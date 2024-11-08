Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 11

Sponsored by Sleeper

Following the midweek European action is one more round of Premier League matches before the November international break. Six of the current top eight face each other, headlined by Chelsea v Arsenal.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 11 will unfold.

Last season’s top two seem a bit out-of-sorts right now. Champions Manchester City are on three successive defeats (in all competitions), making it hard to back them during a tough trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

That’s down as a draw, just like the Stamford Bridge clash. Because whilst Arsenal have recently lost to Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Inter Milan, opponents Chelsea may be without Cole Palmer.

The Cherries beat Man City too, drawing at Aston Villa in between. They next get to have a go at Brentford’s poor defence but must face Bryan Mbeumo, scorer of seven goals in five home matches. Another point share will take place.

Elsewhere, we back comfortable wins for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United against promoted sides, as Chris Wood continues his scoring streak. He’ll haunt former club Newcastle again, just like the hat-trick of last Boxing Day.

There were mixed Champions League fortunes for Liverpool and Aston Villa. These directions will continue at Anfield on Saturday night, inspired by Mohamed Salah.

And Wolverhampton Wanderers have a great chance of securing a first win of 2024/25 at home to Southampton, who themselves grabbed their first last week.



