW12.

      Elite 1000:
      58% bought Salah last GW and 54% sold Haaland.
      57% owned DCL last GW. WTAF!

      1. x.jim.x
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sums up these tools tbh

        1. JBG
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Do you mean tools as in A.I. tools or tools as the people who use them? Heheh

          1. x.jim.x
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            If I speak

        2. mookie
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Some must be blindly following it, or some other tool. There's no way there ever was a consensus on DCL being a good option.

          1. x.jim.x
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            It's mad how fast bandwagons pick up on here / Twitter based on what any clown with "FPL" in their username says. Calvert-Lewin, Nkunku, Foden, Madueke, Vardy off the top of my head.

            1. mookie
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Don't know about twitter but in here there are more than a few who talk up their players when there's not much to back it up.
              I've been missing for a few years, but starting to get an idea of who's full of shite around here.

              1. x.jim.x
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Wait til you notice the odd few that pretend to own every player and celebrate every single goal/assist - just proper weird behaviour

                1. mookie
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  😆

      2. conrad10
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        That’s interesting I’m close to Odegard instead of Saka to free up funds .

      3. Holmes
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Mine is matching with what I was considering as one of the options, Bernardo to Mbeumo.

        1. mookie
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          That's an obvious one though to be fair.

      4. boc610
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        About as useful as a US election poll amirite

      5. Pipermaru
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Went 3.9m after GW4 to 212k now GW10 with DCL in my team for every single gameweek inbetween.

        It shows you can do well even with such a flop, I have some other transfers planned/issues in my team so he survived. I feel like we sometimes obsessed to much about certain players, especially when there's social media trend spoonfed to us. And selling DCL definitely was exactly that.

    • Bullet Eder
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Who to bench this week?

      A. Semenyo (bre)

      B. Rogers (liv)

      C. Jimenez (cry)

      1. Tonyawesome69
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Don't think this is even close

      2. Mother Farke
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Rogers, surely?

        • Haa-lala-land
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Will Jimi %100 start, and is the Palace defence looking a bit better?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            - yes Muniz didn't do anything noteworthy from the sub app
            - Palace still concede 2 goals (1.53 xGC) to Wolves

            1. Haa-lala-land
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Rogers in that case 🙂

      3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Save FT GW right?

        Raya
        Maz, RAN, Lewis
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Johnson
        Jimi, Haaland

        Valdi, Delap, Faes, Greaves

        1. Tonyawesome69
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Depends how many FTs and money ITB. Ideally look at options to bench Rogers or Lewis this GW

      4. Sharkytect
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        I watched Inside Out 2 with my daughter recently where they introduce the character/emotion "anxiety". This article reminds me of that. Thinking ahead of anything that COULD go wrong, anxiety became paralysed.

        I've spent the season without haaland. He is capable of a hattrick in any given gameweek. He has proved this in the first 5 weeks.

        He is also capable of blanking from time to time. He is the best stroker in the world but I still believe he is over priced, and the money can be better spread amongst other premiums. That's why I've stuck with a no-haaland approach.

        But if I start off with a "what could go wrong" approach, then the first point is that haaland could score 4 consecutive hattricks. So should I go and buy him on the pre-mortem basis?

        1. Haa-lala-land
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          No way I'm watching it. I'm still not fully recovered from the first one.
          Poor ol' Bing Bong ;(

      5. RamaJama
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Time to sort my defence, Dibling or save FT?

        Raya
        Mazraoui, Robinson, Lewis
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Jimi, Haaland, Cunha

        Fabianski, Dibling, VdV, Nedeljković

        1 FT, 1.6 mill. in the bank

        1. The Tonberry
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            I'd do Nedelkovic to Ait Nouri and bench Rogers

            1. Captain Mal
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Bringing Ait Nouri (4 cards) in a defence of Lewis (rotation risk) and VdV (injury) is asking for it.

                1. The Tonberry
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    It is a risk but there is a high chance of reward as he's available for Southampton this weekend. Hopefully VDV will be back after the international break and available for the home game with Fulham. The run of fixtures is good for Ait Nouri to cover one potential missed game.

