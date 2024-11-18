105
  John Colby (C)
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Reposted -
    Timing of a Wildcard:

    My team needs a complete overhaul frankly after an underwhelming opening 11 game weeks to this season. But - I never seem to post a decent/competitive score in the first game week after the international break. I’m wondering whether to play the WC in GW 13 instead of GW 12.
    The Pros: We will know more about Saka’s fitness, if Haaland is going to kick-on after his recent hat trick, if City’s defensive woes will have eased and at least we’ll have seen how Man U look under Amorim’s first game in charge.
    The cons: I’ve had a dreadful start to the season - already 150 points behind the leaders in a mini-league, Despite owning Salah and Haaland I’m likely going to have to go -4 pts to have a decent starting 11 for gw 12 and hope an injury to Mbuemo clears up. No Arsenal or Chelsea attacking coverage either.

    Should I WC in 13 or 12 guys?

    Don Rogers FC
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I am in same boat and waiting for 13

      John Colby (C)
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yeah as a Haaland owner I don’t mind captaining him this gw. I’m still in 2 minds about keeping him or moving him out.

    Captain Mal
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        (I replied in the other post but you probably didn't see it.)
        Can you post your team to give us a better idea of how bad things are right now?

        John Colby (C)
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Henderson
          TAA Gabriel Robinson Lewis
          Salah Kulsevski Mbemuo
          Haaland Hojlund Strand-Larson

          Bench fodder

          Captain Mal
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Do you have an easy way to get to Palmer without the WC?

              John Colby (C)
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Only if I move Salah out unfortuntely. Jackson is an interesting differential though to Palmer?

                Captain Mal
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Jackson is good, yes, but in my opinion he should complement Palmer, not replace him. I'd lean towards a WC.

              Waylander
                8 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Hojlund, Strand-Larsen, Kulu, Lewis, TAA, Henderson can all go. WC time.

          Waylander
            8 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            150 points down the time is now!

            John Colby (C)
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              That was my initial thought Waylander. But I’m not confident about choosing between Saka (injuries) and Havertz (now Odegaard is back), Palmer or Jackson (big differential), if Salah is worth it given their next 5 game weeks not looking great, if Haaland is for keeps or not. So much indecision.

              Waylander
                8 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                I've gone with Bruno in place of Saka until GW 13/14, you could do the same.
                There's better options than Havertz up front and Arsenal are hardly making themselves essential currently.
                Palmer is a must, Jackson also a fine choice.
                Salah is fully rested and against leaky SOU this week so he's easy captain.
                Haaland to be kept if you're bullish on him. If you're not sure then dump him til GW 18/19 and Man City prove they are back in business.

          FPL Insanity
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            I've pushed the button for a WC12 as I was behind my mates, like yourself. Massive bonus for me was that a Haaland-less draft looks 1000x better than before and I'm confident even a good few GW's by him will still be absorbed via a higher average in the team

          The Mentaculus
            31 mins ago

            I would question some of those 'pros' tbh...
            I really dislike using international 'form' as part of FPL decisions, especially a glorified friendly against Kazakhstan, and I think Spurs will trouble City defensively. Also feel it might be a bit late (or early, depending on how you look at it) for Man Utd players if you wait another week given the fixtures in 14-16.

            I also think going into this run from 12 without Palmer could really hurt, and might be a good opportunity to double up. Arsenal decisions could benefit from waiting a week, but overall I think I'd prefer WC12 if you're unhappy with your team

          GreennRed
            13 Years
            24 mins ago

            You can pick players that have kicked on while you wait for other players to kick on.

            Open Controls
        Sheffield Wednesday
          4 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Chris Wood owners may be pleased to know he's scored five in two matches against the titans of football - Vanuatu and Samoa. Just got subbed after getting a hat-trick - no injury.

          The Knights Template
            11 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            I once sat next to the Prime Minister of Samoa and he asked if he could have my oka, a raw fish ceviche type dish in coconut milk, which I wasn’t going to eat. I gave it to him gladly, but later in life I came to appreciate the dish!

            Warby84
              9 Years
              59 mins ago

              Ceviche is the best way to eat seafood

              The Knights Template
                11 Years
                50 mins ago

                Agree, kinilaw is mine favourite.

