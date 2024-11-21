149
  kempc23
    10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    FFS just seen Konsa also yellow flagged now

    Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      Play Darwin Nunez ( A ) to Southampton....
      Or
      Sell for Isak ( H ) WHU

  DavvaMC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Johnson to Semenyo? Or roll transfer.

    Thanks

  Kno
    13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thinking of rolling to get 3 transfers in the bank, thoughts? Defense is obviously not optimal but meh works for a week

    Herger
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Sounds good

    Kno
      13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Team got cut out

  Amartey Partey
    5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What’s this rumor going around about Palmer being out? Any truth to it?

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      47 mins ago

      You have to post a source or the mods will put you in the sin bin for 24 to 48 hours.

      Ginkapo FPL
        13 Years
        42 mins ago

        Source?

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        15 mins ago

        While I would like a source just so I know what the rumour is, no you won't get sin binned for asking 'if a/the rumour is true'. False information might get removed but even that I wouldn't sinbin unless e.g. it seemed like someone was deliberately and repeatedly spreading false info after being asked to stop

    Haa-lala-land
      4 Years
      43 mins ago

      There is an odd bit of traction lingering. Hopefully it's just Chelsea FC putting it out there as a smokescreen to give plausible deniability to him withdrawing from England duty, before he starts Vs Leicester

    DavvaMC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      22 mins ago

      I read on here s fee days ago that he has been training?

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Maresca on injuries: "We have for sure just one injured player and that's Reece [James] who unfortunately felt something small and we don't want to take a risk for the weekend. The rest are better or a doubt."

    https://x.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1859567435126309221?t=y7gC58cUHaUNSISLxTKhyg&s=19

    Holmes
      11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Glad its first fixture

      Haa-lala-land
        4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ha, wildcarders dodged a bullet

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Reece James injured. In other news, water is wet.

      ViperStripes
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        just now

        https://www.sciencefocus.com/science/is-water-wet

    ZeBestee
      10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Good player but overly injured. Maybe he needs to find the right balance with his body, something that some players can't figure out.

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Maresca confirms Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill are better after international duty.

    https://x.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1859569543493947722?t=e8tzOY1kxDapzC1UC7uJdg&s=19

  KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Too early to jump on Garnacho?

    Holmes
      11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Too late I guess

  ZeBestee
    10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is Haaland, Rogers and Johnson out for Palmer, Bruno and Isak worth a hit? Or do it for free with Rogers over Bruno?

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Potentially impact Madueke or Jackson mins

    Enzo Maresca:
    "A target for the future to have [Palmer and Felix] play together. Joao is doing fantastic with us since day one, the only problem is to find the balance..."

    https://x.com/AbsoluteChelsea/status/1859569007948378289?t=8kS95IjXs123DZDe37rvDw&s=19

  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    42 mins ago

    So palmer gonna start or?

    Haa-lala-land
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lol

      Letsgo!
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        Funny?

        Haa-lala-land
          4 Years
          just now

          Yes

  Haa-lala-land
    4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Is Palmer nailed?

    Letsgo!
      7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Shh

    Dutchy FPL
      1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Rotation risk.. Just get Nkunku!

  Barnaby Wilde
    1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Mbeumo OUT
    Rashford IN

    Done deal.

    Holmes
      11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Brentford in tears

    coriswrasse
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Seems rather rash

    Haa-lala-land
      4 Years
      just now

      Love it Barnaby. Those who dare. GL.

  Bucket Man
    6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Best Idea here. Absolutely awful rank well in the millions so not a clue what to do really. Thoughts appreciated 2FT 0ITB

    Flekken
    Gabriel, TAA*, Dalot
    Palmer, Johnson, Semenyo*, Mbeumo*, Rogers
    Haaland, Cunha
    Solanke, Kerkez*, Greaves*

    A) Haaland and Johnson to Salah and Isak etc. Possible -4 TAA out too
    B) Solanke to Welbeck/Pedro etc
    C) TAA to RAN/Hall etc
    D) TAA and Solanke to Def and Isak
    E) TAA and Johnson to Def and Fernandes

    Sho-kun
      7 Years
      9 mins ago

      E

      Sho-kun
        7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Sorry, meant D

        Bucket Man
          6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks. I think going without Salah would be difficult this week but hopefully if I do this Haaland and City find form long term. With 3 injuries I probably need to sell a defender. Ait Nouri long term probably but not great this week. Solanke and Fernandes a better combo then Isak and Johnson possibly especially over xmas?

  Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sorry guy.Play Darwin Nunez ( A ) to Southampton....
    Or
    Sell for Isak ( H ) WHU

    Sho-kun
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Isak

  Sho-kun
    7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Diaz to

    A) Semenyo (get Salah next GW)
    B) Saka
    C) Bruno

    2FT

  RossoneriHammer
    8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Selling Trent to fund a Mbeumo to Palmer move and looking at Colwill, do we know if he’s fit? Any other suggestions? Any love for Bradley?

