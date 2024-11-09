In the absence of a lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four matches at 15:00 GMT.

None of the top eight are in action in any of these fixtures:

The headline team news comes from the London Stadium, where West Ham United and Everton meet.

Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek return for the Hammers as Dinos Mavropanos drops to the bench and Edson Alvarez serves the first game of a two-match ban.

Jarrod Bowen and Jeanclair Todibo both start, despite their absence from training images earlier in the week.

Sean Dyche has also made a couple of tweaks, both noteworthy.

Jarrad Branthwaite is back in the team in place of Michael Keane, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is also restored to the Toffees’ line-up as Dwight McNeil misses out with an injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeps his place up top.

Across the capital, Brentford have made one change to their side from Monday’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

Mathias Jensen has replaced Mads Roerslev, so Vitaly Janelt will presumably move to a full-back role.

Kepa Arrizabalaga returns from injury to take the place of Mark Travers in goal for Bournemouth, who also include Tyler Adams at the expense of Marcus Tavernier.

In yet another match taking place in London, Crystal Palace host unchanged Fulham.

The Eagles’ two alterations are enforced as Will Hughes is suspended and Eddie Nketiah is injured.

In comes Nathaniel Clyne and youngster Justin Devenny.

The Cottagers’ Harry Wilson has to be content with a place on the bench despite Monday’s brace.

Finally, at Molineux, Mario Lemina comes in for Tommy Doyle in Gary O’Neil’s one and only change.

Sam Johnstone, who has missed the last three games through illness and injury, is among the substitutes.

Southampton boss Russell Martin goes with the same starting XI that beat Everton last week.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Schade, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Roerslev, Maghoma, Valdimarsson.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Subs: Huijsen, Brooks, Tavernier, Araujo, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Travers.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Kamada, Devenny, Mitchell, Munoz, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Matthews, Schlupp, Ward, Richards, Doucoure, Kporha, Marsh, Agbinone.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Andreas Pereira, Berge, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, Cairney, Traore, Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Scarles.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong, Bates.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, J Gomes, Lemina, Sarabia, Ait-Nouri, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Doherty, Andre, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Pond, Johnstone.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Stephens, Downes, Lallana, Fernandes, Armstrong, Archer.

Subs: Bree, Aribo, Dibling, Brereton-Diaz, Amo-Ameyaw, Sugawara, Onuachu, Ugochukwu, McCarthy.