          Waylander
            8 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Just for that I'm benching him this week.

            Sheffield Wednesday
              4 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              I don't have Chris, so I'll have to play Haaland who only scored four goals over the IB.

              FPL GREG
                14 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Norway win quite often these days.

              x.jim.x
                10 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Kazakhstan are 107th in the world btw, just above Comoros.

        Letsgo!
          7 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Sanchez nailed starter for chelsea?

          Waylander
            8 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            I see people keep predicting he will get dropped but he never does.

          Haa-lala-land
            4 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            "Unsubscribe"

          FPL GREG
            14 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I would avoid personally, If you want in on the defence just get Colwill. I would live Jørgensen at 4.2 though!

          Tonyawesome69
            5 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            The reason why folks predict he will be dropped at some point.

            https://x.com/WhoScored/status/1856641908438687809?t=XnrckiQtNbDM4GX1LDR9iQ&s=19

            https://x.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1857053622342733891?t=7sSkORya1y-qsMqGpUX3mQ&s=19

            x.jim.x
              10 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              I can't believe they bought him in the first place: https://x.com/Thomasconlin17/status/1804198884274471256

              Tonyawesome69
                5 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Yup, sold to Chelsea when he was Brighton's 3rd choice GK and Poch dropped him for Petrovic

                x.jim.x
                  10 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Crazy business - even worse when you consider Brighton used the fee to replace him with an infinitely better keeper. Had the likes of Vicario, Henderson and Flekken moving for cheap too (or they could have got Onana with the money they were chucking about).

            Tazah
              6 Years
              28 mins ago

              are they forgetting ramsdale? feels like he's made 10 errors leading to goals for southampton

              x.jim.x
                10 Years
                21 mins ago

                He's dog, but not even on this list: https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/error_lead_to_goal

                Tazah
                  6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Haha that's mad, even garnacho is on that list

                  x.jim.x
                    10 Years
                    just now

                    I honestly can't even think what that could be, not closing Caicedo down maybe? Seems very harsh if so.

        FPL GREG
          14 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          If you are on Bruno Palmer Saka Salah, Semenyo does have reasonable fixtures when Bruno plays Arsenal and City if that excites you. Selling Mbeumo is still difficult at the minute with Leicester on the horizon.

        J to the T
          7 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Salah Solanke -> Palmer Isak for free?

          Or hold Salah and go without palmer

          Tonyawesome69
            5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Ideally go with both Salah and Palmer.

            Palmer is "essential" when looking at long term fixtures imo

          Drizzle
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            You're considering selling... Salah?

          Kaneyonero
            8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I'm captaining Salah and have Palmer
            Thinking of going Solanke to Wissa/Isak . It's toss between them 2

            J to the T
              7 Years
              6 mins ago

              So do I sell Haaland then?!

              Captain Mal
                  just now

                  It's your call, all of them are great, you have to decide which one you consider less "essential". In other words, pick your poison.

          Dubem_FC
            9 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            I know LiveFPL beat FPL statistics with their price prediction last night. How did they fare against FFHub?

          Qaiss
            8 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Don't even know the results of the England games. Thankfully no more international breaks until March

            The Knights Template
              11 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Subway Socceroos drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia.

            x.jim.x
              10 Years
              46 mins ago

              Standard fare - the Irish went on about how much they hate the English for a day or so, got absolutely pumped, then went back to supporting English teams again.

          Kaneyonero
            8 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Isak or Wissa or JP. Have Mbeumo, Raul and Cunha the other 2 strikers.

            Warby84
              9 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Isak

            mcsteely
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Isak if money no object

          Dutchy FPL
            1 Year
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Is Garnacho --> Bruno worth a -4? Could be a hit for just two weeks, with a move from Bruno --> Saka in GW14. The man is in great form and Garnacho not a nailed starter.

            Tonyawesome69
              5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              No, just keep Garnacho and hope you get lucky

            Warby84
              9 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              I would

              36 mins ago

              nah leave it

          MIGHTY JOE
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Logging in after a week off… Look at all those colors on my team!!! Semenyo, Foden and Mbeumo have all joined TAA. What is going on?

            Tonyawesome69
              5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Internationally break before busy December period init

              Tonyawesome69
                5 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                International*

            The Knights Template
              11 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Why did you take a week off?

