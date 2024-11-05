62
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    certainly we have seen better, but he isnt finished yet. Still top top class.

    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Finish? Isn't he Egyptian?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That didn’t work

  2. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Salah TC in a dgw should help shake up those ranks

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      There is no Mane in FPL, so I won't make that mistake again.

  3. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Those who havent sold haaland yet, are you still planning to sell? If yes when? If no, why?

    1. The chocolate leg
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      planning to keep Haaland and get Salah by selling mbeumo and Watkins.

    2. Dreaming of glory
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Not sure if planning to sell, atm he's a hold.

      Why? Kdb coming back helps and he generally plays well vs better teams so could well see him go on another crazy run like only him and salah can. If he does that and you don't have him it's a rank killer.

      Will small gains elsewhere by spreading cash have as big an impact? I doubtful atm

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Other players can easily make up for whatever he does, think you’re getting carried away a little there.

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I don't make plans, I already own Salah, Palmer, Trent, Mbuemo.
      My only weakness is McNeil who I can upgrade to Saka if I sold Haaland but I don't think it's worth it

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      After Spurs is the plan, but a rage transfer after Brighton is not excluded. There is no amount of goals he can score for me to keep him beyond Spurs.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      No current plan to sell him. Already have Salah and will have Palmer in GW12. I could do Salah to Saka in GW13, but will decide when that comes around.

    6. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Already sold, 15.3M, 1 goal in 5 games. If he gets his form, I will get him back.

    7. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      might buy lol, the only one out of saka/palmer/salah that has a ppg now below what i expect of him. can only get better, the others will get worse

  4. mookie
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pool have only won Mickey Mouse cups since Mane left. Just saying.

    1. Mario Balofail
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Ok, but Salah is still a very very good FPL pick

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        It's all relative to how the other expensive FPL players are doing.

        1. C0YS
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Honestly he’s doing well relative to the other expensive fpl assets as well as to his own performance in previous seasons. So not sure what you’re getting at

          1. Mario Balofail
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            I think he is salting those wounds of not winning it season after season. But don't get me wrong, no offence.

            1. C0YS
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Fair. Doesn't help the argument conflating league position and fpl performance though, especially in Salah's case.

              Tbh it's almost childish to bring up any team's performance compared to City's over the past 7 years.

              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Who brought up FPL? Was it me?
                Who compared Pool to City? You assumed that I'm a City fan because I have Silva in my grav?
                I'm not a fan of any team and never was.

          2. mookie
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Palmer, Foden, Saka, Watkins, Haaland and Son are the players that outscored him last season and they will all blank every week and Salah will score one every week. Got it! The status quo will never change. Silly me.

            1. C0YS
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Huh. Initial point was that Salah is a very good FPL pick, whichever way you look at it. Essential? No. Very good? Yes.

              Stop reaching lol

              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                Where does it say anything about FPL in my OP?

              2. mookie
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Somehow I'm reaching and I'm childish? Okay mate, I'm out of mushrooms, can't reach your level atm.

        2. Mario Balofail
          • 10 Years
          41 mins ago

          One can say that winning Mick....cups is relative too. I'm just saying Salah is consistent FPL pick and I mean since he joined Liverpool

  5. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Sanchez 4.0
    Gabriel Dalot RAN Faes Greaves
    Salah Son Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Jackson Wissa Cunha

    Have exact funds for Rogers to Bruno as FT. Worth it? Will have benching headache though.

  6. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Yes, his short hair allows for more acceleration and less wind resistance.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Aero gains

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Do you realise how much effort goes into these deep dive articles?

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        I do, just a little fun.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Good man.

  7. AD105
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Any early transfer suggestions? Only 1 FT and 0.2 ITB

    Raya
    Trent Lewis Robinson
    Mbeumo Palmer Johnson Semenyo
    Haaland Watkins Cunha

    4.0 Rogers Konsa Greaves

  8. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Haaland+Bowen to Isak+Bruno is a madness?

    Then next week Johnson/McNeil to Saka would be logical 😀

  9. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Whom would you rather have?

    A) Robinson + Johnson
    B) Gvardiol + Raul
    C) Gvardiol + Rogers

    Cheers!

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  10. F4L
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Simpson-Pussey 4mil.....

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      There is a reason for that.

  11. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Haaland on top of the watch list with a form rate of A.
    Nonsense.

  12. iFash@FPL
      23 mins ago

      Finally Gakpo up-top, with Diaz in the team.
      What does this mean for the weekend? Depends on how many minutes for each of them tonight.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Probably Diaz v Gakpo LW at the weekend

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. It probably means that will be the front 3 for the weekend.

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah. or slot really doesnt rate darwin

    • CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Robertson benched again. Lost his place completely?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Doubt Tsimikas starts 3 in 8 days

    • Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      My team GW 12

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Is going to have Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Isak Solanke Cunha, I am just going full attack*

      2. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        hit post by accident lol

    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lewis starting. Walker to start this weekend?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        not if lewis plays well. walker was awful the other day

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          True.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Don't think mins tonight dictates who starts at the
        Weekend

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm not sure if I want to take that risk. I will bench him for Robinson.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Currently on my bench

      3. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Why? Would be really surprised if Lewis gets benched again next gw unless he picks up a knock today or something

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep Robbo? Surely starts against Villa?

      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Think it's a stretch to say "surely" but probably starts

    • RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why does Noel have to get his beak everywhere, even in commentary tonight and just gave a talk with Ally McCoist

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        sit down ricicle ,the blokes a legend

    • Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      How many seasons has Salah had 2 pens in the opening 10 games I wonder? Surely a huge factor in all his otherwise impressive stats this season

    • PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tinkering Pep thinks Pusey would stop Gyokeres. City without Rodri are as good as Villa.

      Sporting 3-1 City.