                    Nedelkovic is a dead asset and a waste of a squad spot so may as well upgrade that to someone within budget that has a high upside

                    1. RamaJama
                      2 hours, 2 mins ago

                      Cheers!

              • Captain Mal
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  I'd rather save the free transfer. There are issues, sure, but I would be too uncomfortable going to the international break and the fixture swings of GW12 without a transfer. There aren't any standout defenders for this week either way, so I value flexibility more.

                  1. RamaJama
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Cheers!

              • Silecro
                3 hours, 4 mins ago

                Safe to do Greaves>Mazraoui or do we reckon he'll be benched by Amorim?

                1. x.jim.x
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Been our best player this season, would be mad to bench him

                2. JBG
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  If anyone needs benching/rest it's the other fullback, Dalot. But with Shaw and Malacia still not back, both will play.

                  1. Captain Mal
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Any chance Garnacho plays as a full back?

                      1. JBG
                        2 hours, 32 mins ago

                        No idea tbh.. maybe he'll play as the more attacking wing back. But until Amorim is there, we won't know

                  2. The Tonberry
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Similar dilemma and contemplating upgrading Greaves to Ait Nouri or a Utd defender.

                      I think for the next 3 Utd games at least, a Utd defender would be worth plumping for despite the noise about nobody knowing who will line up under the new manager. He will still have to work with the personnel available to him and Utd's defence hasn't been too bad this season. I'd expect many of the defenders that have featured regularly to still be starting - at least for the short term anyway.

                  3. Bolivian Seaman
                    2 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Big question for gameweek 12: to go without haaland and get arsenal players with salah or not?

                    If I keep haaland I have to play rogers. If I go without haaland I can have saka/gabriel/jackson(or havertz). I will have isak in both teams

                    Who is moving away from haaland?

                    1. Captain Mal
                        2 hours, 25 mins ago

                        I'll give him the Brighton game and decide after.

                        1. JBG
                          2 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Where I'm at atm.. but considering how he yet again missed a huge chance to score yesterday and at the weekend, it's not an easy choice.

                      • mookie
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Me, and have the same dilemma, Salah and/or Saka.
                        Planet FPL posted a video discussing the Havertz, Jackson, Watkins, Isak and Solanke as options. Saka, without Salah would allow for much better forwards.

                    2. Atimis
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      AV with some nice fixtures GW12-16 but reckon Watkins a no go option? Gives me some DCL vibes this season.

                      1. JBG
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Really think CL and PL football is taking a toll on him. At least it seems like it

                      2. Tonyawesome69
                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Villa games generally every 3-4 days after next IB until end of the year and Emery will give Duran starts/mins so unlikely to get regular 90 mins and unlikely to be on pens... Is he worth 9m?

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          2 hours, 9 mins ago

                          When I think about it more, Duran generally gets mins from the bench, the player getting subbed off will depend on game state.

                          - Villa winning will likely involve Watkins in the goals leading to early sub
                          - Villa chasing the game may lead to Emery going 2 up top and Watkins stays on longer

                        2. Atimis
                          2 hours, 3 mins ago

                          Let's say money no issue but still I think he doesn't shoot too much and even if he gets the 90 mins or so he can be just tired playing every 3/4 days as you said

                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            1 hour, 47 mins ago

                            I didn't say he would get tired. Emery has the option to rest him with Duran doing well compared to last season. Compared to other FWDs, he doesn't have more routes to points like pens

                      3. AC/DC AFC
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        The home games look fine for Villa and Watkins will haul again.

                        Nonetheless I'm thinking of selling him, depending on the Palmer prognosis.

                    3. mookie
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      How did TAA look yesterday? More specifically, was he high enough on the pitch to be among the first 5 to be involved in the goal celebrations?
                      Worried owner here.

                      1. Funkyav
                        2 mins ago

                        yeah im also looking to move him on

                        id love to do it this week and id go to another pool defender which would be VVD or Konate

                        But i may wait a week just in case Tsimi is actually an option as he would be the best of the lot.

                    4. Deulofail
                      5 mins ago

                      Don't take the anti-intellectual backchat to heart, Simon. Some of us plebs are just envious of those with the freedom and know-how to engage their brains.