            GreennRed
              13 Years
              58 mins ago

              Didn't see your name in the FPL Towers holiday tracker 😉

          Warby84
            9 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Raya (Fab)
            Trent Gabriel Hall (Robinson Faes)
            Fernandes Salah (c) Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
            Isak Cunha (Wissa)

            Gtg if all fit? Robinson comes in if Trent is out..

            The Knights Template
              11 Years
              48 mins ago

              Why bench Wissa?

            Dazzler
              42 mins ago

              GtG. I'd play Wissa over Rogers this week though (think the flag will disappear)

            Captain Mal
                32 mins ago

                I would play Wissa over Mbeumo

            Lucky Z
              7 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              A. Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Mbeumo | 4.5
              Haaland | Cunha | Wissa

              B. Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Mbeumo | Son/Saka
              Jackson | Cunha | Wissa

              Guys currenly on B with Gabriel in defence. What do yiu think on moving on A without premium defs to get Haaland if he rebuilts his form in PL?

              Dazzler
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                13 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                sorry, don't understand the question

                Lucky Z
                  7 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  A. Haaland + Winks + Hall
                  B. Jackson + Son + Gabriel

                  Captain Mal
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      I also think Haaland will start scoring more regularly, but I would be too uncomfortable without a proper substitute, so B for me.

                Gubby-Allen
                  3 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  A definitely

                One for All
                  6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  B

                Artemis Titans
                  9 Years
                  just now

                  I went with an A type option. Budget Def
                  Raya (fab)
                  Davis, Robinson, VDB (Greaves,Ned)
                  Salah, Palmer (c), Bruno, Amad (Rogers))
                  Haaland, Wissa, Jackson

              mcsteely
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                15 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Opinions on squad structure please.

                Got a strong front 8 on WC. Is it worth getting a decent 5th mid, like Rogers, even though that means you’ll have benching dilemmas every week, or - downgrade 5th mid to a 4.5 to avoid benching dilemmas and use the extra 0.7 to upgrade elsewhere

                Waylander
                  8 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  For the busy holiday period you want 8 playing attackers. There is random benchings etc so the Rogers-type player will prove their value.

                Captain Mal
                    33 mins ago

                    That's a matter of style, no right or wrong answers there. I'm always keen on playing it safe and having a good bench, but a riskier approach could work, too.

                    mcsteely
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks all, I think that sums it up nicely, and I'm still undecided

                  Tonyawesome69
                    5 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26883392

                Super John McGinn-
                  12 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  Time to finally ditch Haaland?

                  Raya,
                  Gabriel, RAN, Pinnock
                  Palmer (C), Foden, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
                  Haaland, Larsen

                  Fabianski, Solanke, Lewis, Greaves

                  2 FT 1.1 ITB

                  A) Lewis + Foden + Solanke > Hall/Kerkez + Salah (C) + JPedro (-4)
                  B) Foden + Haaland > Salah + Isak
                  C) Semenyo + Foden + Haaland > Salah + Saka + Jackson (-4)
                  D) Raya + Foden + Solanke > Sanchez + Salah + JPedro (-4)
                  E) Other

                  PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Keep Haaland. Probably D from those options although Foden could easily haul vs Spurs, Salah is still important.

                    If I had the team I would most likely bank ft this gw or Rogers to Emile.

                  2. The Tonberry
                      17 mins ago

                      B

                    • GreennRed
                      • 13 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      B.

                    • Botman and Robben
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      B

                  3. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Picked only 2.
                    Emile, Semenyo in my team. Absolutely loving it! Rogers is a boring pick imo, hardly an exciting option.

                  4. Milk, 1 Šuker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    To wildcard or not to wildcard (in GW12)? That is the question I'm faced with

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      How's the season going thus far for you? 11 GWs enough to form some opinions.

                    2. WiredWeasel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Didn't feel I had much of a choice - already on a four point hit and facing 1 red flag, two amber and three yellows! Appreciate the yellows often resolve themselves and the player in question does play at some point in the match, but still! So pressed the button to avoid the very real prospect of not being able to put a full team out/having a handful of cameo appearances.

                    3. STHH
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I think now is a great time. Depends on a lot but if you have a couple of transfers in the bank too then they'll carry forwards.

