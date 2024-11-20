183
  1. ran
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Best 4.0m defender for the long run?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bednarek

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Think he was injured in international break

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          * https://www.tribalfootball.com/article/soccer-premier-league-southampton-defender-bednarek-suffers-knee-ligament-damage-5f4d055a-d96f-4b2e-8a17-d66817b629de

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Oh yeah, long run I was thinking into next year given horrible near-term fixtures anyway. But maybe Greaves then yep, there are no good 4.0 remaining really. I think Soton are a better defence than Ipswich but not much in it!

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Probably Greaves who should be back this week but unlikely any of them get you much in the way of points- better to stretch to Andersen at 4.3

    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      filter the transfers list on FPL to 4m and sort by mins played. I've got Hardwood-Bellis, he plays and that's all one can expect from 4m this season.

    4. EugeMurts
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Greaves or THB if you can go to 4.1

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Gabriel nailed for gw12? Or will be back late?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'm sure he will be starting. I guess there is the small chance he could be a little jet-lagged.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      He will have been on a private jet so can’t see him not playing- Arsenal need him too much particularly with White out

      1. EugeMurts
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Exactly. He’s nailed and Arteta doesn’t like to change his CBs

  3. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    GTG? (0ft & 3.1mn itb)

    Kellher (Flekken)
    RAN, Konate, Gabriel (Vdb, Faes)
    Salah (c), Mbeumo, Bruno, Palmer, Rogers
    Raul, Isak (Strand-Larsen)

  4. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Price changes 21st November

    Rise: J.Pedro (5.5)

    Fall: Garner (4.9)

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yay, did the J-Ped move last night.
      1-0
      Cheers, Rainy

    2. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Bingo! Cheers Rainy

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    So Mbeumo only has one goal and zero assists in his away games this season. Is it even worth starting him against Everton away?

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      He has yet to play Everton away! But really depends who else you have. I have Wood who I prefer to bench vs ARS than Mbeumo and I think others have similar choices.

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      To add to that, all 16 points for BRE have come at home!

      I have a similar dilemma. I may play Rogers and Bench Mbeumo unless I just bench Havertz

    3. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Weird way to look at it. Look at what the fixtures were. It was Liverpool, City, United, Tottenham, Fulham.

  6. b91jh
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Isak vs Jackson and JP vs Welbeck gonna be the big calls in my WC12. So difficult to pick the better ones.

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I would be thinking Isak and Welbeck for the here and now, Jackson and JP for the longer term

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        this

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Isak and JP both on pens

  7. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      McNeil out, Semenyo in.

      What say you?

      All input greatly appreciated

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Easy yes. Just make sure you have cover for Semenyo for when he gets his 5th yellow.

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Thanks, mate

      2. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Any news on saka and palmer?

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Have to wait for Pressers

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            That being said you can't trust anything Arteta says so Saka will be a gamble. Palmer has been seen in training apparently.

        2. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Palmer was spotted in training on monday already, so assume he'll be fit

      3. GW12 fixtures and clean sheet odds
        G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        GW12 fixture odds can be found here:
        https://prnt.sc/c-itX-r9Z0-M
        (Provided by William Hill.com)

        GW11 clean sheet results:
        MNU: 42% ✅
        TOT: 42% ❌
        LIV: 37% ✅
        WHU: 33% ✅
        MCI: 31% ❌
        WOL: 31% ✅
        CRY: 29% ❌
        NEW: 29% ❌
        FUL: 28% ✅
        NFO: 28% ❌
        ARS: 27% ❌
        BRE: 24% ❌
        CHE: 24% ❌
        BOU: 22% ❌
        EVE: 22% ✅
        SOU: 18% ❌
        BHA: 15% ❌
        AST: 11% ❌
        LEI: 9% ❌
        IPS: 7% ❌

        Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 30.76% (up from 25% on the previous GW)

        GW12 clean sheet odds:
        ARS: 54%
        LIV: 45%
        NEW: 40%
        AST: 38%
        FUL: 38%
        MNU: 36%
        CHE: 33%
        MCI: 33%
        EVE: 29%
        BOU: 25%
        BRE: 24%
        BHA: 21%
        CRY: 17%
        WOL: 17%
        IPS: 14%
        LEI: 13%
        NFO: 13%
        WHU: 13%
        TOT: 10%
        SOU: 9%
        (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

        Clean sheet totals:
        Liverpool: 6 (+1)
        Man Utd: 5 (+1)
        Nottingham Forest: 4
        Arsenal: 3
        Brighton: 3
        Everton: 3 (+1)
        Newcastle: 3
        Chelsea: 2
        Crystal Palace: 2
        Fulham: 2 (+1)
        Man City: 2
        Spurs: 2
        West Ham: 2 (+1)
        Aston Villa: 1
        Bournemouth: 1
        Ipswich: 1
        Leicester: 1
        Southampton: 1
        Wolves: 1 (+1)
        *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

        Thankfully another International Break bites the dust!

        Good luck everyone!!!

        G

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          A lot of work for you as usual. Well done for your efforts.

        2. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          With Burn suspended 40% seems a little generous for Newcastle.

      4. Origi-nal
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Still have WC, looking at Chelseas fixtures.

        Would you do Haaland, Maddison > Palmer, Jackson for a free for a short term punt?

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I'd definitely lose Haaland and take a punt if I still had my WC intact.

        2. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          just now

          You probably know Jackson on 4 yellows.

      5. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Mazraoui or robinson if on wc?

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Maz

        2. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Maz is probably a wait and see on how Amorim sets up the team. Robinson you need to be able to bench GWs13-16, I don't think either are great picks short term.

          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            And who will u recommend?

            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              4.6 and under? Colwill, Van Hecke, Hall, Kerkez, Pau.

              At 4.7 there's Ait-Nouri and Digne (if you trust him).

      6. Neo-Viper
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Maddison to BrunoF or Palmer?

        If Bruno, will sell him in 14(Ars A) for Palmer(Bou A) anyway.

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          Palmer, pretty much similar fixture difficulty in next 2 GWs. So no point wasting a transfer.

          1. Neo-Viper
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers Holmes!! Hope you’ve been well!!

        2. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That’s a good question to ask and a close one considering Bruno’s form and fixtures. I’ve got both but I’d probably go with Palmer. You never know when he’s going to haul big again and you won’t need to sell him soon.

      7. CarsonYeung
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        What would you consider a reasonable notice/planning period for the mystery chip? I think anything later than the first week of December (GW14) deadline is irresponsible from FPL. I appreciate it's unlikely to be anything truly game changing but even if it was just a double captaincy, for example, and somebody wanted to play it ASAP and bring Haaland in that requires some planning.

        I get why they've tried something new with the mystery chip but it's very gimmicky and I feel like there should be no secrets going into the 'busy period', which is this GW onwards really.

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Most things they do are pushing for engagement.

        2. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Its same for everyone afterall. I doubt they will announce anything before 1st Jan.

      8. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I don’t want to be safe and boring by going with Gabriel or Konate. I’m going to live a little and go with Digne.

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Mazraoui is where the fire is

