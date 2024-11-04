74
Members November 4

Are Arsenal really a team in decline?

74 Comments
Share

Fifth in the Premier League table. Two wins in six matches. Seven points behind league leaders Liverpool.

In a world increasingly short on patience, perspective and nuance, this constitutes an Arsenal crisis, the moment for a Jamie Carragher broadside, the end of a title bid and maybe even a cracked badge.

Us Fantasy managers can be a twitchy breed, too, of course. No clean sheet in six matches for Mikel Arteta’s troops is causing concern. Kai Havertz (£8.1m) hasn’t scored away all season.

Having touched on the current malaise in the Gameweek 10 Scout Notes, we thought we’d go a bit deeper into Arsenal’s numbers.

Is the Gunners’ plight just a blip and a lot of fuss about nothing? Or is there something to worry about?

We’ll be using StatsBomb data and graphics to help paint a picture, as well as the statistics available in our Premium Members Area.

NON-PENALTY XG: FOR AND AGAINST IN 2024

ROLLING EIGHT-GAME AVERAGE
Are Arsenal a team in decline?

The xG and xGC have been slowly heading in the wrong direction for a little while but the downturn has definitely escalated this season.

From the apex of 2.2 xG and 0.4 xGC in March – a period when Arsenal had scored 19 goals in four Gameweeks – to the narrower 1.4 v 1.1 divide now.

CREATIVE BLOCK

Corners and free-kicks continue to be a strength. Their rolling eight-game xG average from set plays is almost exactly the same now (0.42 per match) as it was at the turn of 2024 (0.44).

But this season especially, creativity during open play is down.

In 2024/25 so far, they’ve registered less than 1.0 open-play xG in seven of their 10 Premier League matches.

As the below graphic shows, deep completions (successful passes within 20 metres of the opposition goal) and passes into the opposition box have plummeted.

Are Arsenal a team in decline? 8
Are Arsenal a team in decline? 7

MISSING ODEGAARD – BUT ALSO OTHERS?

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Yes

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Edu is smelling what Artetas cooking

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        fire alarm is going off

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      TLDR?

      Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Robinson got bonus point after assist the winning goal right?

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yes, 1 extra point. Sadly on my bench.

        Open Controls
        1. 3 A
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Ouch, that happen almost every week to me too.

          Open Controls
    2. Kantelele
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      play one :
      A) Smith Rowe (cry)
      B) Calvert Levin (whu)
      C) Vardy (mun)

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Some algorithm suggesting:
          B > C > A.

          Open Controls
      2. Kantelele
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Better one week punt :
        A) Hojlund
        B) Garnacho

        Open Controls
        1. iFash@FPL
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            B.
            But I’m leaning more towards Fernandes.

            Open Controls
          • JBG
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Garnacho might get benched after an awful match this GW...

            Open Controls
        2. Meta12345
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Is it worth doing sarabia in for rogers?

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              no, why?

              Open Controls
              1. Meta12345
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Cause I want a player with good fixtures in 11 and 13.

                  Open Controls
              2. iFash@FPL
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Thou shalt not.

                  Open Controls
              3. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Yes Arteta has lost the dressing room with his David Brent-like nonsense!

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  No
                  Arteta hasnt lost the dressing room
                  When did David Brent ever talk nonsense?

                  Open Controls
                  1. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    When he started copying Arteta

                    Open Controls
                    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      Is life mimicing art or art mimicing life?

                      Open Controls
                      1. JBG
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        Good point, I guess that quote is from Adolf Kenghis Gandhi?

                        Open Controls
                  2. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Lightbulbs and pickpockets! He'll be putting players' staplers in jelly next!

                    Open Controls
                2. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Arteta is a rock of sense.

                  https://youtu.be/fwuuaz6CcIU?feature=shared

                  Open Controls
              4. Steevo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                A) Salah, Cunha
                B) Haaland, Fernandes

                Open Controls
                1. iFash@FPL
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    A is much cheaper than B.

                    Open Controls
                    1. iFash@FPL
                        1 hour, 40 mins ago

                        Even without the price consideration, A probably edges it slightly.

                        Open Controls
                    2. GreennRed
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    3. RICICLE
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    4. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Will have all 4 this week 🙂

                      A if I had to choose though

                      Open Controls
                  • Kantelele
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Better one week punt :
                    A) Garnacho
                    B) Kulusevski

                    Open Controls
                    1. JBG
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    2. iFash@FPL
                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Maybe B out of those two. How about McNeil?

                        Open Controls
                    3. FDMS All Starz
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Will play WC in GW12

                      What shall I do now? DCL -> Cunha/Isak/Solanke or get Salah in or roll FT?

                      Current team:

                      2FTs & 1.8ITB
                      Henderson Fabianski
                      TAA VVD Saliba Robinson Barco
                      Palmer Mbuemo Johnson ESR Rogers
                      Haaland DCL Wissa

                      Open Controls
                      1. iFash@FPL
                          2 hours, 1 min ago

                          Most people would go for DCL to Cunha in your case.

                          Open Controls
                        • Saka White Rice
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 52 mins ago

                          Have a similar situation. Why do WC12 specifically? If its to get Salah you could do it now?

                          Open Controls
                      2. Letsgo!
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 57 mins ago

                        Mcneil or rogers to garnacho for free?

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          McNeil

                          Open Controls
                      3. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 57 mins ago

                        Excellent article but it should have been about City. Comparing this season's data since Rodri got injured to the whole of last season when Rodri was an ever present. I don't have the time to conduct the research and look into the data and write the article, but i suspect that's the case.

                        Open Controls
                        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                          An article "Are Arsenal really a team in decline" should have been about City?

                          Great article. Thank you Neale.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Deulofail
                            • 8 Years
                            51 mins ago

                            You didn't read it!