                  5. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    For me, Rogers is the ideal 8th attacker assuming PP is 5.0m.

                    With 343 more favourable setup, difficult to start one of ESR/Semenyo (8th attacker) over the forwards. Prefer the saving to be used elsewhere.

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      It's who I have kept because of the lower 5.0m cost. He may not be as good Semenyo or ESR (remains to be seen) but he's close enough with the saving in cash.

                    2. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Nailed number 10 for a Champions League side and playing Palace, Brentford and Southampton at home in his next 4 - agree it doesn't make sense to look elsewhere if you got on him at 5m.

                  6. Gubby-Allen
                    • 3 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Has anyone not had a player miss a game yet?

                    I have not had my first sub used once this season.

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Those injuries during IB are not all "international injuries"...

                      GW4:
                      ESR 7 pointer auto sub for Pedro (injured during IB)

                      GW8:
                      Semenyo 2 pointer auto sub for Saka (injured during IB)

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        In fairness, Pedro and Saka got injured when playing for their country rather than pulled out at the start of IB

                  7. El Presidente
                    • 5 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    All of them + Salah + Palmer. With Haaland and Watkins up top. Simple.

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Disagree on Watkins but the rest is one of several viable strategies.

                    2. STHH
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Did the maths on this and it's completely possible with Joao Pedro, £4.5m defenders and £9.5m on GKs. Very tempting!

                      I'm on wildcard currently and have a perfectly reasonable team with no Haaland and a lot of money in the bank. I also have one draft with a midfield of Saka, Son, Palmer, Salah and Fernandes, alongside Pedro, Wood and Cunha up front... but £0.0 in the bank!

                      1. space mercenary
                        • 5 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        For a cake and eat it team, I have gone Odegard over Saka, which allows Palmer, Salah, Fernandes with Haaland, Wissa and Raul up top. Konate, Lewis, Hall plus VDV,Greaves. Sanchez keeper. OK, Lewis may need shipping soon, but plenty of bargains at that price. We also have Evanilson as an option up top if needed.

                        1. space mercenary
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Sorry, VDV shoukd be VDB!

                  8. One for All
                    • 6 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Flekken
                    Taa, Gabriel, Lewis
                    Semenyo, Son, Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo
                    Raul, Cunha

                    Vald, Wood, Aina, Greaves

                    1FT 1.4 ITB

                    Waiting for news on Taa.

                    How does this plan look?
                    Gw 13

                    Taa> Konate
                    Raul> Isak

                    Gw 14

                    Wood> Pedro/ Flekken out

                    Gw 15

                    Son> Saka

                  9. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    In isolation, Haaland feels like an easy hold this GW.

                    - VDV likely still out with hammy injury
                    - Romero been playing with an injury and aggravated further on international duty
                    - Bentancur important in the midfield 3 and now suspended

                    1. Tazah
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Forgot - spurs insist on playing high line and.... It's spurs

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Common knowledge, no need to include that info...

                        1. Tazah
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          well sorrr ryyyyy

                    2. Captain Mal
                        11 mins ago

                        Captaining Haaland could be a nice differential.

                      • x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Saying that - they're City's bogey team and most are selling to captain Salah against that horrific Southampton side. Wouldn't bet against Haaland scoring obviously.

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          I did say Haaland as a pick in isolation. Folks could afford both Haaland/Salah and go without Saka.

                          Does Ange's Spurs record against City suggest bogey team?

                          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ange-postecoglou/leistungsdatenDetail/trainer/11929/saison_id//verein_id//liga//wettbewerb_id//datum_zu//datum_ab//gegner_id/281/trainer_id//plus/1

                      • Derbz87
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Haven't we had these sort of reasons to hold Haaland for weeks now? Played Southampton hold him. Played Wolves hold him. Played Brighton minus Lewis Dunk hold him and they have a similar high line to Spurs. Its getting into DCL territory now with the excuses. Obviously he's a much better player than DCL and he is at least scoring but he's also miles more expensive than anyone else and needs to be scoring more to justify it.

                    3. PartyTime
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      I've got the C on Haaland atm but if playing TC this gw. Who would you pick out of these options
                      1. Salah vs Sou
                      2. Haaland vs Spurs
                      3. Palmer vs Lei

                      Thanks

