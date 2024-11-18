Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) is the top-scoring Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder under £6.0m, with 54 points thanks to three goals, two assists and eight bonus.

His solid start to the season is captured in his ownership level, with the 24-year-old found in 26.8% of squads.

But is Smith Rowe a better FPL option than Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) for the upcoming period?

That’s the focus of this article.

EMILE SMITH ROWE

Mins per shot: 44.1

44.1 Mins per chance created: 57

57 Mins per expected goal involvement (xGI): 237.0

237.0 Mins per appearance: 72.2

Emile Smith Rowe continues to go from strength to strength at Fulham.

The playmaker was on the scoresheet in last week’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, taking his tally to five goal contributions in 11 Premier League games.

In addition to Smith Rowe’s goal threat, he is also one of the creative focal points in Marco Silva’s 4-2-3-1 formation. It’s resulted in 14 key passes so far.

“When I saw [Smith Rowe] and we had a small chance to fight to have him here, I told our board that we need to fight with everything we can because we needed a player like him. Creative in those pocket areas, a player who will score more throughout the season – I don’t have doubts. He’s a lovely kid, a lovely boy who is going to become a man and improve. He’s already a really good player, he’s going to be a top player. It’s so nice to have a talent like him to work with.” – Marco Silva

Rejuvenated at Craven Cottage, Smith Rowe doesn’t shoot anywhere near as much as Semenyo, but his 16.7% goal conversion rate is the best on show in our comparison.

Above: Emile Smith Rowe’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

Fulham, who are seventh, are flying thanks in no small part to Smith Rowe’s contribution, but they do have some tougher fixtures on the horizon, with Tottenham Hotspur (a), Arsenal (h), Liverpool (a) and Chelsea (a) in the next seven Gameweeks.

You wouldn’t be surprised if Smith Rowe gets a breather at some point, too, given his injury record and the tight turnaround times in Gameweeks 13-15 and Gameweeks 17-19.

MORGAN ROGERS





