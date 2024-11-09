Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 10 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Tottenham 10 16 +11 WLWLW 18th Ipswich 10 5 -11 DLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



