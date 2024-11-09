4
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mazraoui or Porro?

    Brennan or Solanke?

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      PS

  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Best move? Get Solanke, Salah or neither?

    A. Foden+DCL >> Johnson+Solanke
    B. TAA+DCL >> Ait-Nouri+Solanke
    C. Foden+DCL+TAA >> Salah+4.5+Ait-Nouri (-4)
    D. Save

    Sanchez
    TAA Gab Lewis
    Palmer Foden Mbeumo Semenyo
    Haaland Raúl DCL
    (Fab, Rogers, Myko, Groves)

  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Best captain?

    A Haaland
    B Son
    C Solanke

  4. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    In the voice of Colin from Portsmouth...

    'Why why why is there no 12.30pm kick off, it's an outrage!
    The Premier League has gone all woke lefty elite!
    What next...no boxing day fixtures?!!'

  5. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Start Mykolenko over Lewis?