                            Open Controls
                          2. FPL Virgin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            44 mins ago

                            No. I'm saying that City warrant a deep dive as well. Something is going there. If I was being paid to write FPL content and had the time, I could look into it myself.

                            Open Controls
                            1. NorCal Villan
                              • 2 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Ain’t nobody got time for that

                              Open Controls
                      4. Saka White Rice
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 55 mins ago

                        2FT and WC left what shall I do?

                        Henderson
                        Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson (vandberg Barco)
                        Palmer Mbeumo Johnson ESR (Rogers)
                        Haaland Watkins Cunha

                        I can transfer Solanke or Larsen, or even Bruno but Watkins has good fixture on gw12. Not sure if to do WC11,12 or 13

                        Open Controls
                        1. David Parkinson
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Watkins to Solanke looks obvious, and is.

                          Open Controls
                      5. Slurpy
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 53 mins ago

                        Fabianski
                        Mazraoui Gvardiol RAN
                        Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo
                        Wood Haaland Ndiaye

                        Raya Lewis Bednarek Winks

                        A) Ndiaye + Raya to Cunha + Sanchez
                        B) Ndiaye to Raul (rotate with Semenyo)
                        Then GW12 Haaland and Winks to Jackson and Saka

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 19 mins ago

                          Neither look ideal so roll. Haaland might need to go soon, with Ndiaye, so could be on a 2 from Cunha, Isak, Hojlund, Strand Larsen, Solanke etc.

                          Open Controls
                      6. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 15 Years
                        1 hour, 42 mins ago

                        Last Man Standing GW10 (1051 teams)

                        Safety score = 33
                        Top score = Benedikt Bjarnason with 87

                        81 teams to be removed, 970 teams through to GW11
                        Congrats to al the survivors 🙂

                        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Feels like I should be out with 36…

                          Open Controls
                          1. TorresMagic™
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 15 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Make the most of it.

                            Open Controls
                      7. Esraj
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 38 mins ago

                        What's with the Palmer yellow flag?

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                          Martinez tested his leg.

                          Open Controls
                      8. Supersonic_
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        Watkins owners. What are your plans?

                        Open Controls
                        1. FourLokoLeipzig
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          Torn between Solanke or Cunha. You?

                          Open Controls
                        2. Royal5
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          Solanke maybe

                          Open Controls
                      9. Norco
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        Play it mellow or go for broke?

                        Mellow:
                        Rogers + Haaland > Salah + Wood/Cunha

                        Go For Broke:
                        Rogers + Haaland + Faes > Salah Wood Dalot

                        Open Controls
                        1. Norco
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Go For Broke is for a -4*

                          Open Controls
                        2. GreennRed
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Mellow, Wood..Too early to know how Dalot will do.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Golden Oldies
                          • 14 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          Never a fan of a -4 involving a defender unless you've someone not playing.. you need a clean sheet just to break even on it

                          Open Controls
                      10. Esraj
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        The return of Harold J Wilson.

                        Open Controls
                      11. 1justlookin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Time to get rid of DCL.

                        Already have Cunha. Who is the best option round about that price point?

                        Wissa, Wood or someone else

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Tonberry
                            just now

                            I'm on Cunha, Wissa and DCL and also looking to replace DCL.

                            I think the Wood boat has sailed and we've only got a couple more games before they get much tougher for Forest. Wissa is also a good replacement as this Brentford team are among the highest scorers in the league.

                            The replacement I'm most keen on is Welbeck as Brighton are about to hit a really good run of fixtures.

                            Open Controls
                        2. Qaiss
                          • 8 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          Ben White has to start every match

                          Odegaard will be back

                          Fixtures turn soon. Calma

                          Open Controls
                        3. OverTinker
                          • 6 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          How is Arsenal trying to win the league without an out and out striker?

                          Open Controls
                          1. GreennRed
                            • 13 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Not so many quality number 9s available.

                            Open Controls
                        4. GW10 Rough with the Smooth
                          RedLightning
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 14 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Rough with the Smooth, GW10.

                          How did your Gameweek go?

                          You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

                          Open Controls
                          1. David Parkinson
                            • 2 Years
                            33 mins ago

                            Nothing at the back but Salah cap, Solanke & Rogers bridged an 8pt hit, nicely into the green.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Casual Player
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Rank improved by about 8k for the 2nd week in a row. If I keep doing this will be pretty at or pretty close to 1st by GW38.

                            Salah (c), Rogers and Sels and 8 blanks. Fairly standard.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Casual Player
                              • 3 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              I don’t know if this is rough or smooth, a tale of joy or woe? Think it’s just a tale.

                              Open Controls
                        5. David Parkinson
                          • 2 Years
                          35 mins ago

                          Jackson will be a nice buy at 7.8m after the break?

                          Open Controls
                        6. Pep Roulette
                          • 7 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Foden to Bruno?

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Tonberry
                              7 mins ago

                              Yeah it's as good a time as any to bring Bruno in

                              Open Controls
                          2. The Tonberry
                              8 mins ago

                              Best move for this week?

                              A - Greaves ➡ Dalot
                              B - DCL ➡ Welbeck

                              Sanchez Fabianski
                              TAA Gabriel Aina Lewis Greaves
                              Salah Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
                              Cunha Wissa DCL

                              1FT, 4.7itb

                              Open Controls
                            • Price Changes
                              rainy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Price changes 5th November

                              Rise: Aina 4.7

                              Falls: Luis Díaz 7.7, Robertson 5.9, Bayindir 4.3, Jørgensen 4.2, Sessegnon 4.2, Reguilón 4.2

                              Open Controls
                              1. GreennRed
                                • 13 Years
                                just now

                                Cheers Rainy.

                                Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.