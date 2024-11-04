Fifth in the Premier League table. Two wins in six matches. Seven points behind league leaders Liverpool.

In a world increasingly short on patience, perspective and nuance, this constitutes an Arsenal crisis, the moment for a Jamie Carragher broadside, the end of a title bid and maybe even a cracked badge.

Us Fantasy managers can be a twitchy breed, too, of course. No clean sheet in six matches for Mikel Arteta’s troops is causing concern. Kai Havertz (£8.1m) hasn’t scored away all season.

Having touched on the current malaise in the Gameweek 10 Scout Notes, we thought we’d go a bit deeper into Arsenal’s numbers.

Is the Gunners’ plight just a blip and a lot of fuss about nothing? Or is there something to worry about?

We’ll be using StatsBomb data and graphics to help paint a picture, as well as the statistics available in our Premium Members Area.

NON-PENALTY XG: FOR AND AGAINST IN 2024

ROLLING EIGHT-GAME AVERAGE

The xG and xGC have been slowly heading in the wrong direction for a little while but the downturn has definitely escalated this season.

From the apex of 2.2 xG and 0.4 xGC in March – a period when Arsenal had scored 19 goals in four Gameweeks – to the narrower 1.4 v 1.1 divide now.

CREATIVE BLOCK

Corners and free-kicks continue to be a strength. Their rolling eight-game xG average from set plays is almost exactly the same now (0.42 per match) as it was at the turn of 2024 (0.44).

But this season especially, creativity during open play is down.

In 2024/25 so far, they’ve registered less than 1.0 open-play xG in seven of their 10 Premier League matches.

As the below graphic shows, deep completions (successful passes within 20 metres of the opposition goal) and passes into the opposition box have plummeted.

MISSING ODEGAARD – BUT ALSO OTHERS?



